What a Jalen Duren sign-and-trade would look like for the Kings and Pistons

Teams are supposed to be reporting to training camp in a couple of weeks, yet the Detroit Pistons and Jalen Duren are still at a standstill in contract negotiations.

This whole fiasco has been far from cordial. Things are getting ugly, so much so that Duren has reportedly said that he no longer wants a long-term future with the Pistons.

The Sacramento Kings are certainly keeping their eyes on this situation. According to Kings Insider James Ham, general manager Scott Perry is very interested in paying Duren what the All-NBA big thinks he's worth, and Perry would give him a max deal next offseason (if he takes the qualifying offer this year) when he's an unrestricted free agent. Here is the exact quote from Ham:

"Scott Perry went and had a dinner with Jalen Duren in Miami early in free agency. I will tell you, if you're Jalen Duren and his representative, I would look at the Sacramento Kings and know they can get up to max cap space next summer. Zach LaVine is coming off the books. Scott Perry is completely turning the franchise over, and I can tell you he has Jalen Duren's name in highlighter pen looking at next summer's free agency, if Duren is willing to take the qualifying offer."

If you're the Pistons, you can't afford to lose Duren for nothing. So, if you know the Kings are interested, why not get a sign-and-trade going right now? Here is what it could look like.

A Jalen Duren/Sacramento Kings sign-and-trade

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I like to think I'm good with coming up with big picture ideas for trades, but I do struggle with the little intracies that make them work with the current salary cap structure. That is what makes FanSpo such a wonderful tool, as their dedicated users help fill in the gaps (I swear this is not an advertisement, it's just a really good resource).

Anyway, here is one idea that caught my eye. It's a three-team deal involving (obviously) the Pistons and Kings, along with the Milwaukee Bucks. Here, the Kings would get Duren (duh). Meanwhile, the Pistons land Domantas Sabonis, Craig Porter Jr., Jericho Sims, and two first round picks from the Kings (one being protected). And for helping to grease the wheels on this transaction, the Bucks get Duncan Robinson and three second round picks.

For the Kings, they get their guy. I don't think they should part ways with all that draft capital to get him, but part of that is the cost of getting off Sabonis' contract. Besides, it is the Kings, and them overpaying for a flawed young player makes this move feel even more realistic.

If this happened, I'd say the Pistons are the winners of this trade. They severe their ties with the disgruntled Duren, while maintaining the center spot with Sabonis and an underrated depth piece in Sims. Porter gives them another bench creator to help bouy the team when Cade Cunningham is not on the floor, and the draft capital they acquired will help them acquire a worthy sidekick to their franchise centerpiece down the road.

After adding Isaiah Joe and retaining Kevin Huerter, the Pistons can afford to part ways with Robinson. And the rebuilding Bucks get some extra assets just for eating Robinson's salary and parting ways with Sims and Porter (who didn't really factor into their long-term plans anyway).

I still doubt that Duren plays for any team other than the Pistons next season. But if he really is serious about taking the qualifying offer, the Pistons need to do something to avoid losing him for nothing down the road.