Timberwolves vs. Heat proved Minnesota is for real, the Giannis-led Heat might not be

An Anthony Edwards and LaMelo Ball-led offense is the real deal. Volcanic eruptions are waiting to happen whenever they step on the floor. The dynamic backcourt helped the Minnesota Timberwolves spark the Miami Heat 131-106, spoiling Giannis Antetokounmpo's Heat debut.

The Timberwolves' explosiveness was never in question, but seeing it in 4K puts the Western Conference on notice. Be wary, San Antonio and Oklahoma City — we may have three sheriffs in town. The Heat were primed to have a tier-one defense but needed a 77-foot ladder to reach that benchmark Tuesday night. They need time to reach their full potential.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are serious business

Anthony Edwards, are you kidding me? What type of shot-making wizardry was that? His 45 points while shooting 9-for-17 from 3-point range were outstanding numbers. The tape is even more insane. Heat check after heat check. It didn't matter who they threw on the premier slashing shotmaker. Ant's blend of athleticism and shooting is unparalleled.

ANTHONY EDWARDS TO START THE SEASON 🤯:



45 PTS

10 REB

3 AST

1 STL

1 BLK

9/17 3PT

16/29 FG pic.twitter.com/9gvcRfavzY — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) October 22, 2026

Ball joined the party too. Even Lonzo got in on the jokes behind this easy travel call at the YMCA, but don't let this be the takeaway. Ball's fast-paced style seamlessly fits the young and ready Wolves roster. Ball chipped in 21 points, drilling five 3s himself. His six assists were an indicator of how easy life will be for Jaden McDaniels, Jonathan Kuminga and Rudy Gobert.

McDaniels got open looks, Kuminga bulldozed smalls and Gobert is still glass-cleaning. Minnesota's offense appears elite considering who they torched, and Gobert locked down the paint. Only Giannis had real success for Miami. They have a ways to go.

The Miami Heat need time to gel

Miami Heat forward Giannis Antetokounmpo | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Giannis was Michael Jackson during the Thriller era in this one. None of his Jackson 5 stablemates were on his level. Not only were Giannis' teammates not at his level, but they also fell short of their own.

The 3-point shooting was supposed to be answered with 40 percent snipers like Bobby Portis, Klay Thompson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Andrew Wiggins, and Davion Mitchell. Klay knocked down three triples, but Portis and THJ went 2-for-9 combined. Those two are more respected shooters than Mitchell and Wiggins. THJ especially has to pick it up; this is the value he provides.

Bam Adebayo struggled from range, going 1-for-5. His shot is integral to how far the Giannis-Adebayo pairing goes. Mitchell and Wiggins must keep making shots to keep defenses honest.

Those two are great defenders, but an even better offense showed up. They did not have success shutting Edwards' water off. It's tough to judge defenders when a supernova scorer has it going like that, though. The Heat move on to the Detroit Pistons on Friday. That offense doesn't have the charged-up bucket-getting that Minnesota is blessed with.

The Heat want to come out and make a statement defensively in that one. For all the polarization about their shooting and offense overall, many believed they would be a top-fiveish defense. They have to be better. Giannis will undoubtedly score at that clip all season. He might not average 35, but I'd be surprised if he doesn't touch 30. The Heat need more than just their freight train bullying the rim if they are real contenders.