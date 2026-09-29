Quentin Grimes, Crooked Kings Reporters and the 6 wildest quotes from NBA media day

As a kid, there was nothing like the first day of school. You get to show off your new clothes, reunite with all your old pals, and see how much everyone has changed after three months away.

In a lot of ways, this is what media day is for the NBA. It's the first time we get access to most of these guys since the end of the previous season. Everyone is filled with high hopes, and excited about the upcoming campaign.

For most teams, Monday marked their 2026 Media Day. So, in honor of the league's unofficial first day back, here are six quotes that will raise some eyebrows.

Quentin Grimes the accidental trespasser

When a new player comes on board, it is customary for the current head coach to want to build a strong relationship with them -- especially when said player is expected to command a significant role.

That is why Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick wanted to invite newcomer Quentin Grimes over to his guest house for some quality time together. Unfortunately, it seems that Grimes, while an All-World athlete, isn't super great with directions.

JJ Redick said he invited Quentin Grimes over during the summer and he accidentally broke into the neighbors house and used their pool:



JJ saw Quentin’s IG story of the pool that day and asked him “Where the f are you” 😭 pic.twitter.com/8qMeROzcd2 — LakersMuse (@LALMuse) September 28, 2026

Redick has become quite charming in his post playing days, and little tidbits like this only further the notion that he is one comical fellow. Hopefully, Grimes and he bonded over this experience, as the team is looking for a big year out of the 26-year-old.

Does Zion Williamson want a trade?

The New Orleans Pelicans are looking to build upon their 26-56 record from last season. The only problem is that they had probably the least amount of roster turnover of any team in the league, and that many other teams went to great lengths to improve.

It doesn't seem like Zion Williamson is too bullish on their immediate outlook. At least based on this soundbite from media day:

"I am not where I want to be... I am just not where I need to be and I'm not where I want to be.



-- Zion Williamson on how he feels about his NBA career pic.twitter.com/CDwsTI291w — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) September 28, 2026

Too be fair, Williamson is more likely talking about where he's at with his on-court production rather than the team he's been on. After being one of the most highly-touted prospects of this century, Williamson has failed to sustain the superstar status that many people envisioned for him. Still, it is fair to wonder if the former number one overall pick is ready to move on from the only franchise he's ever known.

Read the room Rui

It has not been a great last few months for the Los Angeles Clippers. They traded away Kawhi Leonard, which signals a throwing of the towel on an era that was supposed to yield so much success. The league publicly shunned the organization, the owner, and many higher up executives. And to top it off, they lost five first round draft picks.

The reason for all this was the whole circumvention fiasco involving Leonard -- where the Clippers back-channeled money to the two-time Finals MVP in a manner that violated the league's constitution. Needless to say, probably not the time to talk about how the Clippers "take care of their players." Unfortunately, it seems like no one briefed Rui Hachimura on that.

Rui Hachimura on his decision to join the Clippers: One thing everyone says about the Clippers is how well they take care of players. pic.twitter.com/x1z4StPJT1 — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) September 28, 2026

Poor, Rui. I know he meant well, but, come on man, time and place, brother!

Julius Randle was not a great hang

After two years with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Julius Randle was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in order to create room to bring in LaMelo Ball. The NBA is a business at the end of the day, and when a team trades one player for another it is (usually) nothing personal.

Apparently, not in this instance, though. When asked about all the moves the Timberwolves made this offseason, Anthony Edwards -- the team's best player and unquestioned leader -- mentioned that he would miss Naz Reid, but said nothing about Randle.

Says everything about how the Wolves locker room felt about Julius Randle. Vibes are automatically better. https://t.co/UXzTMk3ZBr — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnor) September 28, 2026

I personally thought Randle did a good job trying to acclimate to the team's needs. It didn't get them to their ultimate goal, but I also didn't think his shortcomings would lead to resentment.

Russell Westbrook was right about the Sacramento Kings

If you've been anywhere near social media these last 24 hours, you've surely heard about this one. In between player interviews, some media members of the Sacramento Kings were caught on a hot microphone dissing two of the players they are supposed to be covering (Ben Simmons and Zach LaVine).

Kings reporters were caught on a hot mic during media day:



“Ben Simmons: Cringe, cringe, he’s lucky he’s fine… Zach LaVine is cute but his personality fu**ing annoys me. It just seems like he’s hell of like a prick.”



(h/t @kings_muse & @LegionHoops) pic.twitter.com/E3MM4X4zmu — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) September 28, 2026

Criticizing players on-court performance or their decision-making as it pertains to basketball or moral turpitude is part of the job. But objectifying them and insulting is certiantly not.

Last year, when Russell Westbrook went on his viral postgame presser outburst, a lot of people chalked it up to him being overly emotional. However, it looks like he was right. The Kings have some unprofessionalism in their ranks.

Is Bradley Beal in the wrong?

A few weeks ago, we highlighted the newest chapter of the beef history between Chris Paul and the Clippers. The team gave Bradley Beal the opportunity to wear the same number as him (#3), despite a reported promise that they would retire that number for Paul.

At the time, Beal's role in this is unclear. However, Clippers' media day gave us some more insight into his side of things.

Bradley Beal on wearing No. 3:



“It’s no disrespect to Chris. Chris and I are amazing friends… I asked the team if 3 is available, they talked about it, [Lawrence Frank] talked about it. They came back and said we’ll do it.” pic.twitter.com/rNS5G4KJbg — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) September 28, 2026

This begs an interesting question: is Beal doing Paul dirty? On one hand, Beal just asked a question (about a jersey that he wore for the first 13 years of his career). It's not his fault that the Clippers said yes and aren't honoring their promise to Paul. But, on the other hand, Beal knows what it means to Paul and went ahead and wore it anyway.