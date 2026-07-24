NBA Power Rankings: The 76ers could own the East with LeBron

Multiple contenders now boast the talent to challenge for the title, but questions about health and depth could decide the playoff outcome.

After thinking about it long enough that the NBA schedule release was impacted, LeBron James has decided to hitch his wagon to the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers already shook up the league by trading for Jaylen Brown earlier this summer and getting LeBron on an insanely valuable two-year, $8 million deal makes them even better.

It's been three weeks since we last updated our NBA Power Rankings and with LeBron officially headed to Philly and Summer League wrapped, it's time for an update.

NBA Power Rankings after Summer League and LeBron signing with the 76ers

TEAM PREVIOUS RANK 1. Oklahoma City Thunder 1 2. San Antonio Spurs 2 3. New York Knicks 3 4. Philadelphia 76ers 7 5. Minnesota Timberwolves 4 6. Detroit Pistons 9 7. Los Angeles Lakers 5 8. Boston Celtics 6 9. Toronto Raptors 8 10. Miami Heat 12 11. Denver Nuggets 11 12. Cleveland Cavaliers 10 13. Charlotte Hornets 13 14. Houston Rockets 14 15. Indiana Pacers 20 16. Atlanta Hawks 16 17. Phoenix Suns 23 18. Golden State Warriors 21 19. Portland Trail Blazers 15 20. Utah Jazz 17 21. Orlando Magic 18 22. Washington Wizards 19. 23. Dallas Mavericks 22 24. New Orleans Pelicans 25 25. Chicago Bulls 27 26. Los Angeles Clippers 24 27. Brooklyn Nets 26 28. Memphis Grizzlies 28 29. Milwaukee Bucks 29 30. Sacramento Kings 30

The 76ers still have big questions to answer

Landing LeBron is an unbelievable get for Philly but it's not as simple as penciling them in as the new favorites. The New York Knicks still have their roster intact and, until proven otherwise, it's hard to doubt their chemistry and mojo. The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder have the high-end talent to match the 76ers and something they don't — impeccable depth.

It's going to take some major accommodation for five scorers and high-volume ball-handlers to share the court together but it's likely that Joel Embiid, LeBron, Brown, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe can figure it out. But LeBron has missed an average of about 15 games per season over the last three. Embiid is still a huge injury concern. And the bench in Philly is shaky — Anfernee Simons, Dean Wade, Adem Bona, Justin Edwards, Dominick Barlow, Labaron Philon Jr..

They're going to need to lean on their second-unit at times this year and it's not clear that group is anywhere near good enough. Maybe they're healthy enough that it doesn't matter, especially in the playoffs. Maybe they trade Joel Embiid for some help. But for right now, I still think they're behind the three best teams in the league.

The Cavaliers are in trouble

It's a bad sign that LeBron chose another Eastern Conference contender over the Cavs. Set aside any interest in his legacy or career narrative — he thought he had a better chance at a title in Philadelphia and he's probably not wrong. The Cavs will presumably pivot by re-signing James Harden and making a big push for Jonathan Kuminga. But if they think they can do the same with different results, they're ... you know ... delusional.

The Harden-Donovan Mitchell combo looked good in the regular season but completely melted down in the playoffs. Harden isn't getting any younger and they're major offseason upgrades are now ... uh ... uh ... rookie Meleek Thomas and maybe Kuminga?

While they were treading water, the 76ers, Pacers, Hawks and Heat have all gotten significantly better. The Hornets and Raptors look ready to take another step forward. Relative to their competition the Cavs may have gotten worse and their championship window may have closed completely.

The Warriors are in even more trouble

The Cavs can take solace in the fact that the Warriors are stuck in a quagmire just as deep. Yes, they won the Summer League title and Yaxel Lendeborg looks like he could be a solid contributor on Opening Night. But the LeBron dream has evaporated, Draymond Green is a free agent and maybe takes a serious look at some other teams and the latest Jimmy Butler injury update makes it sound like getting him back in January or February is nowhere near guaranteed.

At least the Cavs won 50 games, made the playoffs and reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season. The Warriors took a roster that missed the playoffs, finishing four games under 0.500, and made no major upgrades beside adding Lendeborg. Even if Green comes back and they land someone like DeMar DeRozan there's no real reason to think they're a serious challenge in the West.

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