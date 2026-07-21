Thunder's summer of savings doesn't change the fact that they're a juggernaut

The roster’s flexibility and upcoming matchups will test whether depth adjustments are enough to maintain their elite status.

Despite losing some rotation players, the franchise still possesses a foundational star in SGA and enough surrounding talent to contend immediately.

The Oklahoma City Thunder got worse this offseason. They traded three of their top 11 players: Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe, getting back zero players and seven second-round picks. These moves were done for the Thunder to duck the dreaded second tax apron -- not for basketball purposes. Notably, per cap expert Yossi Gozlan, the Thunder reduced their payroll and luxury tax payments by $317 million.

After a summer of savings from the Thunder, other teams in the Western Conference should be a bit more hopeful of their chances to challenge OKC. Furthermore, the San Antonio Spurs should be even more confident in repeating as the conference champs.

However, two things can be true: the Thunder got worse, and they're still an absolute juggernaut that could very well win their second championship in three years.

Everyone can acknowledge that the Thunder's bevy of future draft picks and general youth puts them in a great spot long-term, but I want to make it clear that this team is still built for success next year.

The Thunder's depth took a hit, and this could come back to hurt them at some level, but it would plainly be false to act like they still don't have one of the deepest rosters in the league. Not only that, but they are quietly better positioned to match up with the Spurs. I hate to break it to all the Thunder haters out there, but this team isn't going anywhere.

The Thunder still have ample star power

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before delving into how the Thunder's depth will recover, I want to acknowledge what really makes them tick. Yes, they have an all-time great defense, and yes, their depth is vital, but make no mistake: it's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who is the driving force of their success. He's the back-to-back MVP for good reason, and I'd argue he should be considered the consensus best player in the world.

With a player at Shai's level, you'll always have at least a puncher's chance to win a title. You pair that with quality depth (which OKC still has) along with complementary stars, and you have a juggernaut-level team. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren alongside SGA help form the league's best trio.

Lest we forget, the Thunder went seven games with the Spurs while Williams played in just 17 minutes after Game 1, Ajay Mitchell missed four games and Holmgren turned into a pumpkin. This feat is a testament to Shai's greatness and how powerful their depth is (which remains a strength despite this offseason).

The Thunder can absolutely fill the voids left behind by Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins and Isaiah Joe

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sitting here and acting like losing Dort, Wiggins and Joe is insignificant would be untrue. After all, Dort was a starting player on a championship team, and he was frequently tasked with guarding opposing teams' best players. Wiggins and Joe gave the Thunder an ungodly amount of depth and some nice scoring.

Regardless, all of these players are replaceable. Wiggins and Joe fell out of the Thunder's loaded rotation. They are nice players, but they aren't indispensable. In fact, the arrival of Jared McCain made them both expendable. First-round pick Bennett Stirtz and giving Nikola Topic a bigger role can further help the Thunder fill this bench scoring void while giving them some extra playmaking. Plus, Ajay Mitchell looks like a legitimate super sub (and maybe even more than that).

While OKC might no longer have an otherworldly level of depth, they're still deep.

Of the three players, Dort is unquestionably the biggest loss, and his departure could have some ripple effects. Thankfully for OKC, Cason Wallace can seamlessly slide into Dort's role as an on-ball stopper while providing more dependable shooting and creation juice. Notably, in 11 games without Shai, Wallace averaged 14.2 points and 5.3 assists. This proves that Wallace can reach another level with a bigger role.

Frankly, Dort's inconsistent shooting coupled with his inability to provide much else on offense hurt the Thunder at times last year. On/off numbers don't always tell the full story, but it's worth noting that per Cleaning the Glass, OKC was 8.3 points per 100 possessions worse with Dort on the floor last year.

Dort is still a valuable player, and his loss is notable, but he has clear flaws and is replaceable.

In addition to Wallace, the Thunder's bench still features Alex Caruso, who is another fantastic on-ball defender. So yeah, it's safe to say they're going to be just fine.

The Thunder have more frontcourt optionality after this offseason

Michigan center Aday Mara | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Finally, I'd like to point out that the Thunder drafted Michigan big man Aday Mara. The 7-foot-3 giant didn't have an ideal summer league, but I don't care; he still projects to be an impactful rim deterrent at the very least. Plus, the Thunder have 2025 first-round pick Thomas Sorber returning to action, and they re-signed Isaiah Hartenstein.

Why does this matter? Because the Thunder can now play Holmgren at the four full-time. This unlocks an extra element of versatility in their already stellar defense and, perhaps more importantly, this can help them match up better with Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.

Overall, while the Thunder in a vacuum got worse, that doesn't change the fact that they'll likely win 60-plus games again and have a fantastic chance to win it all next season.

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