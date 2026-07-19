Realistic Michael Porter Jr. trade packages to the Clippers, Hornets and Kings

Each suitor offers unique assets that align with the Nets' needs for both immediate help and future flexibility.

The Brooklyn Nets and Michael Porter Jr. are expected to discuss a contract extension this summer. The former lottery pick is eligible for up to four years and $234 million. He's coming off of his best individual season as a pro, in which he averaged 24.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists on 59.5 percent true shooting. The Nets were 9.8 points per 100 possessions better offensively with Porter on the floor, per Cleaning the Glass.

That said, if the Nets aren't sold on Porter as a long-term investment, he could end up on the trade block. As insider Chris Haynes reported on NBA TV (h/t Bleacher Report), if the two sides are far apart in the early stages of negotiations, "the next step will be the Brooklyn Nets and Michael Porter Jr. potentially parting ways."

Here are some viable trade destinations.

Clippers trade package for Michael Porter Jr.

Brandon Ingram - Toronto Raptors | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Clippers can theoretically wrap Brooklyn into the Kawhi Leonard trade if or when it officially happens. Both Toronto and L.A. are stuck waiting for the league to conclude its never-ending investigation into alleged cap circumvention, but assuming the Raptors still trade Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and future picks to Los Angeles at the end of the day, there's nothing to stop the Clippers from calling the Nets.

In a vacuum, Porter is a better player than Ingram — and he's on an expiring contract, whereas Ingram has a $41.9 million player option available in 2027-28. Ingram has All-Star pedigree and, on paper, he very much fits Brooklyn's team-building vision. The Clippers probably don't need to attach an arm and a leg to get this deal across the finish line.

A first-round pick could buy them significant financial flexibility if Porter does not re-sign as a free agent. If he does, it means Los Angeles is satisfied with its team-building direction. Porter performed incredibly well for the young, rebuilding Nets, and has emerged as a leader in the Brooklyn clubhouse. The Clippers could hope for a similar standout performance in L.A., where his ability to space the floor and attack off the catch pairs well, in theory, with franchise guards Darius Garland and Keaton Wagler.

The Nets can take on an extra year of Ingram's contract and go through the same extend-or-trade routine next summer, while hoping the Clippers' 2030 first-round pick falls favorably a few years down the road.

Hornets trade package for Michael Porter Jr.

Liam McNeeley - Charlotte Hornets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hornets created a $40.8 million traded player exception (TPE) with the LaMelo Ball trade. It would be a bit surprising to see them turn around and burn it on Michael Porter Jr., but he's a strong schematic fit and the expiring contract gives Charlotte some wiggle room to test out the fit for a year before deciding on his future.

Brooklyn adds a nice expiring trade chip with Grant Williams' $14 million salary. The Nets also acquire a promising NBA sophomore in Liam McNeeley, who'd get the chance to carve out a productive role as a movement shooter spotting up off of Julius Randle, Egor Dëmin and Mikel Brown Jr.

The Heat's 2027 first-round pick is protected 1-15 next season, but it will almost certainly convey if Giannis Antetokounmpo stays healthy. Dallas' pick is protected 1-3, giving Brooklyn a bit more upside. In reality, next year's draft is not very strong and the Nets already have more first-round picks than they can realistically use in the coming years, but it's more ammo in the clip for whenever the right big fish appears on Sean Marks' radar.

Kings trade package for Michael Porter Jr.

Zach LaVine - Sacramento Kings | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings are basically destined to suffer until a new ownership group takes over at some as of yet undetermined future date. In the meantime, the Kings just waived DeMar DeRozan and are clearly ready to cut bait with Zach LaVine's $48 million expiring contract. The chance to swap out LaVine for a better player who's $8 million cheaper — and who might actually be worth a second contract in Sacramento — is worth considering, at the very least.

The Kings would probably put heavy protections on their 2027 first-round pick, so as not to risk handing the No. 1 overall pick to Brooklyn via the chaotic new lottery rules. The Spurs' 2027 pick is already protected 1-15, but that will almost certainly convey.

Speaking of these new lottery rules, Sacramento has zero incentive to be the worst team in the NBA next. Porter is not a miracle-worker, but he can at least help Sacramento compete for the 10th-worst record instead. More importantly, he's a much stronger fit than LaVine next to rookie point guard Darius Acuff Jr. Not only will Acuff need somebody to share the scoring burden, but Porter is an excellent rebounder and a more valuable defender. He can help Sacramento on the margins — in addition to being one of the best big-wing shooters in the NBA.

Brooklyn can add more picks to their stockpile and hope LaVine plays his way into a trade-worthy asset before the deadline. At worst, his money comes off the books next summer and the Nets are once again a cap space team.

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