Dylan Harper landed at No. 9 on FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.

Last season, Dylan Harper proved to the NBA world time and time again that he's not your typical rookie guard. Few rookie guards look comfortable on an NBA court, even on tanking teams. Forget being a crucial part of a team that made the NBA Finals. Forget being the San Antonio Spurs' second-leading scorer in the Finals. And certainly forget outplaying an All-Star guard on their own team in the highest-leverage moments.

Harper's counting stats of 11.8 points per game, 3.4 rebounds per game, and 3.9 assists per game in the regular season and 14.1/5.6/2.7 in the playoffs don't even tell close to the full story. Playing under 30 minutes per game impacted these numbers, and as a regular starter his numbers are surging — 18.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4,5 assists per game.

Regardless, everyone who watched the San Antonio Spurs closely could tell you that Harper screams NBA superstar. With The Alien himself, Victor Wembanyama, being just 22 years old, that's a scary thought for 29 other teams.

Between his size, poise, finishing, defense and playmaking has a ton of star qualities.

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Dylan Harper is a two-way star guard

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harper walked into the NBA and was one of the league's best finishers. According to Databallr, Harper's 7.0 rim attempts per game ranked in the 99th percentile for rim attempts per 75 possessions. Furthermore, according to Basketball Index, Harper ranked in the 99th percentile for rim shot creation.

Impressively, Harper was one of three guards to rank in the top 40 players in rim attempts per 75 possessions. Harper ranked higher than elite finishers such as Cade Cunningham and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The difficulty of doing so as a rookie guard can't be stressed enough.

Without a doubt, Harper's ability to attack the rim against any defense is his superpower. He mainly does so by using his unshakable poise as a ball-handler and deep scoring bag. Few players are as smooth as Harper when attacking the rim. This allows Harper to create shots for himself in any moment of the game and gives him success against any style of defense. That's exactly what you want from a star guard. Once the Spurs inevitably empower him more as a creator, he'll be a weapon for them down the stretch of games.

While his assist numbers don't jump off the page, Harper is a great decision-maker who can organize the offense for his teammates. Harper's driving abilities open up natural opportunities for his teammates, and he can make tight reads. Plus, he's always searching for ways to get his teammates involved. Relevantly, he ranked in the 87th percentile for playmaking talent per Basketball Index.

This elite combination of rim pressure and playmaking reminds me a lot of Cunningham. I don't want to box Harper in, but that's the type of player he could be in a few years.

Few star guards are positive defenders. But due to his 6-foot-5 frame and IQ, Harper can buck this trend. Harper is a tenacious on-ball defender ranking in the 70th percentile for perimeter isolation defense. Alongside Stephon Castle, opposing teams had difficulty getting into their sets against the Spurs. Harper is also exceptional at seemingly minor things like screen navigation, ranking in the 99th percentile for ball screen navigation. Wemby deserves a ton of credit for anchoring the Spurs' defense, but Harper's role in their defensive success can't be ignored entirely.

And when comparing Harper to his peers, his two-way abilities could be a separator.

Harper is just getting started

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harper ranking ninth on our 25-under-25 list after one season is impressive enough. But this is only the beginning. Part of Harper reaching the next level is simply the Spurs unleashing him. Frankly, there's not a ton of things he has to work on. Since the Spurs internally view him as the team's second-best player, it seems likely that we'll see more from him this season.

Eventually, he'll be given the keys to the Spurs' offense — from there, he'll truly take off.

In addition to his stellar playoff run, Harper's per-36-minute averages (18.8/5.4/6.1) highlight that he's ready to scale up. Harper already has remarkable poise, especially in high-leverage playoff moments, but he'll only get more confident as he progresses. That's a tantalizing thought.

The one major area of growth I'd like to see from Harper is 3-point shooting. He shot just 34.3 percent from beyond the arc on 2.6 attempts last season. I'd like to see his volume and percentage increase. To become a true three-level scorer, that'll have to happen. Thankfully, Harper is a comfortable shooter with great fundamentals. And with his age, this is a reasonable area of growth.

As impressive as Harper's spot on our rankings is, this is his floor, and there's no denying he is a future superstar.