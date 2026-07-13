The most loaded roster on LeBron's list plays in Minnesota

LeBron James, one of the NBA's most decorated superstars, is weighing his next career move with multiple teams in play.

LeBron James has a lot of things to consider as he decides where to play next season. If the superstar's next decision was only based on basketball then his destination would be clear. Casting his lot with the Minnesota Timberwolves would be the most logical decision for the future Hall of Famer.

The Timberwolves are reportedly in the mix to sign James, but most believe they're on the outside looking in. Cleveland and Miami both have narratives on their side to bring James back to their respective franchises. The 76ers are a high-profile Eastern Conference team that could help boost James' media value. That leaves Minnesota as a relative afterthought with a bitter winter climate to overcome.

None of those concerns focus on the issue of basketball. If the Timberwolves current roster were positioned in a warmer climate with a higher profile then they would be the favorites to bring in James. That is not reality, but it's an interesting thought exercise for basketball purists to consider.

LeBron's fit with the Timberwolves is about the player he is now

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

James is no longer the dynamic offensive engine that he was during his athletic prime. The days of relying him to create opportunities off the dribble for a full NBA campaign are over. Now, he's much better suited to serve as an offensive hub who can boost his team with elite passing ability and power in the post.

Minnesota does not need to add a ball dominant player to their mix. Anthony Edwards is a clear alpha dog in that respect. The Timberwolves' decision to add LaMelo Ball to the mix helps take some stress off Edwards to initiate every offensive possession. The coaching staff has some logistical issues to work out in their new backcourt, but they have more than enough playmaking to make it work on the offensive end of the floor.

The center position is rock solid with the presence of Rudy Gobert. He's an awkward fit in some lineups due to his lack of mobility, but he still protects the rim at an elite level. That's a crucial defensive skill alongside a player like James who might need some reinforcements when his effort level might wax and wane during the regular season.

The Timberwolves have questions in their forward rotation

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minnesota was forced to give up fan-favorite Naz Reid in the Ball trade. That left a crater in the hearts of scores of Timberwolves fans. It also left a gaping hole in the team's forward rotation.

James would represent a serious upgrade over Reid at the power forward spot. Reid is the better long-range shooter, but James is arguably better at everything else. The Timberwolves also won't rely as much on three-point shooting with the frontcourt with Ball launching them at a high clip from the point guard spot.

Most importantly, James' elite passing ability from the post and nail would unlock a lot of opportunities for his teammates in Minnesota. Budding star Jalen McDaniels could benefit from learning to cut off James for clean looks. The backcourt of Edwards and Ball would delight in the gravity James can create with the ball in his hands. It's intriguing to think of what a lob threat like Gobert could do with James to hurl passes to him at the rim.

Will LeBron James go to the Timberwolves?

As much fun as it is to fantasize about James' fit in Minnesota, the odds are still stacked against it actually happening. There are just too many off the court reasons for him to go elsewhere in free agency. The Timberwolves are his best basketball fit, but that would rule the day for James and his next free agent decision.

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