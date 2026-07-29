Tyrese Haliburton's return isn't the only reason the Pacers are serious contenders

With health and depth restored, Indiana’s creative offense and versatile defense position them as the East’s most dangerous counter to the defending champions.

The Pacers’ 2025-26 record was skewed by injuries, a deliberate tank, and the absence of their system’s engine.

The Indiana Pacers had an unforgettable 2025 NBA Finals run, where they finished one game short of capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy as the No. 4 seed. Had Tyrese Haliburton not suffered a devastating torn Achilles injury in Game 7 of the Finals, they might have won it all.

With Haliburton sidelined and Myles Turner going to Milwaukee, the Pacers won just 19 games last season. Now, the Pacers are aiming to get back to the NBA Finals. The events of last season have some doubting that Indiana can return to the title picture, though, even with Haliburton back and Ivica Zubac in the fold for a full season.

I'm here to say, though, that the Pacers will not just return to title contention, but they might be better than ever before.

Tyrese Haliburton and Ivica Zubac should uplift the Pacers

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's totally fair to wonder what Haliburton looks like post-Achilles injury. After being sidelined for 16 months, I'm sure there will be some growing pains early on. Still, we've seen players like Kevin Durant fully recover, and Jayson Tatum looked promising in his return.

Crucially, Haliburton's game isn't built around athleticism, which bodes well for his return. There's no reason to believe that his playmaking or shooting will take a sizable step back. Indiana could slow down its typically fast pace, but that doesn't mean they'll be a bad team by any means.

Zubac could also cause the Pacers to change their style. Without a doubt, though, Zubac is the main reason why I have confidence in the Pacers bouncing back. Sure, he can't stretch the floor like Turner does, but he's a fair better interior presence on both ends of the floor.

In the 2024-25 season, the Pacers ranked 13th in defensive rating per Cleaning the Glass. Turner's lack of physicality and subpar one-on-one defense held them back in this regard. Zubac, on the other hand, is an incredible rim protector who can also shut down physical centers.

They also ranked 28th in rebounds per game. Zubac is one of the best rebounders in the league. Rim protection, interior scoring, and screening are all more valuable traits from a big man than Turner's shooting. As such, Zubac isn't just a solid replacement for Turner; he's a clear upgrade.

It's not a perfect science, but it's absolutely worth noting that in 2024-25 Zubac ranked second (behind Nikola Jokić) in John Hollinger's estimated wins added.

Again, while we might see a stylistic change, Zubac should be a game-changer for the Pacers. Along with Haliburton's return, the Pacers should surge up the standings.

The Pacers' nightmare 2025-26 season needs some context

Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Look, even with Haliburton out and no natural starting center, winning just 19 games is underwhelming to say the least. Further context is needed, though. Sure, Pascal Siakam (62 games) and Andrew Nembhard (57 games) were fairly healthy. However, key players, Aaron Nesmith (45 games), Obi Toppin (24 games), and Bennedict Mathurin (28 out of a possible 51 games), were not healthy. While Zubac was acquired at the deadline, he played just five games.

This, coupled with Haliburton's injury and Jay Huff starting at center, took away a lot of what made Indiana great in 2024-25. And make no mistake, Haliburton was the Pacers' system -- his loss was incredibly substantial.

The Pacers also didn't want to win games, with the hopes of keeping their pick. While they ultimately lost their pick to the Clippers, this context also matters. After the All-Star break, Indiana won just four games. This aggressive level of tanking needs to be factored into the equation.

With Haliburton back, the Pacers have an eerily similar core to their 2025 Finals run. They upgraded their center spot with Zubac, and while Mathurin is no longer with the team, Kelly Oubre is a rock-solid replacement. And if there's one silver lining from the lost season, it's that Jarace Walker looks like a legitimate rotational piece now.

The Pacers are still built for success

Indiana Pacers Pascal Siakam and Tyrese Haliburton | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The starting lineup of Haliburton, Nembhard, Nesmith, Siakam and Zubac is one of the most well-rounded and talented groups in the league. With Toppin, Oubre, McConnell and Walker off the bench, the Pacers have plenty of depth. When the playoffs roll around, nobody in the East should want to play the Pacers.

Was their pace something that made them a difficult matchup in 2025? Most definitely, but make no mistake, their creative offensive schemes and a plethora of offensive options are what truly made them a difficult matchup. That's not changing.

The defending champion, New York Knicks, are the rightful favorites in the East. Indiana has long been a difficult matchup for them, though, and they're the biggest challenger to the Knicks in my eyes.

Nembhard and Nesmith are as good a defensive duo against Jalen Brunson as you can think of. With Zubac in the fold, they might be an even tougher matchup as he can defend Karl-Anthony Towns at a high level. Siakam remains a super difficult player to defend even despite the Knicks' elite wing defense. Simply put, no team is better positioned to counter the Knicks in the East than Indiana.

Teams like the Philadelphia 76ers have more raw talent, but the fit of so many on-ball players is a question mark, as is Joel Embiid's health.

Other teams in the East have notable flaws. The Miami Heat lack perimeter creators. Likewise, the Toronto Raptors don't have a true lead guard. The Detroit Pistons have yet to properly address their need for secondary creation and outside shooting. And finally, the Boston Celtics now don't have a clear-cut second option after trading Jaylen Brown.

Ask yourself: What is the Pacers' true flaw? They addressed their biggest concern by adding a true interior force. All of this is to say, the Pacers are primed to be fully back this season despite some of the uncertainty around them.

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