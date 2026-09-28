Projected Thunder starting lineup and rotation as training camp opens

The Oklahoma CIty Thunder finished with the best record in the NBA last season and looked prime for another title run, but Victor Wembanyama and the ascendant Spurs knocked them off-course in the Western Conference Finals. That does not mean OKC is any less capable of going the distance in 2026-27, though, especially if health favors them.

Jalen Williams was oft-absent and limited last season. When healthy, he's a top-20 player whose versatility unlocks OKC on both ends. This was an offseason of change for the Thunder, moving several rotation pieces in salary-dumping maneuvers, but no GM is better at backfilling depth than Sam Presti. He just keeps finding ready-made contributors in the NBA Draft. With all that said, let's dive into the revamped Thunder depth chart.

Thunder projected starting lineup and depth chart

PG SG SF PF C Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cason Wallace Jalen Williams Chet Holmgren Isaiah Hartenstein Ajay Mitchell Jared McCain Alex Caruso Kenrich Williams Jaylin Williams Bennett Stirtz Otega Oweh Brooks Barnhizer Aday Mara Nikola Topić Josh Dix Thomas Sorber

Oklahoma City parted ways with Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Lu Dort this offseason, all of whom played significant roles last year. Still, it's hard to poke holes in this roster. First-round picks Aday Mara and Bennett Stirtz arrive as highly accomplished rookies, while last season's Jared McCain trade will continue to pay dividends.

This is probably the most established and cohesive starting five in the NBA. We know this lineup can execute at an extremely high level. Cason Wallace is nominally "replacing" Dort on the wing, but the fourth-year guard started 58 games last season; he has started in 114 of 227 appearances across three years in OKC. This is hardly unfamiliar territory for him.

OKC will dominate primarily on the defensive end, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — the two-time reigning MVP — carries the offense. He's the most skilled advantage-creator in the NBA, consistently able to penetrate, create rim pressure and generate scoring opportunities off of it. Jalen Williams might have another leap in him, too.

Any "concerns" about the OKC roster are nitpicky by nature, but the second unit does not have a ton of size beyond the center position. That creates challenges in a potential Spurs matchup, which could very well end up being the Western Conference Finals for a second straight year.

Thunder projected 10-man rotation

OKC's depth is its superpower. All 14 players on a standard contract are players head coach Mark Daigneault can feel reasonably good about using in a pinch. OKC's third- and fourth-string centers are top-15 picks. Nikola Topić, who's probably at the bottom rung, is a former lottery pick held back by various health issues beyond his control. There's an abundance of talent here.

Role Name Projected minutes Starter Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 30-35 min Starter Cason Wallace 20-25 min Starter Jalen Williams 30-35 min Starter Chet Holmgren 25-30 min Starter Isaiah Hartenstein 25-30 min 6th man Ajay Mitchell 25-30 min 7th man Jared McCain <20 min 8th man Alex Caruso <20 min 9th man Jaylin Williams <20 min 10th man Kenrich Williams <20 min

Ajay Mitchell is the X-factor for OKC. He was the best sixth man in the NBA last season and a few postseason struggles should not derail his ascent. With two of OKC's top bench scorers out the door in Joe and Wiggins, Mitchell becomes even more important. He's someone the Thunder will want to get on the floor early and often, with a potential closing role tied to his elite slash-and-pass skill set. He's a stout defender, too, so he can survive important minutes in three-guard lineups, which the Thunder will deploy more frequently than most teams.

In the frontcourt, expect Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren to stagger at the five spot, with Jaylin Williams cleaning up the spare minutes (and playing in the occasional two-big lineup). OKC will no doubt want to get a look at their rookies, Mara and Sorber. Mara is an elite rim protector with nifty feel as a low-post passing hub. He profiles as the clear successor to Hartenstein down the road, although minutes are probably scarce as a rookie.

McCain and Alex Caruso will plug and play in a wide variety of lineups. Both can thrive off the ball offensively, while Caruso's defensive versatility allows him to guard up a position or two as needed. McCain's shooting unlocks a special sauce for this Thunder offense; it wouldn't be the least bit shocking if he forces his way into a bigger role. Cason Wallace is the nominal starter for now, but Mitchell and McCain could both challenge for that spot as the season progresses.