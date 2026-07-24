Realistic Jalen Duren trade packages for the Kings, Nets, Bucks if Pistons relationship crumbles

Jalen Duren remains the biggest non-LeBron James domino left to fall in free agency. While the Detroit Pistons, in theory, maintain total leverage over the situation, there is clearly a wide gap between what the Pistons are willing to offer and what Duren is willing to accept.

Eligible for a five-year, $287 million supermax contract after an All-NBA season, Duren's contract negotiations were derailed by a horrendous showing in the playoffs. The Pistons clearly expect him on the roster next season, as right now their only alternative at the five spot is Paul Reed. Duren is a restricted free agent and there are no cap space teams left. Then again, if he accepts the qualifying offer and puts together a similarly impactful campaign in 2026-27, he could land a max contract next offseason — and Detroit would no longer have the power to match any offer sheet.

When The Athletic polled NBA execs on a fair contract for Duren, the most popular response was five years and $204.5 million — the same amount he'd receive if he accepted the qualifying offer and received a four-year max deal next summer. Should Detroit opt against such an investment, or if the relationship becomes too jaded, there's still an out via sign-and-trade.

Bucks sign-and-trade package for Jalen Duren

Myles Turner - Milwaukee Bucks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even after the Giannis trade, Milwaukee does not control its own first-round pick outright until 2031. So in addition to flattened lottery odds, there's no incentive for the Bucks to tank. Their roster might be the worst in the league right now. Even if Jalen Duren won't lead them to the playoffs next season, he'd give the Bucks someone to build around who's still 22 years old and coming off of an All-NBA season.

The Myles Turner contract is not great, which can help Milwaukee stomach the increase in salary (and contract length) for Duren. AJ Green is a helpful shooter off the bench, but he's going to get lost in the shuffle as Milwaukee tries to find minutes for Ryan Rollins, Tyler Herro, Kasparas Jakučionis and Brayden Burries in the backcourt.

For Detroit, the Turner contract is questionable but manageable. He's due $26.5 million next season, with slight bumps in the following two years. A lesser three-year commitment to Turner, who can still space the floor and anchor a defense, could appeal to Detroit with so much flexibility elsewhere around Cade Cunningham. This trade nets two more picks to spin aggressively in future trades, as well as Green, who can absolutely find a home in the Pistons' second unit on a very affordable, very movable $11.3 million AAV salary.

Hornets sign-and-trade package for Jalen Duren

Michael Porter Jr. - Brooklyn Nets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nets are another team with less incentive to tank due to the flattened lottery odds. The East is a total bloodbath this season, so it's not like Brooklyn should be unloading assets. That said, if the Knicks' 2027 first-round pick (in a weak draft class) is all it takes to get off of Terance Mann's bad money and turn Michael Porter Jr.'s expiring contract into a five-year window with Duren, that ought to appeal to Sean Marks.

Duren is still super young, meaning he fits on the same timeline as recent lottery picks Egor Dëmin and Mikel Brown Jr. Brooklyn happens to have one of the best coaches in the NBA in Jordi Fernandez, who's all about establishing an identity on defense. Duren helps in that regard.

For Detroit, it's a chance to kick the can in contract negotiations down the road a year with Porter. The Pistons were a total slog offensively in the playoffs, in large part due to Duren's disappearing act. Porter is a lights-out shooter who can help carry the scoring burden next to Cade Cunningham, with Jaylen Wells brought in to backfill Duncan Robinson's role on a much cheaper deal.

For Memphis, it's a chance to add one more draft pick to their stores while absorbing Duncan Robinson and Terance Mann into a traded player exception (TPE).

Kings sign-and-trade package for Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis - Sacramento Kings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings are stuck with Milwaukee and Brooklyn in the NBA's basement, so there's a common theme here. Sacramento is trying to reshape its roster around Darius Acuff Jr., and swapping Domantas Sabonis to a 22-year-old defensive anchor like Jalen Duren is a great starting point. Duren is going to protect the rim and provide Acuff with a dominant interior finisher to partner with in the pick-and-roll.

For those same reasons, Detroit should be dubious about swapping Duren for Sabonis, who does not feel like the cleanest fit for a team built around Cade Cunningham. Sabonis' value is rooted in his ability to function essentially as a point center. He looks to run offense at the elbow and operate as a primary hub, which won't happen so much with Cunningham. This does allow Detroit to continue battering opponents on the glass, and Sabonis' ability to carry the offense could help in the non-Cunningham minutes. Even so, it would require a massive recalibration on Sabonis' part.

Still, Sabonis is an All-Star caliber center. Instead of committing to Duren for five years, Detroit would only be committed to Sabonis for the next two years — with him potentially becoming a valuable trade chip once his contract is expiring next summer.

Detroit acquires Nique Clifford, a Swiss Army Knife wing entering only his second season, and two first-round picks to grease the wheels and be done with the Duren drama. Memphis, again, absorbs Duncan Robinson's contract (and his useful 3-point skill set), this time for basically nothing in return.

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