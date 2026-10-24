Thunder are quickly proving why they rightly are title favorites

Overreacting to the early portion of the regular season can be a dangerous game. However, what the Oklahoma City Thunder are doing can't be taken lightly. They are now 2-0, having beaten the San Antonio Spurs and the Denver Nuggets to start the year.

Entering the season, the Thunder were co-title favorites with the Spurs. Still, some argued that the San Antonio had surpassed OKC given the conference finals played out, and the fact that the Thunder had to offload players like Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins this summer for little immediate return.

It's only two games, but the Thunder are quickly showing that they are more dangerous than ever before.

The Thunder's defense is better than ever

Oklahoma City Thunder center Aday Mara Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The crux of my argument isn't that the Thunder are still apex title contenders because they beat the Spurs and Nuggets. Rather, it comes down to how unstoppable their defense is — and how well-rounded their offense is.

Victor Wembanyama shot 1-for-13 against OKC on Tuesday, and Nikola Jokic shot 5-for-19 on Thursday night. Moreover, they held the Nuggets (who had the best offense in the league last season) to just 84 points.

Thus far, the Thunder have an absurd 92.1 defensive rating per Cleaning the Glass (sure, it's a small sample size, but we should know this defense is elite by now). And despite the concerns about their depth, they added 7-foot-3 giant Aday Mara in the draft, a move that's shaping up to be a game-changer.

With Chet Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jaylin Williams and now Mara in the frontcourt, the Thunder have a ton of defensive talent around the rim. Plus, they can now run more double-big lineups with Chet at the four, where he's more effective given his roaming abilities and struggles with physicality.

Not just containing, but shutting down two of the league's top three players highlights just how elite the Thunder's frontcourt defense is. OKC was already a historically great defense, and they got even better. That's a terrifying thought.

Considering the competition in the West, this will be a massive advantage. All the same, with Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso and Jalen Williams, the Thunder can shut down any backcourt star. It doesn't matter that they lost Dort; their point-of-attack defense is still stellar. That was the other piece of the puzzle against the Nuggets on Thursday — Jamal Murray was 2-for-11 from the field. This combination of frontcourt size and elite POA defense allows the Thunder to have success against any team and any style.

One could argue that the Spurs have a similar balance defensively. However, they don't have the size outside of Wemby, and we saw during last year's Finals that there's a larger drop-off between Castle and their other POA defenders.

The Thunder are in a great spot to win another title

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensively, the Thunder are less dependent on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander than in years past. Part of this comes down to J-Dub returning to full health; another factor is that Wallace provides more ball-handling and creation juice than Dort did. Plus, Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain are two elite bench scorers.

Again, it's important not to overreact to tw games. McCain did score 20 points against the Spurs, though. Wallace's stats don't jump off the screen to date, but he's far more comfortable than Dort with the ball in his hands.

Most encouragingly, the Thunder survived an uncharacteristically bad Shai game, in which he scored 17 points on 6-for-19 shooting with all but two of his points coming in the second half. Jalen Williams picked up the scoring load from there, with 21 points as Denver did everything possible to limit Shai.

They won because of their defense, but being able to overcome SGA's first sub-20-point game in two years is a massive achievement. And when Shai drops 30, as he does on most nights, this team will be even more lethal.

This ability to win while playing multiple styles makes the Thunder the league's most complete team, and it's something not even the Spurs or defending champion New York Knicks can truly match. The Thunder's combination of depth, versatility, defense and star power makes them one of the best-constructed rosters in league history. With all due respect to the Spurs, the Thunder are still the class of the NBA, and they're quickly proving their title chances are as strong as ever.