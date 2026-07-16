Ranking the 5 best second-year players at NBA Summer League

The debate over who truly stands out among these players will shape summer storylines and could foreshadow surprise rotations in the fall.

Week 1 of the Summer League in Las Vegas is in the books and while the rookies have dominated the spotlight, there are several second-year players that have joined them. This list isn’t just about highlighting what they’ve done this summer, but also ranking them. No two standouts are equal and no two players’ summers are the same.

Most of these players are trying to show they either deserve to make a roster or deserve a bigger role for the upcoming season. For a few players on this list, what they’ve done in Vegas is just a continuation of what happened in the Salt Lake City games and the California Classic. Here’s a look at the top second-year players a week into the NBA Summer League in Vegas.

1. Khaman Maluach, Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns reached the playoffs last year but have to improve on getting swept in the first round after battling through the NBA Play-In Tournament. Khaman Maluach is one player that could have a breakout season if his summer league performance is any indication. He’s averaging a double-double in four games with 19.5 points and 12.8 rebounds. He was a highly touted prospect out of Duke and now he’s proving why the potential was always there.

Phoenix needs a new player to anchor the frontcourt and Maluach can certainly be that player for them. He played in 46 games last year and was a bench player for the most part. The one thing the Suns could use from him is to improve his shooting. He’s taken just five 3-pointers and shooting 40 percent. This past year, he only averaged three 3-point attempts last year. If he continues to develop a shot, he could be a problem for defenses and a bigger asset to Phoenix.

Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Egor Dëmin, Brooklyn Nets

Like McNeeley, Egor Dëmin had a strong start to the summer, thriving in the California Classic before taking on Vegas. He’s averaging 21 points and five assists in two games in Vegas, which is exactly what the Nets need to see from their second year player. He didn’t have a massive role with the Nets last season, but they are going under a massive rebuild so having a player like him showing signs of improvement in the summer will go a long way to his continued development.

As a rookie, Dëmin averaged 10 points playing in 50 games. He hasn’t been shooting it well from deep, but it’s also a small sample size. He is shooting nearly 45 percent from the field which is an encouraging sign. To have a strong summer doesn’t necessarily mean much, but it could be a good sign for his development next season.

3. Liam McNeeley, Charlotte Hornets

Liam McNeeley popped off at the California Classic and carried that over to Vegas. McNeeley has played in three games in Vegas and is averaging 21.7 points per game and five rebounds. This is exactly what Charlotte needs to see from the second year player from UConn. The Hornets did a massive reshuffle this offseason, sending away LaMelo Ball to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Hornets did beef up their front court, but they did take a hit.

With Ball gone, the Hornets need a player to fill in, specifically off the bench. Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller are now the stars of this team and Naz Reid is a solid addition to build around. They’ll need McNeeley to provide a spark off the bench and with his shooting ability, that shouldn’t be a problem. He’s averaging 3.3, 3-pointers made per game and shooting 52.6 percent from beyond the arc. That’s exactly what the Hornets will need from him this season.

Washington Wizards guard Tre Johnson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

4. Tre Johnson, Washington Wizards

It wasn’t a standout rookie season for Tre Johnson last year but it wasn’t bad either. He averaged 12.2 points per game as a rookie in Washington. His role will be diminished slightly with Trae Young and Anthony Davis coming back and the arrival of AJ Dybantsa, this Wizards team is going to look a lot different. That said, the way Johnson is playing in the Summer League, he could force Brian Keefe to give him a bigger role.

This summer in Vegas, he’s averaging 26 points in the only game he’s played in Vegas. While it’s a small sample size, he’s certainly playing at a level that could tease the season he has in Washington. He played in 60 games in the 2025-26 season with 42 starts. Don’t be surprised to see him take on the backup guard role with the way he’s shining.

5. Will Riley, Washington Wizards

Will Riley, like Johnson, had a decent rookie season with the Wizards, but his role could look a little different in 2026. He’s averaging 25 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in two games in Vegas. That’s the type of play that can help him earn a bigger role this upcoming season. Again it will be hard to find a role with this team with the additions and health of this team, but the Wizards can’t ignore his summer.

I’m not going to diminish what he’s done this summer, but how he looks early in the season will determine if he’ll get a bigger role. He averaged 10 points in 74 games as a rookie. He hasn’t shot a lot of 3-pointers in the summer, but he’s shooting 70 percent on five attempts. That won’t be the only thing that determines his role, but if he can develop a consistent shot, it would go a long way to keeping him part of the Wizards’ rotation.

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