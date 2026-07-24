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NBA Power Rankings: The 76ers could own the East with LeBron

LeBron James chose the Philadelphia 76ers and the NBA's power structure has moved again.
ByIan Levy|
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Philadelphia 76ers v Los Angeles Lakers
Philadelphia 76ers v Los Angeles Lakers | Jim Poorten/GettyImages

Key Points

Bullet point summary by AI

  • One Eastern Conference franchise landed a superstar on a remarkably low-cost deal this offseason, reshaping the conference's hierarchy.
  • Multiple contenders now boast the talent to challenge for the title, but questions about health and depth could decide the playoff outcome.
  • Two teams in particular face uncertain futures after key decisions appear to have narrowed their championship windows significantly.

After thinking about it long enough that the NBA schedule release was impacted, LeBron James has decided to hitch his wagon to the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers already shook up the league by trading for Jaylen Brown earlier this summer and getting LeBron on an insanely valuable two-year, $8 million deal makes them even better.

It's been three weeks since we last updated our NBA Power Rankings and with LeBron officially headed to Philly and Summer League wrapped, it's time for an update.

NBA Power Rankings after Summer League and LeBron signing with the 76ers

TEAM

PREVIOUS RANK

1. Oklahoma City Thunder

1

2. San Antonio Spurs

2

3. New York Knicks

3

4. Philadelphia 76ers

7

5. Minnesota Timberwolves

4

6. Detroit Pistons

9

7. Los Angeles Lakers

5

8. Boston Celtics

6

9. Toronto Raptors

8

10. Miami Heat

12

11. Denver Nuggets

11

12. Cleveland Cavaliers

10

13. Charlotte Hornets

13

14. Houston Rockets

14

15. Indiana Pacers

20

16. Atlanta Hawks

16

17. Phoenix Suns

23

18. Golden State Warriors

21

19. Portland Trail Blazers

15

20. Utah Jazz

17

21. Orlando Magic

18

22. Washington Wizards

19.

23. Dallas Mavericks

22

24. New Orleans Pelicans

25

25. Chicago Bulls

27

26. Los Angeles Clippers

24

27. Brooklyn Nets

26

28. Memphis Grizzlies

28

29. Milwaukee Bucks

29

30. Sacramento Kings

30

The 76ers still have big questions to answer

Landing LeBron is an unbelievable get for Philly but it's not as simple as penciling them in as the new favorites. The New York Knicks still have their roster intact and, until proven otherwise, it's hard to doubt their chemistry and mojo. The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder have the high-end talent to match the 76ers and something they don't — impeccable depth.

It's going to take some major accommodation for five scorers and high-volume ball-handlers to share the court together but it's likely that Joel Embiid, LeBron, Brown, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe can figure it out. But LeBron has missed an average of about 15 games per season over the last three. Embiid is still a huge injury concern. And the bench in Philly is shaky — Anfernee Simons, Dean Wade, Adem Bona, Justin Edwards, Dominick Barlow, Labaron Philon Jr..

They're going to need to lean on their second-unit at times this year and it's not clear that group is anywhere near good enough. Maybe they're healthy enough that it doesn't matter, especially in the playoffs. Maybe they trade Joel Embiid for some help. But for right now, I still think they're behind the three best teams in the league.

The Cavaliers are in trouble

It's a bad sign that LeBron chose another Eastern Conference contender over the Cavs. Set aside any interest in his legacy or career narrative — he thought he had a better chance at a title in Philadelphia and he's probably not wrong. The Cavs will presumably pivot by re-signing James Harden and making a big push for Jonathan Kuminga. But if they think they can do the same with different results, they're ... you know ... delusional.

The Harden-Donovan Mitchell combo looked good in the regular season but completely melted down in the playoffs. Harden isn't getting any younger and they're major offseason upgrades are now ... uh ... uh ... rookie Meleek Thomas and maybe Kuminga?

While they were treading water, the 76ers, Pacers, Hawks and Heat have all gotten significantly better. The Hornets and Raptors look ready to take another step forward. Relative to their competition the Cavs may have gotten worse and their championship window may have closed completely.

The Warriors are in even more trouble

The Cavs can take solace in the fact that the Warriors are stuck in a quagmire just as deep. Yes, they won the Summer League title and Yaxel Lendeborg looks like he could be a solid contributor on Opening Night. But the LeBron dream has evaporated, Draymond Green is a free agent and maybe takes a serious look at some other teams and the latest Jimmy Butler injury update makes it sound like getting him back in January or February is nowhere near guaranteed.

At least the Cavs won 50 games, made the playoffs and reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season. The Warriors took a roster that missed the playoffs, finishing four games under 0.500, and made no major upgrades beside adding Lendeborg. Even if Green comes back and they land someone like DeMar DeRozan there's no real reason to think they're a serious challenge in the West.

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