NBA rumors: Rich Paul calls LeBron buzz 'false', Klay open to Warriors return

One former All-NBA sharpshooter hinted at a possible return to his original franchise, though contractual details complicate the path.

Key figures in the LeBron James sweepstakes have publicly denied any imminent decision or outside influence on his future plans.

The NBA Vegas Summer League has come and gone. The Golden State Warriors are the 2026 Champions, for what it's worth. But, more importantly, we now have no NBA hoops to watch until the preseason starts in October.

So, now we have to focus our attention on the latest rumors circulating around the league. In the spirit of that, here are some updates on key headlines.

Rich Paul calls LeBron James rumors "false"

Rich Paul's relatively new podcast with Max Kellerman, "Game Over," has become an invaluable asset in the LeBron James sweepstakes, considering it gives us the chance to gleam insight from one of the main members of his inner circle.

On a recent episode, Paul dispelled any rumors that a decision was coming any time soon, or that any outside source had any information on which direction James was leaning toward.

“I’ll say it again, none of these people know anything. Nobody knows nothing, and I say that respectfully because we haven’t made it to where anyone knows anything,” Paul said on Game Over.

Paul also mentioned that reports that James' decision is coming in the next 48 hours or that he is dragging this process out are unequivocally false. To the latter point, Paul mentioned that athletes should not rush these kinds of career-altering decisions just for the sake of others' entertainment.

I sympathize with the sentiment Paul is projecting here. James is a human being who has poured his heart and soul into this beautiful game. He deserves our patience as he decides where he is going to spend the swan song of his career. However, I find it hard to believe that James isn't relishing the fact that he's the primary headline on everyone's news desk for one last offseason team change.

I for one can't wait until all this is over, so that we can focus on how James is going to fit on his next team rather than wasting our time with all this mindless speculation.

Splash Brothers reuniting?

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Golden State Warriors may not get LeBron James or Anthony Davis, but they could be getting a different former All-NBA player to join the fray soon, and this one is a hometown hero.

Recently, Klay Thompson, a member of the beloved Splash Brothers tandem, was asked by a fan if he would ever return to the Warriors. To which Thompson responded that, "It'd be nice to end it in Golden State."

Of course, Thompson still has a year left on the three-year, $50 million dollar deal he signed with the Dallas Mavericks back in 2024, and I doubt that the Warriors (who are already strapped for cash as it is) would be willing to trade for his relatively-bloated contract. So, if a reunion is happening, it would likely need to come next offseason, when Thompson is an unrestricted free agent and can sign for a much more manageable price point.

After spending the first 13 years of his career with the Warriors, Thompson has now been with the Mavericks for two years. Last season, he appeared in 69 games (only eight starts), averaging 11.7 points per game while shooting 38.3 percent on 7.6 3-point attempts -- showcasing his ability to still light it up from downtown.

The Thunder's big plan

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Oklahoma City Thunder made headlines on Sunday by trading Luguentz Dort as a part of a three-team deal involving the Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks. To many people, this move was simply about avoiding the second apron for the upcoming season.

However, like all things pertaining to general manager Sam Presti, this move is about a far bigger picture than just next season. Cason Wallace is going to be a restricted free agent next offseason, and while Ajay Mitchell possesses a team option for 2027-28, the Thunder may want to opt out of that to lock him up to a long-term deal before he can reach the open market (kind of like the Indiana Pacers did with Andrew Nembhard).

"This is also because the Thunder want to extend Cason Wallace this summer and they want to extend Ajay Mitchell next summer"@TheSteinLine talks to @talkhoops about OKC trading Lu Dort to the Hawks



Hear Deals and Dunks weekdays at 1 PM ET https://t.co/uGOfTUanJR pic.twitter.com/M6CuHG4XKL — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) July 20, 2026

The Thunder now that their current core is going to get more expensive, and that, eventually, they will have to operate over the second apron to keep them all together. Are they going to keep their promise to fans? Or will they chicken out like they did with James Harden way back when? I guess only time will tell.

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