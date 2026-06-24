Second Round NBA Mock Draft: Big wins for the Knicks, Celtics and more

The next 30 picks could determine which franchises capitalize on hidden gems and which ones overlook valuable contributors.

The first round of the 2026 NBA Draft was quite a doozy, and as always, there are a few unexpected names left on the board as we head to Round 2. Arkansas freshman Meleek Thomas, Duke sophomore Isaiah Evans and North Carolina Henri Veesaar — all of whom passed up massive NIL checks to keep their name in the draft — did not secure a first round position.

There's real value left on the board. Here's how Wednesday night's 30-pick gauntlet could unfold:

31. New York Knicks (via WAS): Isaiah Evans, F, Duke

Isaiah Evans - Duke Blue Devils | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Isaiah Evans falls unexpectedly but won't need to wait long on Day 2. The Duke sophomore made critical strides as a slasher and defender to complement his elite perimeter shooting. Evans is deadly accurate on spot-up and movement 3s, with a frame that should fill out reasonably well with NBA strength development. The Knicks could view Evans as a Landry Shamet replacement.

32. Memphis Grizzlies (via IND): Meleek Thomas, G, Arkansas

Meleek Thomas bet on himself as a first round talent and was not rewarded, but a home in Memphis, next to Cameron Boozer, Zach Edey and that talented young core, isn't a bad outcome. He won't replace Ja Morant or anything, but Thomas is a twitchy, decisive scoring guard with flashes of defensive upside with his plus-four wingspan.

33. Minnesota Timberwolves (via BKN): Jack Kayil, G, Germany

Jack Kayil's unexpected de-commitment from Gonzaga fueled rumors of a promise. The Wolves moved back five spots from No. 28 to No. 33 in the Julius Randle trade, but can still offer Kayil a solid guaranteed contract — and a chance to compete for minutes behind Ayo Dosunmu in a backcourt that desperately needs his skills as a facilitator.

34. Cleveland Cavaliers (via SAC): Henri Veesaar, C, North Carolina

Henri Veesaar - North Carolina Tar Heels | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Henri Veesaar's unexpected slide ends with the Cavs at No. 34, who moved back from No. 29 (but probably would've been happy with Veesaar at No. 29). There are defensive concerns tied to his slow load time as a leaper and thinner frame, but Veesaar is a smart positional rim protector with the length of a true center. He can also pop out behind the 3-point line or fire sharp passes on the short roll. Cleveland has needed an upgrade to the backup center spot.

35. Denver Nuggets (via UTA): Ryan Conwell, G, Louisville

Ryan Conwell is a knockdown shooter and a small but mighty defender, able to suffocate the point of attack. His lack of creation skills at 6-foot-3 is a ceiling-capper, but in this range, he could appeal to a Nuggets team in constant need of off-ball spacers to rotate around Nikola Jokić. Denver has been connected to Ryan Conwell already.

36. Los Angeles Clippers (via MEM): Baba Miller, F, Cincinnati

Baba Miller earned looks in the first round and shouldn't wait long on Day 2. His college career featured no shortage of turbulence, but NBA teams will naturally gravitate toward a 6-foot-11 wing with Miller's defensive versatility and guard skills. He's a beast in transition and a slick passer. If Miller ever figures out how to shoot, this becomes a potential steal for the Clippers.

37. Oklahoma City Thunder (via DAL): Richie Saunders, F, Brigham Young

Richie Saunders - BYU Cougars | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Richie Saunders is 24 and he's coming off of an ACL tear, but he's an obvious rotation bet for OKC. He's a smooth shooter, a physical slasher and a very committed defender, despite his limited athleticism.

38. Chicago Bulls (via NOP): Trevon Brazile, C, Arkansas

Trevon Brazile can still jump out of the gym despite enduring multiple major knee injuries. The appeal here is pretty simple: he will catch lobs, pop out for the occasional 3-point line and put emphatic blocks on tape defensively. He can render decisions and play physically enough to survive in the NBA? Chicago, in need of frontcourt depth, could look to find out.

39. Houston Rockets (via CHI): Emanuel Sharp, G, Houston

Houston needs shooters, so why not target one from right down the road? Emanuel Sharp is undersized for a strictly off-ball weapon, but he's a thick, forceful defender who can help a team on the margins.

40. Boston Celtics (via MIL): Ugonna Onyenso, C, Virginia

Ugonna Onyenso - Virginia Cavaliers | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Ugonna Onyenso led college basketball in block rate (17.4%) as a senior. He's only 21 as a senior and despite his limited offensive role at Virginia, there's natural appeal in an outlier-dominant rim protector who can clean up on the glass, catch lobs and potentially even stretch out of the 3-point line, if his shooting development sustains. Boston needs interior defense more than most teams.

41. Miami Heat (via GSW): Maliq Brown, C, Duke

Maliq Brown is undersized for a "center" at 6-foot-8 and 217 pounds, but he's more of a chameleon — at least when it comes to his defensive projection. Brown can switch all over the floor, fluster ball-handlers at the point of attack and wreak havoc as a roamer on the weak side. He is basically a nonentity as a scorer, but Erik Spoelstra and the Heat are great at coaxing value out of niche players with a specific standout trait.

42. San Antonio Spurs (via POR): Tobias Jensen, F, Denmark

Tobias Jensen will need to add strength and become a more varied shot-maker to reach his ceiling, but he can hit spot-up 3s and break defenses in rotation with quick-hitting passes. The Spurs aren't looking to roster a bunch of rookies after their NBA Finals loss, so a draft-and-stash could make sense.

43. Brooklyn Nets (via LAC): Vsevolod Ishchenko, F, Russia

Vsevolod Ishchenko- Lokomotiv Kuban | SOPA Images/GettyImages

Vsevolod Ishchenko has a limited track record in a Russian league that is not particularly strong, but he will appeal to NBA teams on an archetypal level as a 6-foot-8 wing capable of defending across the board, scoring out in transition and occasionally breaking out compelling flashes of shot-making and passing. Brooklyn has a lot of youth on the roster and could view Ishchenko as a draft-and-stash gem.

44. San Antonio Spurs (via MIA): Braden Smith, G, Purdue

Braden Smith is the most accomplished college point guard in this draft, but he's 5-foot-10 and 167 pounds, meaning he will face a steep uphill battle in the NBA. It's hard to deny his craft and vision at the controls, however, and he's a dangerous pull-up shooter. San Antonio is loaded with strength and size in the backcourt. Wemby turns the paint into a no-travel zone for opponents. Maybe there's a spot for Smith with their second unit.

45. Sacramento Kings (via CHA): Aaron Nkrumah, G, Tennessee State

Aaron Nkrumah blew up in the G League Combine and the NBA Combine, now trending toward a second round selection. The Kings need help basically across the board and could take a swing on Nkrumah's unique blend of athleticism, defense and shot-making on the wing. He's skinny but he can guard.

46. Orlando Magic: Nick Martinelli, F, Northwestern

Nick Martinelli - Northwestern Wildcats | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Nick Martinelli will need to prove himself athletically on the defensive end, but he's such a smart and skilled player. Even without a consistent 3-point shot, Martinelli was one of the top scorers in college basketball — an old-school post scorer and a savvy off-ball cutter and play finisher. He can pass. He competes on defense, no doubt. Orlando can fold him into their deep forward room.

47. Dallas Mavericks (via PHI): Bruce Thornton, G, Ohio State

Bruce Thornton is probably the closest analog for Jalen Brunson in this draft, if of interest to you. He almost certainly won't become the next Jalen Brunson — let's be real — but Thornton is 6-foot even and 223 pounds, with a knack for using his bowling-ball frame to carve out two-foot finishes below the rim. He can also light it up from deep and distribute out of the pick-and-roll. It feels right for Dallas to take the plunge.

48. Dallas Mavericks (via PHX): Dillon Mitchell, F, St. John's

Dillon Mitchell sprints the floor like a gazalle and plays effortlessly above the rim. He's going to fly around and create events on defense. He can process the floor reasonably well and deliver sharp connective passes. Dallas, however, would need Mitchell to learn how to shoot before he's playing regularly next to Cooper Flagg on the wing.

49. Denver Nuggets (via ATL): Jaden Bradley, G, Arizona

Jaden Bradley - Arizona Wildcats | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Jaden Bradley won Big 12 Player of the Year and emerged as the emotional leader for a dominant Arizona team in his final season. Smaller guards with inconsistent jumpers face natural roadblocks in the NBA, but Bradley is an athletic, physical defender with a true point guard's vision on offense. The Nuggets could use another ball-handler in the second unit.

50. Toronto Raptors: Nate Bittle, C, Oregon

Nate Bittle enters the NBA as an older prospect with a lengthy injury history, but he's an analytics darling with a massive 7-foot-5 wingspan. He can pass and step out behind the 3-point line. If he can stay on the floor, Bittle is a potential value add late in the second round, especially for a team with a dire need at center like Toronto.

51. Washington Wizards (via MIN): Rafael Castro, F, George Washington

Rafael Castro is an explosive, twitchy mover in the frontcourt with legitimate playmaking vision and the ability to get funky with his handle. He's also skinny for a hybrid four-five; he can stumble into bad turnovers and commit hapless fouls when faced with physicality. Washington has an appetite for big, skilled athletes at all positions, but Castro needs to fill out his frame quickly.

52. Los Angeles Clippers (via CLE): Tobi Lawal, F, Virginia Tech

Tobi Lawal - Virginia Tech Hokies | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Tobi Lawal posted a 45.5-inch vertical at the Combine, the second-highest in NBA history. He's a show-stopping athlete at the four spot, with a penchant for flyaround shot-blocking. He will need to advance as a shooter and a decision-maker, on both ends, for the Clippers to get value out of this pick.

53. Houston Rockets: Izaiyah Nelson, F, South Florida

With so much uncertainty around the future in Houston, it feels like the Rockets could look to change the makeup of their frontcourt. Izaiyah Nelson is a fluid, explosive athlete with major shot-blocking and rim-running chops.

54. Golden State Warriors (via LAL): Tobe Awaka, C, Arizona

Tobe Awaka is an undersized center who makes up for his height tenfold with pure strength. He moves defenders off their spot in the post and he was an elite rebounder in college. Golden State could use a center with Awaka's ability to win on the margins and impact the possession battle.

55. New York Knicks: Otega Oweh, G, Kentucky

Otega Oweh - Kentucky Wildcats | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Otega Oweh was an electric if inconsistent scorer at Kentucky, but it's his athleticism and versatility as a defender that could appeal to New York. Oweh has a chance to handle tough assignments and add to the Knicks' breadth of quality wing stoppers.

56. Chicago Bulls (via DEN): Duke Miles, G, Vanderbilt

Duke Miles is undersized and one of the oldest prospects in the draft, but he plays with incredible heart and poise. He's a shifty advantage creator and distributor who keeps turnovers to a minimum. As Chicago looks to reshape its backcourt, with Josh Giddey's name in trade rumors, Miles could return real value late in the second round.

57. Atlanta Hawks (via BOS): Felix Okpara, C, Tennessee

Felix Okpara will need to answer questions about his physicality on both ends, but he's a very mobile and explosive shot-blocker. The Hawks desperately need more rim protection and Okpara is a fun developmental swing in this spot.

58. New Orleans Pelicans (via DET): Tyler Bilodeau, F, UCLA

Tyler Bilodeau - UCLA Bruins | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Tyler Bilodeau is a classic stretch four with a pretty jump shot, a decent presence on the glass and some underrated finishing skills around the basket. He will need to prove that he can defend, but man do the Pelicans need some more shooters who can stay on the floor. Perhaps Bilodeau breaks through.

59. Minnesota Timberwolves (via SAS): Ja'Kobi Gillespie, G, Tennessee

Ja'Kobi Gillespie is undersized but he's a punchy defender and a lights-out shooter. The Wolves' backcourt was a real mess last season before the Ayo Dosunmu trade. Gillespie is a worthwhile flier as someone who can create buckets from scratch or play off-ball next to a heliocentric star in Anthony Edwards, in theory.

60. Washington Wizards (via OKC): Milos Uzan, G, Houston

A letdown senior campaign at Houston shouldn't prevent teams from giving real consideration to Milos Uzan, a proven winner with an appealing combo guard skill set. He can shoot and surpress turnovers, and the D.C. guard room isn't terribly deep.

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