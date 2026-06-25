Projecting the Warriors' new-look lineup after drafting Yaxel Lendeborg

The Warriors have added several new players in the 2026 NBA Draft, including a lottery pick forward and a pair of late-round selections.

After much anticipation, the long-awaited 2026 NBA Draft is finally behind us. For the Golden State Warriors, they added Yaxel Lendeborg with the 11th overall pick, Lajae Jones late in the second round, and Graham Ike in the undrafted free agent market.

With all these new faces joining the Bay Area Boys, we decided to try our hand at projecting the Warriors' starting lineup heading into the 2026-27 season.

Golden State Warriors projected 2026-27 starting lineup

Position Player PG Stephen Curry SG Brandin Podziemski SF Yaxel Lendeborg PF Draymond Green C Kristaps Porziņģis

Let's start with the obvious. So long as they are both healthy (and The Dancing Bear does the Warriors a solid by picking up his player option/renegotiating a more cost-effective deal), Stephen Curry and Draymond Green will both be in the starting lineup.

I also think that Brandin Podziemski has earned the right to be the starting two guard alongside Curry in the backcourt. Hidden in the fog of what was an injury-riddled campaign for the Warriors was a strong third season for the Santa Clara product. Podziemski improved his scoring volume and efficiency while also appearing in all 82 games -- a feat that is almost unheard of in today's day and age.

Lendeborg may be just a rookie, but he will be 24 years old when next season rolls around. So, I expect that the Warriors will be comfortable putting the battle-tested forwad right under the fire, especially since they just used a lottery pick to add him to their roster. His blend of size, athleticism, shooting, and defense will also give the Warriors some much-needed lineup balance.

Lastly, I believe that Kristaps Porziņģis will round out their starting lineup at the five spot. Recent reporting suggests that the two sides are very interested in negotiating a short-term deal, and due to Porziņģis' injury record, the Warriors will likely be able to get him at a bargain price. Also, Porziņģis' blend of shooting, size, and shot-blocking will pair nicely with Green.

The Warriors want to bring back Kristaps Porzingis in free agency, per @anthonyVslater.



Porzingis will likely return on a short-term deal as Golden State’s starting center after being acquired for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield at the trade deadline. — Jake Weinbach (@JWeinbachNBA) June 18, 2026

Jimmy Butler III will probably miss the start of the season after sustaining a torn ACL last January (against the Miami Heat of all teams). That's why we don't have him in the starting five as of right now. Once he's back to full speed, look for him to reclaim his place in the rotation (likely in Lendeborg's spot).

Also, notice the absence of LeBron James in this five-man unit. That is because I think, despite all the smoke, James will ultimately return to the Los Angeles Lakers. Besides, I think the Warriors need to get younger complimentary pieces around their Big Three, which is the exact opposite of what James is at this point in time.

Some key names off the bench for the Warriors will be Gui Santos, Al Horford (if he accepts his player option), De'Anthony Melton (ditto), and Will Richard, among other potential free agent additions that are sure to come in the next few weeks.

I don't know about you, but I'm cautiously optimistic about the Warriors' chances of being pretty good next season. They are putting together a nice blend of youth and veteran experience, and adding some role players that can connect all the dots for them. Let's see if they have one (or two) more deep playoff runs left in them.

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