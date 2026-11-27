It's Thanksgiving weekend, a time for food, family and not working — well, that is for most jobs. If you're involved in the NBA, though, there's no time for relaxing. All 30 front offices are working on ways to help turn their team into a true contender, either now or in the future. As a result, people are still working the phones and negotiating various avenues for improvements. Here are some rumors that are buzzing.

The Lakers know what they need

Los Angeles Lakers center Walker Kessler | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 15-3, with the top record in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers are off to a scintillating start. However, they are far from perfect. As we discussed in a recent post, they have a gaping hole at center behind Walker Kessler. The good news: the Lakers are excellent in the self-awareness department, and they are already working on addressing this shortcoming. Here is a quote from general manager Rob Pelinka that Marc Stein included in a new edition of his wonderful Substack.

Wrote Stein: "The Lakers have been actively searching for another center to play behind Kessler and general manager Rob Pelinka has all but promised that a move is forthcoming to address that need. In a pregame interview Friday with the Lakers’ Spectrum SportsNet game broadcast, Pelinka said: 'We’ll be active at the trade deadline to shore up things that we see. We think this team has a real chance to make a run, so we want to give the group as much talent as we can. Don’t want to get too far over our skis with a hot start, because you don’t want to get big-headed, but clearly the way it’s gone so far, it’s been great and we hope it continues.'”

Kessler has proven to be a godsend at the starting five, but he probably can't play in every game, and even if he could, he definitely can't play all 48 minutes. Sandro Mamukelashvili can serve as the backup center in spurts, but his limitations as a rim protector make him unreliable as a long-term fix. Plus, the Lakers could be a lot more dynamic on both ends of the floor if they can keep him at the four and play double-big lineups more frequently.

The Los Angeles Clippers are sellers

Los Angeles Clippers guard Keaton Wagler | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Los Angeles Clippers are in a much worse situation than their crosstown rivals. They are not good enough to win right now (4-13, 13th in the Western Conference), and they don't have much future draft capital (because of their cap-circumvention penalties).

So the Clippers have decided that they are going to sell off the quality players they do have right now in order to get more picks to help them build toward the next great era. Here is what Stein had to say about that:

Wrote Stein: "Got my first in-person glimpse of the Clippers on Saturday and word is already circulating that they are indeed starting nothing but veterans — Rui Hachimura, Derrick Jones Jr., Brook Lopez and Max Strus alongside two-time NBA All-Star guard Darius Garland — in anticipation of trade interest in some of those players between now and the Feb. 11 trade deadline."

There are two interesting parts about that quote from Stein. First, he mentioned Darius Garland as a player the Clippers could be looking to trade. Maybe that is because Garland was one of the five guys starting, but it would be curious if the Clippers had already decided that they were going to try to move him for picks/younger players. Garland arrived after the Clippers traded James Harden to the Cleveland Cavaliers. At just 26 years old, he figures to be a part of their long-term future. But maybe the Clippers think they are too far away from being competitive to keep him around.

The other fascinating part of this that Brandon Ingram wasn't mentioned in this group. Again, it could be because Ingram — who has been injured most of the season — didn't play. But I can't help but wonder if this means the Clippers aren't looking to move him, or if the team doesn't think they can get meaningful assets back for Ingram.

Moussa Cissé is a hot commodity

If you're a casual fan, I don't fault you for not knowing Moussa Cissé. After all, he's an undrafted second-year player who is only averaging 1.2 points. However, I would make yourself acquanted, as you'll likely hear his name a lot as a potential trade candidate over the next few months.

Cissé makes $2.2 million this year. His cheap salary slot, coupled with his tantalizing blend of length and athleticism and the Dallas Mavericks' abundance of frontcourt players, makes Cissé an intriguing option for teams like the Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks as they try to solidify their center spots.

The Knicks tried to sign Cissé to a deal this offseason, but the Mavericks matched it (likely so they could get some sort of asset for him in a trade). Meanwhile, with Adem Bona hurt, the 76ers are probably going to want another center on their roster in case Joel Embiid's body breaks down on him (again).