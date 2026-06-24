Projecting the Grizzlies starting lineup and rotation after taking Cameron Boozer No. 3

The uncertain status of Ja Morant and the team’s depth at guard will shape Memphis’s path toward contention this season.

The Memphis Grizzlies predictably landed on Duke forward Cameron Boozer with the No. 3 overall pick. Their front office has leaned heavily on analytics under Zach Kleiman and Boozer tops every stat model, coming off of the most dominant collegiate season since Zion Williamson... as an 18-year-old. He's the youngest player in the draft and somehow the safest bet to contribute at an extremely high level.

Boozer will bring rugged physicality and an exceptionally high basketball IQ to a frontcourt that already includes 7-foot-4 bulldozer Zach Edey. The Grizzlies aren't quite ready to contend, but it could happen a lot sooner than expected if Boozer — FanSided's No. 1 overall prospect — lives up to expectations.

Memphis Grizzlies projected starting lineup and depth chart after drafting Cameron Boozer

Player Position Bench Ja Morant PG Ty Jerome Jaylen Wells SG Cam Spencer Cedric Coward SF GG Jackson Cameron Boozer PF Taylor Hendricks Zach Edey C Santi Aldama

This is an impressive group. Edey is on a fringe All-Star trajectory at worst if he can stay healthy. Boozer has legitimate top-20 player upside in the NBA. Cedric Coward, meanwhile, finished first team All-Rookie last season, a year after Jaylen Wells did the same.

Ja Morant will loom large over this offseason in Memphis. While the Grizzlies have made their desire to trade the former No. 2 overall pick abudantly clear, Minnesota, New Orleans, Sacramento and other long-rumored suitors are dropping out of the Morant sweepstakes like flies. It's unclear if the Grizzlies will be able to find a willing taker with three years left on Morant's deal, even if Memphis gives him away for practically nothing.

While Morant has worn out his welcome in Memphis, not being able to trade him is not necessarily a disaster outcome. The NBA will implement anti-tanking measures next season, so it's not like the Grizzlies have an incentive to bottom out again. If Morant can get healthy and give Memphis a jolt on the floor — and he'd benefit from two super physical, super skilled screen-and-roll partners in Edey and Boozer — perhaps the Grizzlies can rebuild a bit of his trade value. Maybe it even reaches the point where trading Morant no longer feels like an absolute necessity.

That is probably wishful thinking, but all the Morant uncertainty aside, Memphis still has a talented and deep team. Ty Jerome was incredible down the stretch of last season and is quality starting point guard in his own right. The combined skill, shot-making and feel between Jerome and Boozer is very fun to conceptualize on the floor.

Taylor Hendricks is a capable floor-spacer and weak-side rim protector at the four spot. Santi Aldama has become quite dependable as a hybrid four-five spacer and connector for Memphis. Cam Spencer is a flamethrower made flesh and a dramatically underrated player who should quickly rise in the national conscience this season.

It will be interesting to see how effectively Edey and Boozer hold up together on defense against quicker lineups, but there will be a significant rebounding and interior scoring advantage in a lot of those situations, too. Boozer is not a great rim protector, but Edey is — and Boozer is a lot more fluid, physical and overall capable of a team defender than he gets credit for. He's in the right spots and is not remotely a pumpkin, as some skeptics make him out to be. Coward and Wells offer length and shooting. If Morant does stick around, he's going to pressure the rim and stir the drink.

The Grizzlies are on a very promising trajectory.

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