Well. That was insane.

The first full day of NBA free agency did not disappointment. There was chaos aplenty, from blockbuster trades to head-scratching signings, all while LeBron James sits back and canvasses the playing field one last time.

Let's grade every move that was made on July 1. There were... a lot.

John Collins signs with Pistons

John Collins - Los Angeles Clippers | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract details: three years, $51 million

Grade: B

This is a pretty clear upgrade at the power forward spot for Detroit. John Collins plays a much more decisive and explosive brand of basketball than Tobias Harris. Cade Cunningham can spoon-feed clean looks from deep and take advantage, hopefully, of Collins' ability to play above the rim. There are defensive question marks, but Detroit has the right infrastructure to compensate on that end.

Marcus Smart signs with Rockets

Contract details: two years, $13 million

Grade: A

Marcus Smart was genuinely essential to the Lakers last season. Them not matching or exceeding this contract — and paying Collin Sexton instead, which we'll get to — is quite the unforced error. Or maybe Smart just wanted to leave. He reunites with Ime Udoka in Houston, where he will fortify a strong Rockets defense and give them some extra ball-handling in the backcourt, which was gravely needed.

Norman Powell signs with Bulls

Contract details: two years, $45 million

Grade: B+

This deal includes a team option in year two, so it's basically a giant trade chip for the Bulls — and a helpful piece in the short term. Chicago won't contend next season, but Powell is coming off of an All-Star caliber campaign in Miami. The Bulls needed more shot creation and shooting in the backcourt, with Powell can provide in bulk. He's an excellent complement to the downhill, attacking style of rookies Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain.

Ariel Hukporti signs with 76ers

Ariel Hukporti - New York Knicks | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Contract details: one year, $3.4 million

Grade: C

Philadelphia lures Ariel Hukporti away from the reigning champs for slightly more than a vet minimum contract. Hukporti is a powerful athlete and an awesome rebounder, which the Sixers need, but he also struggles with discipline as a defender. Both him and Adem Bona find themselves in foul trouble a lot. The Sixers desperately need more dependable dependable depth behind an injury-prone Joel Embiid.

Nikola Vucevic signs with Magic

Contract details: one year, $3.9 million

Grade: A

This is a feel-good reunion, as Nikola Vučević reportedly turned down bigger offers to in favor of a return to Orlando, where his family has maintained a home. Vooch has clearly slowed down a bit in recent years, but he's still a useful backup center with his 3-point shooting, post scoring and sharp instincts as a passer.

Mike Conley signs with Celtics

Contract details: one year, $3.9 million

Grade: C-

Mike Conley is an awesome vet and he deserves all the respect in the world, but he was borderline unplayable for long stretches last season. The 3-point shooting fell off and he's just not the rugged defender he was a decade ago. Boston already has a smaller guard who is a defensive liability in Payton Pritchard, who dominate minutes-wise in the backcourt.

Moritz Wagner signs with Nets

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Contract details: two years, $19 million

Grade: B

Mo Wagner dealt with his share of injuries this past season, but he's an incredibly competitive player with a floor-spacing skill set at the five, which should help Brooklyn as they build around Julius Randle and Mikel Brown Jr. He brings a lot of energy every night and has a reputation as a great teammate.

Mitchell Robinson signs with Celtics

Contract details: three years, $47 million

Grade: A

Mitchell Robinson leaves the defending champs for an arch rival in the same division. Boston's frontcourt was extremely leaky in the postseason. Robinson comes with his share of injury concerns, but he's a serious rim deterrent and a monster rebounder, especially on the offensive glass. He could end up starting over Neemias Queta, but either way, Boston feels a lot more solid at the center position now.

Jazz sign-and-trade Walker Kessler to Lakers

Contract details: four years, $130 million

Trade details:

Lakers grade: C-

Jazz grade: B+

This is a huge short-term loss for the Jazz. Walker Kessler's rebounding and rim protection was so important, on paper, to maximizing the Jaren Jackson Jr. experiment. Utah re-signed Jusuf Nurkić, which helps, but if the Jazz end up playing Jackson at the five on a regular basis, they will see diminishing returns. It's hard to argue with the return, however, especially relative to Kessler's new contract. The Lakers paid an absurd price and Utah now has the ammo to find another center elsewhere.

The Lakers are a better team short term with Kessler, who can finish lobs from Luka Dončić and clean up messes on the back line defensively. But this Lakers roster is going to ask a lot of Kessler defensively, and L.A. now has zero tradeable first-round picks for the next seven years, which is... again, absurd.

Sandro Mamukelashvili signs with Lakers

Sandro Mamukelashvili - Toronto Raptors | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract details: four years, $52 million

Grade: B-

The Lakers handing Sandro Mamukelashvili four years with a player option is a stronger-than-expected commitment, especially since L.A. basically erased all future financial flexibility in a two-hour span on Wednesday. But Mamu is an incredibly fun and impactful player. His ability to grab-and-go in transition, fire quick-hitting passes on the short roll, shoot 3s at high volume, and do a bunch of funky stuff in the frontcourt should prove beneficial to L.A.

Quentin Grimes signs with Lakers

Contract details: four years, $60 million

Grade: C

Quentin Grimes reunites with Dončić in L.A., which should be a much cleaner fit than Philadelphia. But four years and $15 million AAV is a steep overpay for a score-first guard who struggles to make quality decisions with the basketball. If Grimes commits to sniping spot-up 3s and defending his tail off, he'll do just fine. How the Lakers ended up at this number — with another fourth-year player option — is a mystery.

Collin Sexton signs with Lakers

Contract details: two years, $19 million

Grade: B

Collin Sexton is underrated at this point. Yes, he's a vulnerable defender. Yes, he can fall victim to tunnel vision on occasion. And yet, Sexton's ability to score efficiently at all three levels, often while creating for himself, is valuable. He puts a ton of pressure on the rim and plays a decisive brand of basketball, which is always a plus. The Lakers need more defense in the backcourt, but Sexton provides valuable depth in the backcourt. In a vaccum, this was probably L.A.'s sharpest deal yesterday.

De'Anthony Melton re-signs with Warriors

De'Anthony Melton - Golden State Warriors | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract details: two years, $11 million

Grade: B+

De'Anthony Melton really struggled on the offensive end last season, but he's still a defensive game-wrecker on the perimeter, with long arms and a sixth sense for snuffing out lazy passes and pickpocketing unaware ball-handlers. He will rack up deflections and space the floor reasonably well (hopefully). A classic 3-and-D wing on the cheap. Hard to knock it.

Kelly Oubre Jr. signs with Pacers

Contract details: two years, $17 million

Grade: B

Kelly Oubre got a bad rap in Philadelphia but he's a helpful player. He has really transformed his approach in recent years, making full use of his athleticism and core strength as a defender, while also cutting down on fruitless isolation possessions in favor of quick-trigger 3s and hard, purposeful drives to the rim. He's still not much of a passer and he ran ice-cold from deep in the playoffs, but Oubre is a chippy competitor and a great teammate. He should benefit from the Tyrese Haliburton experience.

Jaxson Hayes signs with Jazz

Contract details: two years, $12 million

Grade: D

In addition to off-court concerns, Jaxson Hayes is not particularly impactful in ways that Utah needs. He can catch lobs and block shots, sure, but the Jazz offense is predicated on screening and movement and quick decision-making. Plus Hayes is a poor rebounder who commits a lot of fouls, so don't expect him to anchor the frontcourt next to Jaren Jackson Jr. on a regular basis.

Tobias Harris signs with Spurs

Tobias Harris - Detroit Pistons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract details: two years, $31 million

Grade: C

Tobias Harris keeps stacking checks. He is a great vet. He will be loved in that Spurs locker room. The on-court fit is dubious at best, though. The Spurs needed size and strength at the four spot, which Harris provides, but he's not the volume shooter he gets made out to be and he struggles to make quick decisions with the basketball.

Celtics trade Jaylen Brown to 76ers

Trade details:

76ers grade: B

Celtics grade: C

There is undeniabe risk on both sides of this trade. The Sixers are getting a (very flawed) All-NBA wing in the prime of his career, but he's under contract for three more years (one more than Paul George) at supermax value. The Sixers are doubling down on the three-stars model, with a very flimsy bench. Jaylen Brown's durability and capacity for carrying a shorthanded team should come in handy. He is also a downgrade on defense and there will be some cooks in the kitchen concerns when the team is at full strength.

For the Celtics, the George contract is even worse (if a year shorter) and he's seven years older than Brown. George was awesome in Philadelphia's first-round win over Boston, but he was less awesome against New York in round two. Durability is a huge question mark. We just do not get that late-season resurgence if George wasn't suspended 25 games for PEDs. He got a free midseason vacation. The schematic fit in Boston is great, but will he be on the floor enough? History tells us... probably not.

Grizzlies trade Santi Aldama to Mavericks

Trade details:

Mavericks grade: B

Grizzlies grade: C

Golden State's first-round pick in 2030 is top-20 protected and turns into a third second-round pick if it does not convey. So the Grizzlies aren't recouping a ton of value here. This is mostly a reshuffling of the deck financially, as newcomers Cameron Boozer, Karim López and Jerami Grant would all have encroached upon Aldama's rotation spot in Memphis. AJ Johnson's upside remains largely theoretical in nature, but the Grizzlies have a strong player development program.

Dallas also has a lot of forward depth now, which is in keeping with Masai Ujiri's team-building philosophy. Aldama is a skilled, versatile player on a solid contract. He can bomb corner 3s, fly around on defense, and he's a slick face-up scorer with real passing equity. The Mavs will find a useful role for him.

Marvin Bagley III signs with Nuggets

Marvin Bagley III - Dallas Mavericks | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract details: one year, $3.5 million

Grade: A

Years removed from the weight of expectation that comes with being the No. 2 overall pick ahead of Luka Dončić, Marvin Bagley has emerged as legitimate contributor off the bench. He still has his limitations as a defender, but he's an elite rebounder and a much-improved interior scorer. Denver has long needed more functional reserves behind Nikola Jokić. Bagley has a chance to play serious minutes on a minimum contract.

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