Ranking all of Rich Paul and LeBron's whiteboard destinations, from Giannis to golf

Once upon a time, there was The Decision. Then another decision. And another decision. And now, perhaps ... a Final Decision. And to illustrate the thought process behind This Very Important Decision, LeBron James — basketball superstar, global icon and NBA free agent — has, through his agent Rich Paul, gifted us with The Whiteboard.

seems like lebron has a really tough decision to make. wishing him the best pic.twitter.com/myvOUKPt2p — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) July 3, 2026

In short, LeBron and his agent are courting offers from all across the league. He's reportedly willing to take a reduced salary (maybe even a minimum salary) if it means he can play competitive basketball and find joy on the court.

The teams listed on Paul's whiteboard (which he discussed in great detail with Max Kellerman on their Game Over podcast) are as follows: Golden State, Dallas, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Minnesota, Denver, Cleveland, New York and San Antonio.

My prediction: Cleveland. It just feels like the obvious bookend to a historic career.

But let's rank each destination based on what LeBron should do, weighing competitiveness, narrative and any other relevant factors (shout out golf).

10. Dallas Mavericks

LeBron James, Cooper Flagg | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pitch

Oil, Golf, Macau, Africa, Cooper Flagg, Kyrie Irving.

The starting five

Position Name PG Kyrie Irving SG Max Christie SF LeBron James PF Cooper Flagg C Dereck Lively II

Look, there's something to the idea of LeBron and Kyrie Irving reuniting. There's also something to LeBron mentoring the league's next superstar wing in Cooper Flagg. It's hard to imagine Dusty May, a college import and first-time NBA head coach, calling plays for LeBron James, but Dallas has the roster to ramp up its competitive aspirations rather quickly.

James and Flagg would be a very synergistic duo. We already know the type of chemistry he has with Irving. Dereck Lively is a great defensive backbone; Morez Johnson Jr., P.J. Washington and Naji Marshall provide depth and versatility in the second unit. It's a good basketball team.

The verdict

All that said, Rich Paul's pitch of "golf, Macau (where Dallas has preseason games lined up) and oil" is an extremely lame one. It's hard to imagine LeBron picking Dallas because of his business interests in, like, crude oil and casinos. This is probably the least established team on the list, too. Not necessarily the worst, but the team that most raises the question of "why are they here?" While zero state taxes and rampant capital gain certainly has appeal to a figure like LeBron, it surely cannot guide the final chapter of such an illustrious career ... right?

9. New York Knicks

Jalen Brunson, LeBron James | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pitch

A singular sports town and arguably the best city in the world, where LeBron can join the reigning champs and cement them as the odds-on favorites to win it all again next season.

The starting five

Position Name PG Jalen Brunson SG Mikel Bridges SF OG Anunoby PF LeBron James C Karl-Anthony Towns

The Knicks would essentially bump Josh Hart to the bench in favor of LeBron James, who adds a layer of genius-level processing to the East's deepest and most physical lineup. Jalen Brunson can still carry the primary scoring load and ease the burden on LeBron, while Karl-Anthony Towns' malleable, floor-spacing presence should amplify what James can do probing the middle of the floor.

New York's excellent defensive infrastructure is a real selling point, as LeBron has reached the point in his career where he needs to conserve energy on that end of the floor, especially in the regular season. This Knicks core has been together a while and now won together. That chemistry and synergy will not be easy to find or establish elsewhere.

The verdict

From a pure basketball standpoint, there's a strong argument for the Knicks at No. 1. But LeBron cares about legacy and perception as much as anything, and he simply would not get credit from the masses for latching on with the reigning champs, in basketball's largest market, to chase a ring in his final season(s).

8. Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry, LeBron James | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The pitch

LeBron James and Stephen Curry playing together was the ultimate NBA fantasy for years and years. Both are long past their primes now, but the idea of LeBron's game-breaking passing paired with Steph's game-breaking shooting and off-ball movement skills does still hold mass appeal. Both want to finish their careers on a high note. Why not together?

The starting five

Position Name PG Stephen Curry SG Jimmy Butler* SF LeBron James PF Draymond Green C Kristaps Porzingis

No matter their age, LeBron and Steph would make magic happen on the basketball court every night. Draymond Green is still a monster defender and an extremely intelligent processor in his own right. Jimmy Butler, once he's back from injury, is a damn good third banana. Porzingis can protect the paint and stretch the floor, which is exactly what Golden State needs with this setup.

The verdict

While I am only human and would celebrate the opportunity to watch LeBron and Steph play together on a regular basis, I'm less and less sure this is the optimal landing spot for James if he really, truly wants to compete. The Dubs were just bounced in the Play-In Tournament. Steph is 38. Draymond is 36. Butler is 36, coming off of major knee surgery. Porzingis, now 30, has spent the last couple years battling through a chronic illness.

There's a nonzero chance this becomes more sad than fun as the season progresses and it becomes clear that Golden State just can't hang physically with the young, up-and-comers like San Antonio and OKC out west.

7. Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo, LeBron James | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pitch

A homecoming (of sorts). LeBron knows Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley. He understands the benefits of playing in that system (and living in South Beach). He'd also link up with an MVP-caliber player in Giannis Antetokounmpo, not to mention Bam Adebayo. The Heat have gotten close since LeBron's departure, but he can help them finally reach the mountaintop again.

The starting five

Position Name PG Davion Mitchell SG Andrew Wiggins SF LeBron James PF Giannis Antetokounmpo C Bam Adebayo

The Heat would surround LeBron with four mean, uber-athletic defenders, which is not a bad formula at this stage in his career. Any concerns about spacing are at least mitigated or accounted for with Spoelstra on the sidelines. Giannis and LeBron will apply constant pressure on opponents. Both can get to the rim and spoon-feed easy looks to teammates. Adebayo has begun to space the floor a bit and he profiles much better as a third option, rather than second banana to Giannis.

Health is a concern with Giannis and LeBron at this point, but they can help relegate each other's workloads. Miami has loaded up on shooters in the second unit, too, which is never a bad strategy for a LeBron team.

The verdict

While LeBron, Giannis and Bam would position Miami as a genuine threat in the East, Giannis and LeBron come with baked-in injury concerns. Meanwhile, the actual playable depth on this Heat team (especially projecting toward the playoffs) is lacking. So while a Miami homecoming sounds nice, this probably is not the absolute best setup for LeBron. Even if we are just splitting hairs at this point.

6. Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards, LeBron James | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The pitch

Anthony Edwards is an ascending superstar knocking on the door. LeBron can help him get through it. Tim Connelly is a respected and aggressive executive who just swung a savvy trade for LaMelo Ball. Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels are all-world defenders. This would be a fun, balanced team, so long as LeBron can embrace the more youthful qualities of Edwards and Ball as franchise cornerstones.

The starting five

Position Name PG LaMelo Ball SG Anthony Edwards SF Jaden McDaniels PF LeBron James C Rudy Gobert

Minnesota can surround LeBron with two high-octane scorers and creators in Ant and LaMelo, both of whom are dynamic with or without the basketball. There's a chance for real synergy there. LeBron can still get up and down the court. This team would murder opponents in transition.

Gobert and McDaniels, pretty much on their own, guarantee a top-10 defense at worst. LeBron is going to sleepwalk on that side of the ball; Gobert cleans up messes at the rim better than just about anyone.

The verdict

We are in "no bad options" territory, as LeBron would fit Minnesota on the court and Minnesota would fit from a narrative perspective. LeBron can mentor two young stars with a chance to push a ready-made contender across the finish line, cementing his legacy by bringing the first title to the Timberwolves organization. Those Minnesota winters could be a tough sell, though.

5. Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum, LeBron James | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pitch

Everybody's mad about the Jaylen Brown trade, but the Celtics are fine. Jayson Tatum is still a borderline top-five player at full strength. Paul George looks even better as a third option playing off of LeBron and Tatum. Boston always plays above its means under Joe Mazzulla, and James' IQ and table-setting skills would provide a meaningful boost. Plus, hanging a banner in Boston of all towns has special meaning.

The starting five

Position Name PG Derrick White SG Paul George SF Jayson Tatum PF LeBron James C Neemias Queta

Boston won 56 games without Tatum for most of the season. Paul George comes with his share of injury concerns, but he was critical to Philadelphia's dismantling of Boston in the first round. He can still guard. He's a knockdown shooter and a sharp passer, able to draw doubles and facilitate out of the post.

Add LeBron to the mix, with Neemias Queta and Derrick White doing the heavy lifting on defense (and with Mitchell Robinson and Payton Pritchard carrying the second unit), and the Celtics could very well dominate the regular season and put themselves in position to reassert themselves on the postseason stage.

The verdict

It really seems like the air has left the balloon in Boston after the Brown trade, whether it was "worth it" or not. George is better than he gets credit for, again, but the age and contract situation is dire. Tatum is awesome. Brad Stevens probably deserves a bit more credit. The Celtics are good. But is Boston really setting itself up to attract LeBron? Probably not. Winning a championship in L.A. and Boston (plus two other cities) would be a unique feather in LeBron's cap, though.

4. San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama, LeBron James | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The pitch

Victor Wembanyama has a credible claim to the "Best Player in the World" mantle at 22 years old. He is the next face of the NBA if all goes to plan. The Spurs fell short in the Finals because a young roster short-circuited in the clutch time after time. LeBron can be the veteran stabilizer who pushes San Antonio over the top.

The starting five

Position Name PG De'Aaron Fox SG Stephon Castle SF LeBron James PF Tobias Harris C Victor Wembanyama

The verdict

It would feel extremely strange to watch LeBron in a Spurs jersey. Even stranger than Golden State, probably. But there's a strong basketball case. Wemby is the ultimate defensive insulator, which helps at this stage of James' career.

The Spurs need a steady hand late in games, someone who can show their youngsters how to win at the absolute highest level. There is no better mentor figure for Wemby, Castle and Dylan Harper than LeBron. The only downside: He probably gets accused of ring-chasing if he joins the West champs, even if we all know LeBron is ring-chasing. Why are we trying to govern the ethics of ring-chasing in a league where making it to back-to-back Finals is more challenging than ever?

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell, LeBron James | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pitch

Cleveland is home. The Cavs were just in the Eastern Conference Finals. They are looking for that extra piece to put them over the top. C'mon.

The starting five

Position Name PG James Harden SG Donovan Mitchell SF LeBron James PF Evan Mobley C Jarrett Allen

The Cavs are better than folks admit. Yes, New York wiped the floor with Cleveland in the ECF, but then again, New York also wiped the floor with Philadelphia and San Antonio. Toronto and Detroit were not pushovers. The Cavs aren't without their flaws, but Donovan Mitchell is a consensus top-15 player. Jarrett Allen plus Evan Mobley is an all-world defensive pairing up front. James Harden, despite everything, is still an incredible regular-season player who puts his teammates in a position to succeed.

The perimeter defense between James, Mitchell and Harden is a bit worrisome, but Mobley and Allen can take on cleanup duty. And the offense would really sing. Maybe I'm the only one, but watching James and Harden systematically break down their opponents would be fun in my book.

The verdict

The is the obvious, "safe" pathway for LeBron. The Cavs are his team. His franchise. He will go to the Hall of Fame in a Cavs jersey. That Cleveland just made it to the East Finals is the cherry on top. That solidifies their perception as a legitimate contender, with LeBron as the potential finishing piece.

All that said ... Cleveland is not the best team on this list. Not close. If LeBron cares about true basketball synergy and championship contention, he can probably get better odds (and more on-court joy) somewhere else. As our foremost James Harden apologist, I'm not sure LeBron should anchor the last chapter of his legacy to Harden's.

2. Denver Nuggets

LeBron James, Nikola Jokic | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The pitch

The greatest of all time joins the greatest of modern times. LeBron James and Nikola Jokić are arguably the smartest basketball players to ever walk the earth. Few are able to process the floor on remotely the same level. Their combined skill and brain power, with Jamal Murray bombing 3s and attacking closeouts, turns Denver into an offensive juggernaut.

The starting five

Position Name PG Jamal Murray SG Christian Braun SF LeBron James PF Aaron Gordon C Nikola Jokić

Denver has two all-time geniuses to set up the offense and run actions together. The first LeBron and Jokić pick-and-roll has a chance to tear the fabric of space and time. Those two will pounce on every defensive mistake. They can attack in so many different ways, all while Murray is coming off of his best season yet.

Aaron Gordon coming back at full strength should help Denver take a step in the right direction on defense, although that is easily the major concern with this team. Can Denver hold up physically on that end of the floor come the postseason? If they can, the offense might be the standard by which all teams are measured with LeBron on board.

The verdict

If basketball joy and meaningful competition are LeBron's guiding lights in this decision, Denver makes an undeniably strong case on paper. Jokić makes teammates better. He can make LeBron better and LeBron can make Jokić better, all while they combine to lift up those around them.

Denver has not been to the Finals for a few years now. It feels like this team is at a crossroads. If LeBron can push them back to the top of the Western Conference, he will get a lot of credit.

1. Philadelphia 76ers

Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The pitch

No team has more star power. The Sixers have also never broken past the second round in the Joel Embiid era. If LeBron wants to cement his legacy by helping a team get over the top, and do so with one of the best fan bases in sports behind him, Philadelphia is the place. Plus: This front office clearly has the appetite for aggression. LeBron knows Mike Gansey from their high school days in Ohio. Rich Paul and Bob Myers are buddies. Tyrese Maxey is a Klutch Sports protege. The connections are real ...

The starting five

Position Name PG Tyrese Maxey SG VJ Edgecombe SF Jaylen Brown PF LeBron James C Joel Embiid

Do all the pieces fit? Does it even matter? The Sixers would essentially roll out four top-20ish players when at full strength, flanked by an ascendant star in VJ Edgecombe, who won a playoff game damn near by himself as a rookie. Philadelphia would have five players capable of creating and extending advantages. Five guys who can scale up or down, depending on situational need.

The Sixers' bench is a concern, but the good thing about a five-star approach is that when one or two of the stars get hurt — and they will — Philadelphia will have a bona fide, load-bearing star ready to step up to the plate. Plus, LeBron really does feel like the missing piece. Embiid, Brown and Maxey are all super gifted scorers. LeBron is the elite processor and passer who can tie it all together.

The verdict

There are defensive question marks and ego concerns, sure. But Philadelphia is a special fan base that is absolutely starved for a title. LeBron would become a beloved figure if he can guide them to the mountaintop. The ability to play next to a longtime workout buddy and Klutch client in Maxey is a plus. So is Philly's depth of talent, which relieves pressure on LeBron to do everything on every night.

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