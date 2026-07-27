Every NBA team's biggest question mark as the offseason winds down

Now that LeBron James has made his long-awaited decision, the NBA offseason is truly winding down, and teams' rosters are (mostly) set in place. From lottery dwellers to championship contenders, every team has questions around them—here's what I believe is the most pressing question for all 30 teams.

Boston Celtics: Can they replace Jaylen Brown in the aggregate?

The Boston Celtics made one of the most unpopular trades in recent memory by sending Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers. Getting back Paul George and two first-round picks is objectively underwhelming value for Brown. Brad Stevens believes that by splitting up the usage across the team, they can replicate Brown's star-level scoring production in the aggregate (Moneyball style).

There's no doubt in my mind that the Celtics will win 50-plus regular season games. We saw last year with Jayson Tatum sidelined that Joe Mazzulla's system is the real deal. However, the Celtics are left without a true second option, which could be problematic for their ultimate ceiling.

Brooklyn Nets: Can Julius Randle and Michael Porter Jr. co-exist with their youth?

Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the NBA's new lottery system (which penalizes the bottom three teams) and, in the Brooklyn Nets' case, not having access to their first-round pick, teams need to raise their floor. That's why I'm fine with the Nets trading for Julius Randle, especially given the price they paid.

Nonetheless, it's a tricky balance. Randle is inherently a heliocentric player, and Michael Porter Jr. enjoyed leading his own team last year. Furthermore, Brooklyn has seven players they drafted in the first-round of the past two drafts to consider, headlined by Egor Demin and Mikel Brown Jr. On some level, Randle and Porter could get in the way of these players developing.

New York Knicks: How do they replace Mitchell Robinson?

It's hard to question the defending champs. The New York Knicks shut down all of their doubters (including me). New York did, however, lose Mitchell Robinson (thanks to the second apron). Robinson is one of the best role players in the league thanks to his tenacious rebounding and solid rim protection. To fill this void left behind by Robinson, the Knicks signed Andre Drummond, who is still an impactful glass cleaner but isn't a high-quality backup.

Leon Rose will surely pursue other avenues to upgrade the center room (he already tried to trade Yves Missi and sign Moussa Cissé). Nevertheless, if the Knicks can't find a way to fortify the loss of Robinson, this could be a flaw that threatens their pursuit of back-to-back titles.

Philadelphia 76ers: Too many cooks in the kitchen?

The 76ers won the offseason by shockingly trading for Jaylen Brown and signing LeBron James. When you have a chance to add talent of that level, you do that 10 times out of 10.

It's not exactly a smooth fit, though; Tyrese Maxey, Brown, VJ Edgecombe, LeBron and Joel Embiid all thrive with the ball in their hands. Most great players do! But only Maxey is a consistent shooter and only James is a true off-ball connector. The 76ers will be an intriguing experiment of talent vs fit.

Toronto Raptors: Will their guard room come back to bite them?

Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whether the Toronto Raptors trade for Kawhi Leonard goes through or not, I have concerns about their playmaking and lead guard play. With Kawhi, they belong in the title conversation; what level they reach might depend on their playmaking, though.

Immanuel Quickley and Jamal Shead are their only two lead guards; that's not ideal. Look, their defense is still elite, and Kawhi gives them a true No. 1 option, with Scottie Barnes being one of the best second options in the league. Barring a trade, though, their guard room could be problematic.

Chicago Bulls: Are Norman Powell and Josh Giddey enough?

Sorry to bring up the lottery odds again, but it's so crucial to how we view teams. In the old system, there's no chance the Chicago Bulls would've signed Norman Powell. Now, though, every team is incentivized to be good at some level.

Powell made the All-Star team last year, and Josh Giddey is a fringe All-Star talent. On paper, that should be enough to dodge the relegation zone. However, Powell and Giddey are surrounded by intriguing yet unproven young players and poor spacing. Furthermore, the Bulls don't clearly have a better roster than many other teams. As such, it's fair to wonder if they can avoid the relegation zone and bolster their chances of adding to their young core.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Who is their on-ball stopper?

Sure, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are an elite rim protection duo, but every title team needs a lockdown on-ball perimeter defender. The Cleveland Cavaliers don't have one. In fact, they lost their two best ones in Dean Wade and Keon Ellis.

Perhaps Jaylon Tyson fills this void, or they shake up their roster. For now, though, this remains a grave concern for an otherwise talented and well-built roster.

Detroit Pistons: Will banking on internal growth pay off again?

Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Detroit Pistons made a bold decision last summer, not to make any major roster changes following a promising season. Deja vu, anybody? Jalen Duren's restricted free agency looms over Detroit's offseason. Regardless, the dream of a secondary creator and five-out spacing around Cade Cunningham feels unlikely.

Sure, Isaiah Joe is a nice get, and Ebuka Okorie is an intriguing long-term fit, but it's hard to argue the Pistons really improved their fatal flaws. On the bright side, after a similar offseason last year, Duren became an All-Star, and the Pistons won 60 games. Can Ausar Thompson or someone else repeat this trend?

Indiana Pacers: How much will their style of play change?

I don't have any major concerns about the Indiana Pacers' return to title contention. At the same time, I wouldn't be shocked if they do so with a different style of play.

Going from Myles Turner to Ivica Zubac is a massive upgrade for the Pacers in my book. While Zubac gives the Pacers a stronger interior presence on both sides of the ball, he's also not a spacer, nor is he mobile. This, paired with the post-Achilles injury version of Tyrese Haliburton, could cause the Pacers to rein in their fast-paced style a bit.

Again, that's not to say they won't be successful, but it's something to watch.

Milwaukee Bucks: How do they maximize their young talent?

After trading away franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks are fully entrenched in a rebuild. The Bucks have a solid core of 25-and-under players, including first-round picks Brayden Burries and Nate Ament, along with Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez and Kasparas Jakučionis (who came over from Miami) and, of course, the homegrown Ryan Rollins, who is coming off a breakout season. You could even throw Ousmane Dieng into the equation, who showed promise after arriving at the deadline.

Barring a roster change, though, Kevin Porter Jr., Myles Turner, Kyle Kuzma and Tyler Herro will all eat up minutes. In fairness, Porter and Herro are still young, but they aren't on the exact same timeline as the others. Without a doubt, balancing these minutes will be a tricky task for Taylor Jenkins.

Atlanta Hawks: Is the Dyson Daniels-Lu Dort pairing a masterstroke or a disaster?

Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After trading for Lu Dort, the Atlanta Hawks committed to a defensive identity. Dort, Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are a scary sight for opposing backcourts. Sounds great, right? The problem is that Dort is an erratic shooter whom defenses don't respect, while Daniels netted fewer than 20 percent of 3s last season.

While the Hawks bolstered their defense in a real way, they also committed to playing at least one non-spacing wing at all times. Maybe this game works out, and the Hawks' defense is that good, but for pure floor spacing reasons, there should be some significant skepticism.

Charlotte Hornets: Who drove their offensive success, Charles Lee or LaMelo Ball?

The Charlotte Hornets made a bold move by trading LaMelo Ball after their most successful season in a decade. In the 2026 portion of last season, the Hornets had the league's best offensive rating per Cleaning the Glass. Ball was the leader of this high-powered offensive attack.

Similar to the Celtics, the Hornets are banking on making up for this void in the aggregate by empowering Coby White and further leaning on Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller. Head coach Charles Lee's role in Charlotte's success can't be ignored; he is one of the most creative offensive minds in the league. It remains to be seen, though, if his system can thrive without one of the best playmakers and creators in the league.

Miami Heat: Where is the perimeter creation coming from?

It was time for the Miami Heat to make a trade for a star; they have been a perennial Play-In team for far too long. To this end, I'm not going to fault them for trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo, even if they mortgaged off their future and depth.

The downside, though, particularly in the immediate sense, is they have no proven guards. Davion Mitchell is a great defender and playmaker, but he's not much of a self-creator. Aside from Mitchell, the Heat are counting on veterans like Tim Hardaway Jr. and unproven players such as Pelle Larrson and Dru Smith to fill this perimeter creation void. Color me unsurprised if this flaw backfires in a major way.

Orlando Magic: Is a new coach all that Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner needed?

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Orlando Magic had a disappointing season in year one with Desmond Bane. They squeaked into the playoffs, and while they gave the No. 1 seed Pistons a run for their money, it was clear changes were needed. Interestingly, Orlando made no major roster changes, but they did hire Sean Sweeney as their new head coach.

On the surface level, the duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner is one of the best pairings in the league. Yet, the Magic have routinely struggled to build a competent offense with both players on the court. Jamahl Mosley's lack of imagination was part of this problem. Is the defensive-minded Sweeney the right man for the job, though, or will the Magic soon make some more serious roster shake-ups?

Washington Wizards: Will Trae Young elevate their young talent?

Buying low on Trae Young made sense to me; the Washington Wizards needed a floor raiser and a lead guard. After landing the No. 1 pick and drafting AJ Dybantsa, the need for more creation became a bit less severe, though. Despite Young's gifts as a playmaker, it's unclear if he can truly elevate his teammates and play an off-ball role if needed.

Dybantsa isn't the only player worth considering here. Kyshawn George has shown real promise as a creator, Tre Johnson flashed upside and Alex Sarr looks like an ideal modern big man. Additionally, there's Anthony Davis, who needs to be considered here. It's a good problem to have, but the Wizards quietly have a lot of mouths to feed.

Denver Nuggets: Can they address their fatal flaws?

Following their first-round series with the Minnesota Timberwolves, it was clear the Denver Nuggets need more athleticism and defense. Unfortunately, they haven't addressed this issue. Re-signing Peyton Watson could help, but he can't be the lone solution.

The problem is that in order to re-sign Watson, the Nuggets will presumably have to shed some salary, as they're currently a second apron team. Frankly, unless the Nuggets trade Jamal Murray (an unlikely scenario), I don't see how they can field a championship-caliber defense.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Is shooting the solution?

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Timberwolves made a calculated gamble by abandoning their frontcourt depth and trading for LaMelo Ball. They're desperately chasing the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs. In my eyes, Ball moves them closer to this goal, but it's not a risk-free move.

To beat these high-pressure defenses, the Timberwolves clearly needed an infusion of playmaking alongside Anthony Edwards. Ball is a high-end solution to this issue. Furthermore, shooting might be the perfect recipe to counteract the rim protection advantages that these teams present, and the Wolves have a ton of shooting now with Ball.

Just as easily, though, their lack of size outside of Rudy Gobert could be exposed. This is easily one of the most fascinating strategies I can think of to topple the two top dogs in the West.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Was Lu Dort critical or secretly a net-negative?

The Thunder's offseason was defined by cost-cutting moves; the biggest one being salary-dumping Lu Dort to the Hawks. Dort was the team's longest-tenured player and a critical part of the Thunder's success due to his on-ball defense. He's inherently flawed, though; he can't create for himself, isn't a playmaker, and is an erratic shooter.

Dort shot a ho-hum 34.4 percent from 3-point land last season, with opposing defenses often sagging off him. Last season, OKC was 8.3 points per 100 possessions worse with Dort on the court, per Cleaning the Glass. The Thunder could miss his elite on-ball defense. However, there's also a world in which his departure is addition by subtraction, especially with Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell ready for bigger roles.

Portland Trail Blazers: Do Ja Morant and Damian Lillard actually make sense?

I'm still trying to find a legitimate basketball reason why the Portland Trail Blazers would trade for Ja Morant. Pairing Morant with another undersized and fairly ball-dominant guard in Damian Lillard is a head-scratcher. Plus, they have Jrue Holiday and Scoot Henderson.

The best explanation I have is that they're trying to build up his value and flip him at the deadline, or that owner Tom Dundon saw a cheap way to get a star. So yeah, I'm struggling to understand this one. But maybe, just maybe, the Trail Blazers started a trend of three-guard lineups? Holiday is malleable enough to make it work, I suppose.

Utah Jazz: Can Jaren Jackson Jr. (finally) become a true center?

Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Lauri Markkanen-Jaren Jackson Jr. pairing always struck me as an odd fit. Both players are center-sized, but aren't fives due to deficiencies as rebounders (and, in Markkanen's case), as a rim protector; they are primarily forwards.

To be fair, Jackson has played a bit of center, and his skill set checks just about every box for the position. Except he can't rebound, so at his best he plays alongside a center. The problem is if you're playing Jackson, Markkanen and a center (Jusuf Nurkic), you lose some serious wing defense.

As such, the smoothest way to solve this fit dilemma and for the Utah Jazz to maximize this pairing would be for Jackson to shift over to a full-time center role. That would be a big shift, though.

Golden State Warriors: What the heck is the plan?

The Golden State Warriors clearly had the most at stake with the LeBron sweepstakes. Now that James is headed to Philly, the Warriors are left without a plan. Stephen Curry is still playing at an elite level, which should give the Warriors some urgency.

With Warriors ownership focusing on the post-Curry future and the team reluctant to trade Jimmy Butler, they are stuck between a rock and a hard place. If the Warriors seriously stand pat, they might not even return to the Play-In. Steph deserves better, man.

Los Angeles Clippers: Do they have any keepers besides Keaton Wagler?

Regardless of how the Kawhi Leonard trade saga unfolds, I don't know how many true keepers are on the Los Angeles Clippers' roster, outside of No. 5 overall pick Keaton Wagler. Are Darius Garland and Brandon Ingram truly long-term fits alongside Wagler or merely stopgap players to help him transition to the NBA? Outside of those two, it's hard to pinpoint any other proven long-term pieces.

You could make the case either way. On the one hand, if Wagler is more of a combo guard, Garland could be the perfect backcourt partner, and Ingram is a nice fit as a wing scorer. Still, if Wagler is a true lead guard, his fit with Garland might not be smooth, and the jury is still out on whether Ingram's style of play translates to the playoffs. Without a doubt, we'll get a real sense of how Garland and Ingram truly fit alongside Wagler.

Los Angeles Lakers: Do they have a path to challenge the Spurs, Thunder?

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After landing Walker Kessler in a sign-and-trade, the Los Angeles Lakers have one tradable first-round pick. You don't make an all-in move like this unless you think you can win a title in the next few seasons. While Kessler's rim protection should be a game-changer, the Lakers' on-ball defense remains a flaw, which is a major problem when your best player is Luka Dončić. Upgrading this flaw will be easier said than done, though, due to their lack of picks.

It's reasonable to argue the Lakers improved this offseason. Even if you're bullish on them, though, it's hard to argue that they're in the same tier as the Thunder and Spurs just yet. And realistically, they don't have many avenues to further improve.

Phoenix Suns: Can they be more than a Play-In team?

The Phoenix Suns were one of the best stories in the NBA last season. Even at the time, I couldn't help but wonder, though, how they could ever level up to true title contention. Unfortunately, their offseason didn't give me much confidence.

Phoenix traded for Miles Bridges, giving up Grayson Allen, Royce O'Neale and a 2033 first-round pick (why), in the process. Beyond the moral concerns with employing Bridges, that's a steep price to pay for a flawed player who was dependent on LaMelo's playmaking, and frankly doesn't propel the Suns much, if at all. Maybe I'm wrong; I was wrong about them last year, but without many trade assets, the Suns feel committed to a good, not great team.

Sacramento Kings: What does a success look like for Darius Acuff?

Even if you are a big fan of Darius Acuff, it's hard to have high expectations for his rookie season. Smaller guards tend to take longer to develop, and the Sacramento Kings present a challenging roster context.

Acuff needs a good defensive team around him, and Sacramento ranked 28th in defensive rating per Cleaning the Glass. Furthermore, they don't have ample spacing to maximize him. So yeah, it could be tough sledding for Acuff early. His rookie season still matters, though. If he can show improvement as a defender and decision-maker, that could help his career even if the statistical output isn't there.

Dallas Mavericks: Is Cooper Flagg actually a point guard?

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd drew some backlash for running Cooper Flagg at point guard last year. The numbers back up this criticism too, as Dallas posted a 104.5 offensive rating with Flagg as a PG per Cleaning the Glass.

With Kyrie Irving back in the fold, the Mavericks have more ball-handling alongside Flagg. Still, Marcus Sasser and late first-round pick Sergio De Larrea are the Mavs' lone traditional PGs outside of Irving. Maybe this is enough, but it wouldn't shock me to see Flagg continue to be tasked with some lead ball-handling duties, which is intriguing at the very least.

Houston Rockets: Will they regret running it back?

The Houston Rockets had some of the worst vibes and clutch-time play down the stretch of the season. Kevin Durant burner allegations aside, the combination of two non-floor spacers with Amen Thompson and Alperen Sengun might be a major problem.

Time is on their side to figure things out, and Fred VanVleet returning from injury should help stabilize their offense. But without a shooting leap from Thompson and Sengun, the Rockets could be primed for another first-round exit and deeply regret their patient approach.

Memphis Grizzlies: Is depth and fit enough?

The Memphis Grizzlies don't have star power. What they do have, though, is a well-rounded team filled with quality contributors and solid young players who complement each other nicely. Plus, Cameron Boozer could be ready to be that guy from day one.

At the end of the day, they're still rebuilding, and their top priority should be avoiding a bottom-three record and a reduction in their lottery odds. I'm willing to bet that Boozer, paired with a well-constructed and deep roster, will make Memphis better than some are expecting, but there's a fair counterargument that they simply don't have enough top-end talent.

New Orleans Pelicans: What's the end goal?

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Surely the New Orleans Pelicans changed their roster after winning 26 games, right? False. Their lone moves have been re-signing a 38-year-old DeAndre Jordan and drafting Jaron Pierre in the late second-round. Baffling doesn't cover it.

Zion Williamson is a poor fit with Derik Queen, whom the Pelicans traded their 2025 unprotected first-round pick for. Trey Murphy III could fetch a king's ransom in terms of future picks, which could help set the Pelicans up nicely as they build for the future. Yet they don't want to trade anybody. They even consider Yves Missi untouchable. Why? This roster doesn't fit and doesn't have much top-end talent.

I don't like to question NBA front offices, but it's hard to see what the Pelicans' vision is, and that's putting it kindly.

San Antonio Spurs: Is a De'Aaron Fox trade inevitable or impossible?

Dylan Harper might be better than De'Aaron Fox right now. It certainly looked like it in the playoffs. After the Spurs' NBA Finals loss, Devin Vassell admitted that Harper was unhappy with his role at times this season. As such, trading Fox and fully unleashing Harper might seem like a no-brainer.

Fox's contract ($49.4 million this year and only increasing each year) might thwart these plans, though, even if he works up his value. Few teams need a lead guard, and in the second apron era, decision-makers don't want to take on any bad money. Regardless, the Spurs are primed to remain in the inner circle of contention, but what can they and will they shake up their guard room is something to watch.

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