Perfect fit is still waiting for the Cavaliers after the first-round of the NBA Draft

The first round of the 2026 NBA Draft is in the books and, while it was one of the chalkier rounds in recent memory, fireworks still occurred throughout Tuesday evening. One of the sparklers near the end of the round came when the Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings agreed to a deal that swapped the No. 29 pick (previously owned by Cleveland) for the No. 34 pick and a 2032 second round selection from the Kings. As such, the Cavaliers have one of the earliest picks on the board as the second round nears on Wednesday, and a potentially ideal fit has emerged for Cleveland in that slot.

As part of FanSided's NBA Draft Big Board, Josh Cornelissen of King James Gospel pegged Evans as one of the optimal fits for the Cavaliers, previously with the No. 29 pick, and the intriguing young wing from Duke is still available. Cornelissen notes that the Cavaliers have worked to assemble "a deep room of wings to connect their All-Star bigs to their All-Star guards, and Isaiah Evans would further bolster their strength." From there, he indicates the viewpoint that it would be "worth it for Cleveland to bet on the shooting upside" of Evans.

What would the Cavs be getting with Isaiah Evans?

Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

It was at least a mild surprise that Evans was not selected in the first round, especially in light of the fact that he was invited to the "Green Room" by the NBA. That indicates at least a perceived likelihood of first round inclusion, but Evans slipped a bit, potentially opening up an opportunity for Cleveland. The 20-year-old Evans measured at just north of 6-foot-5 without shoes at the NBA Draft Combine while coming in with a near 6-foot-9 wingspan. That presents very solid size for an NBA shooting guard with the potential to slide to the 3 in certain matchups.

As noted above, Evans' primary appeal comes from his shooting prowess. In two college seasons at Duke, Evans connected on 38.0 percent of his three-point attempts while taking 16.4 attempts per 100 possessions. That accuracy figure ticked even higher when shooting off the catch at the college level, and Evans has strong mechanics and a versatile jump shot that projects to translate to the NBA level. Evans is also used to running off-ball actions to potentially maximize his shooting gravity, and he is a player that does not need the ball to succeed. That is paramount in Cleveland considering the on-ball nature of the team's guards, and Evans would slot in as a quality role player option sooner rather than later.

Evans is also not "just" a shooter, as he has flashed the abilty to be a threat on cuts and at least present a threat as a closeout attacker off the catch. It is fair to note that Evans is not a strong passer at this stage, but his role would be more as a play finisher in the NBA, especially in Cleveland. On the defensive side, Evans does not project as a stopper, but he was notably better in year two at Duke and there is reason to believe he can at least operate solidly within an NBA defensive scheme.

it is entirely possible that Evans will be off the board before the Cavaliers are on the clock again at No. 34 overall on Wednesday. However, he presents a very attractive potential option for Cleveland and, by the accounts of my draft experts, Evans is a first-round caliber player who could arrive in the second round on a bargain-basement contract.

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