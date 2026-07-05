The dumb new rule at NBA Summer League only gives players one free throw

The experimental format would award points based on the original foul's value but limit shooters to a single attempt until the final two minutes.

As the NBA offseason rolls on, the next milestone on the calendar is Summer League. While most fans are focused on getting the first look at the next generation of NBA stars like A.J. Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson, the league is using the summer circuit to test some rules changes this time around.

Lost in the buzz of free agency and trade mania was an announcement from the league that they will experiment with a new free throw mechanism in Summer League action. The league's PR arm shared a description of the mechanism on its X account, which you can see below.

The one free throw rule will be tested at the upcoming NBA summer leagues.



With this rule, any foul that would typically result in one, two or three free throws under standard NBA rules will instead result in a single free throw attempt. That attempt will be worth the same… pic.twitter.com/tFiOpJLnQW — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 2, 2026

Standard rules regarding free throws require a shooter to take as many attempts as they have earned at the charity stripe, with one for an and-one situation, two for a shooting foul inside the arc and three for a foul beyond the arc. The new rule would change things so that free throw shooters would take one attempt at the line and it would be worth the number of points assigned to the value of the original foul.

Examining the NBA's new free throw mechanism

Victor Wembanyama shoots a free throw | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NBA noted in the social post that the mechanism has been used in the G League since the 2019-20 season, so they are clearly comfortable enough wtih how it works to try it in a more mainstream scenario. The idea here is similar to rules like the pitch clock in baseball that are designed to increase the flow of the game, with free throws constituting the most dead time in regulation.

It is important to know that the condensed free throws would not be in effect for the entire game, with traditional rules taking effect in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime. There are, however, some potential unintended consequences that would come with adding this rule on a permanent basis.

Teams in the bonus early in games would become incentivized to hunt for poor free throw shooters and send them to the line in a means to quickly regain possession. Anyone who has seen the "Hack-A-Mitch" strategy used against Mitchell Robinson can see why it would be beneficial to send him to the line more often, hoping he misses one shot and flips possession back to the other team.

You could also see situations emerge where players try to initiate contact more often beyond the arc to get one free throw attempt worth three points. This scenario would put a lot more pressure on officials to not get baited into handing savvy players a more easy path to the charity stripe for points.

The Summer League experiment is clearly designed to see how feasible it is for this policy to be used in actual NBA games without being exploited by players or teams. Time will tell if the NBA likes what it sees enough to bring it into the regular season, but this is something that should be watched carefully for unintended side effects.

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