Who will finish with the best career — Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant or James Harden?

One day, when they’re old enough, my kid(s) will be gifted an old-school mini-encyclopedia of NBA history, probably titled “The Big Basketball Book” or “So You’re Obsessed with the NBA” — kind of like an updated, pared-down version of Bill Simmons’ The Book of Basketball marketed more towards kids. If it does not exist when my kids need it, I may have to write it myself.

Whatever it looks like, I will eventually encounter a moment as a parent where I have to explain to them that James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant were all on the same Oklahoma City Thunder team for three years. Raised in the post-apocalyptic Second Apron world, they will wonder how that was possible, how they didn’t win the title, but most importantly: who was the best player of the three?

Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden have circled each other for years

Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant, James Harden | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The answer, my young child, is Kevin Durant. But it’s a far more interesting discussion to try parse through Harden and Westbrook, and even Durant has caveats we should explore. These three will circle each other historically until the end of time, and as Russell Westbrook announces his retirement — the first of the three to call it quits — let’s consider them all together before they go their separate ways.

It is my fiduciary responsibility to tell you that Durant is inarguably, indisputably the best player of the three. He was the best at his individual peak and was the best player on two championship teams, winning two Finals MVPs to boot. Harden and Westbrook have nothing approaching that kind of playoff success; say whatever you want about his decision to join the juggernaut Golden State Warriors in free agency (a traumatic moment in my basketball-watching youth), Westbrook himself ended up on six different teams and Harden, legendarily, quit on four different franchises.

Durant is also among the greatest (perhaps the single greatest) and most prolific scorers in NBA history. Arguments can be made that no one in history — not Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, not LeBron James — has been better at putting the basketball into the basketball hoop than Durant, who has sustained a level of scoring over 18 seasons matched only really by LeBron. Even Kareem tailed off with his totals towards the end. Durant is fifth on the NBA’s all-time scoring list and is likely to pass Kobe Bryant this upcoming season if he stays healthy.

One last Durant thing then we’ll move on to the other two: because of their individual and team successes, most people would say the last 20 years of NBA history were defined by Stephen Curry and LeBron James. But I would put Durant in that group, a triumvirate of main characters — his decision to join the Warriors, as well as his repeated, infamous attempts to win elsewhere (Nets, Suns, Rockets) changed the landscape of superstar behavior in the NBA. He was a gravitational force that the league rotated around. You don’t have to like gravity, a lot of people would probably rather fly, but there’s no doubting it’s there.

Harden probably has the better career than Westbrook

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now: Harden and Westbrook. At their peak, these were shockingly similar players in terms of stature. Both won an MVP, but neither was ever really considered the “best player in the league,” a title that takes time and a special mix of success to grab. Both were prolific scorers and terminator-esque offensive players — Harden’s ability as a pure shot-creator gave him the space to also become one of the sport’s best playmaking guards for a number of teams and situations. Westbrook famously averaged a triple-double in four different seasons, and is the greatest rebounding guard of all time.

I have defended Harden’s resume against encroachment from Jalen Brunson already this year, and I stand poised to defend him again. I believe Harden’s recent behavior on teams he wants to leave (often a messy situation) and his lack of an individual championship has led to a contemporary underrating of his career achievements. Harden has not sustained his scoring output like Durant, but remained elite as his game transitioned away from a totally heliocentric approach. Westbrook, conversely, did not have a very successful second act after his Hall of Fame athleticism began to desert him.

Westbrook’s late career was marked by successive teams believing he could contribute to winning before realizing that was not the case. What made him such a potent player in his prime was an manic intensity, a desire to destroy ever aspect of the basketball court. Loose ball? Get it. Rebound? Mine. Open lane? Go. Tight-window bounce pass? Send it.

Even so, I will remember Westbrook the most fondly of the three

Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Westbrook was sustained by an explosive capacity that may never be matched, but it remains an open question if you can build a champion around that kind of player. He was so athletic, so skilled, so central that the ball always found him in every moment; but he wasn’t a perfect player. He was never an elite shooter, and the engine that pumped diesel into his veins sometimes wasted the abilities of those around him.

I think Harden was better, but Westbrook really was spectacular. I won’t miss watching James Harden throw entry passes and drift towards midcourt becuase he just can’t be bothered, but I sure as hell will miss Westbrook crashing the glass with no regard for his own safety. Even as his burst began to diminish, he would still find the ball in huge spots — an arguably detrimental verison of Russ single-handedly won a playoff game in 2023 over the Suns by hero-blocking Devin Booker and, in one motion, throwing the ball off of him to get possession. I almost threw my phone across the room.

Durant is the best, and Harden was better than Westbrook. But I weirdly might remember Westbrook the most because of his infectious enthusiasm for the game. Since his MVP season, Durant has always seemed frustrated with his situation, and Harden has always been frustrated with his. But Westbrook remained a powerful light of basketball enjoyment, even if it was life and death to him. He advanced the status of NBA players as fashion icons more than anyone, became the figurehead of franchise loyalty after Durant deserted him and really, really tried to make role-player Russ work for years. When explaining to my kids the Thunder big three that never was, Westbrook will get a special nod.