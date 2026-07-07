The Cavs have to make these two moves before they can sign LeBron James

LeBron James still has one more decision to make before he officially calls it quits on what is sure to be a first ballot Hall of Fame career. After telling the Los Angeles Lakers that he's going to take his talents elsewhere, James is now mulling over which team offers him the best final resting place for his career.

And what better way to finish his career than in the place it all started with the Cleveland Cavaliers? As it stands, the Cavaliers are the betting favorite to land James (per DraftKings Sportsbook). However, they may need to execute a couple of moves in order to clear enough salary to appease The King.

The Cavaliers may need to let go of Max Strus and Dennis Schröder

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dennis Schroder | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After being the only team that did not duck the second apron last season, the Cavaliers are going to try to get under that threshold this offseason (while also improving on the margins). This included allowing Dean Wade and Keon Ellis to walk in free agency. Also, James Harden did them a favor by opting out of the final year of his contract to give Cleveland some financial flexibility. Donovan Mitchell just inked a new extension, which reaffirms the Cavaliers' commitment to this current core, but won't effect their books for next season.

According to Spotrac, the Cavaliers are currently $40.4 million under the second apron. However, they still need to re-sign Harden and sign their second round draft pick, Meleek Thomas, to a deal. In theory, they could be right up against the second apron once again after these moves.

In my opinion, this shouldn't matter too much for their pursuit of James. You see, even if you are above the second apron, you can still sign players to veteran minimum contracts. And given how much money James has made in his career, I highly doubt that money will stand in the way of James finishing his career in Cleveland, if that is what he really wants.

However, if for some reason James wants to return to Cleveland but is too prideful to take the veteran's minimum, the Cavaliers will need to dump some salary to clear up their mid-level exception. Given that their core four (Mitchell, Harden, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen) are probably off the table, this likely means that they need to offload Max Strus and Dennis Schröder.

Strus is on the hook for $16.7 million, and while his ability to provide value on both ends of the floor at a position of need (the wing) was invaluable to the Cavaliers last postseason, he is getting older (he'll turn 31 next season), and the need for him will be diminished if James comes back.

As for Schröder, he is a great bench guard that can change pace and really defend at the point-of-the-attack, but with Craig Porter Jr. still under contract for $12.4 million less ($2.4 million) than Schröder ($14.8 million), moving him if you have to cut costs is kind of a no-brainer. As an aside, if Schröder was traded, it would be the ninth time that has happened to him in his career, bringing him just two trades away from tying Trevor Ariza for the all-time record.

Again, I don't think it will come to this. If James is coming, he is going to want his beloved Cavaliers to have as much money to surround him with talent for one last title run as possible. But if the Cavaliers do need to save some money, Strus and Schröder are the names to keep an eye on.

More NBA news and analysis: