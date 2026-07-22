Ranking the 7 best NBA players currently on two-way contracts

Debate centers on which of these players will first earn a full NBA deal, with several already flashing impactful production from the start.

Our ranking of the seven best two-way contract players in the NBA is out, spotlighting hidden gems with real rotation potential.

One of my personal favorite underrated parts of following the NBA is seeing unknown players carve out rotational roles. The fairly recent addition of two-way contracts gives these hidden gem players an easier runway for success. Last year, for instance, we saw players like Spencer Jones, Dominick Barlow and Daniss Jenkins go from unknown to quality contributors on good teams.

With that in mind, let's rank the seven best players who are currently on two-way contracts.

7. Caleb Love: Philadelphia 76ers guard

Portland Trail Blazers guard Caleb Love | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Caleb Love had a surprisingly productive rookie season with the Portland Trail Blazers. He might not have as many opportunities with the Philadelphia 76ers, but last year he proved he can contribute when his name is called.

Anyone who watched Love in college could tell you that he's a dynamic player, but one who can be a bit erratic. That trend continued in his rookie season, while he averaged 10.4 points and gave the Blazers some solid bench scoring when the team dealt with injuries. However, he did so while shooting 38.8 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from 3-point range. At the end of the day, though, few two-way players have the same microwave scoring abilities that Love has.

6. Cormac Ryan: Milwaukee Bucks wing

Milwaukee Bucks guard Cormac Ryan | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 27 years old, Cormac Ryan doesn't have a ton of upside. However, at the tail end of last season, Ryan proved he can be a legitimate contributor. He averaged 14.3 points while netting a staggering 45.8 from 3-point range. Ryan can maintain an NBA role with the Milwaukee Bucks thanks to his elite movement shooting.

The 6-foot-5 wing is a bit of a specialist, but when you can shoot the ball as well as Ryan can, you can have an NBA role. With the Bucks entering a new era, Ryan should be primed to fully establish himself as a quality rotational player.

5. Jett Howard: Dallas Mavericks forward

Orlando Magic guard Jett Howard | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2023 lottery pick Jett Howard has had an anything but ideal start to his career with the Orlando Magic. But he has an ideal chance to change his fortunes with the Dallas Mavericks. And last season, he quietly showed flashes of his upside, particularly as a shooter, netting 37.2 percent of his 3-pointers.

Howard was drafted so highly due to his blend of positional size (6-foot-8) and shooting. If Howard makes strides with the Mavericks, he could carve out a long-term role as a complementary forward.

4. Jonathan Mogbo: Sacramento Kings big man

Toronto Raptors forward Jonathan Mogbo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jonathan Mogbo fell out of the Toronto Raptors' rotation this past season. As such, his counting stats don't look impressive at all. Thankfully, though, he showed a ton of promise in his rookie season, and now the 31st pick in 2024 has a perfect chance to rejuvenate his career with the Sacramento Kings. Notably, Mogbo is our first five-star player according to Two-Way Talents.com -- a fantastic database for all of the two-way players.

Mogbo's selling point is his defense. He uses his 7-foot-2 wingspan to wreak havoc off the ball, while providing some rim protection and on-ball chops. Impressively, as a rookie, he ranked in the 98th percentile for deflections per 100 possessions according to Databallr. The Kings may have quietly found a long-term rotational player in Mogbo this offseason; well done.

3. Kobe Brown: Indiana Pacers forward

Indiana Pacers guard Kobe Brown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kobe Brown was the No. 30 pick back in 2023. Unfortunately, he struggled to crack the Los Angeles Clippers' rotation for two and a half seasons. After being traded to the Indiana Pacers at the trade deadline, Brown flashed his upside, averaging 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2 assists with 50.3/43.3/78.8 shooting splits.

Sure, these numbers could be taken with a grain of salt because the Pacers were in full tank mode. Regardless, Brown offers a ton of skills you'd want from a complementary forward, including defensive versatility, rebounding and spot-up shooting. And based on the Pacers' track record, it should surprise nobody if he continues to thrive on a winning team.

2. Pat Spencer: Phoenix Suns guard

Golden State Warriors guard Pat Spencer | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Honestly, I was shocked when Pat Spencer signed another two-way contract this offseason. After a breakout 2025-26 season with the Golden State Warriors, I thought Spencer had done more than enough to earn a standard deal. But alas, he signed a new two-way contract with the Phoenix Suns, bolstering their guard room.

At 6-foot-2, Spencer doesn't have ideal size, but his basketball IQ jumps off the screen. Whether it's operating like a classic floor general, moving without the ball or being a defensive pest, Spencer has all the makings of a connective glue guy. At 30 years old, Spencer doesn't have elite upside, but he's the most proven player on this list, and it should shock nobody if Phoenix converts his contract in the middle of the season.

1. Javon Small: Memphis Grizzlies guard

Memphis Grizzlies guard Javon Small | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It got lost because the Memphis Grizzlies weren't a competitive team, but 2025 second-round pick Javon Small had an ultra-productive rookie season. He posted averages of 9.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 46.5/42.3/82.9 shooting splits.

Small's playmaking, tenacious defense, finishing and spot-up shooting make him a quintessential connective guard. While the Grizzlies have a deep team, without Ja Morant, Small should continue to have a rotational role and could easily have his contract converted. Honestly, you probably didn't expect Small to top this list, but in terms of players who have flashed NBA production and have potential to grow, he's the best two-way player to me.

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