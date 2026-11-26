The regular season kicked off barely a month ago and we've already hit our second day on the calendar with no games on the NBA schedule. A total of 18 teams were in action on Wednesday. Nov. 25 but zero games will be played on Thanksgiving — Thursday, Nov. 26. This is the second of 10 days built into the NBA calendar between the beginning and of the regular season without any games scheduled.

Why doesn't the NBA play on Thanksgiving?

No games on Thanksgiving means that NBA players and staff can spend time with their families but the real reason it's a black hole on the schedule is probably financial. The NFL has typically dominated with a triple-header, a tough act to compete with.

The NBA has played Thanksgiving games in the past — regularly until 1982, between 1994 and 2006, and again from 2010 to 2012. But they haven't played a Thanksgiving game since the 2011-12 lockout. Even if they wanted to add it back to the calendar, the league would have to wait until the next CBA. According to Front Office Sports, "In the league’s last three collective bargaining agreements, the section “Holidays” cites rules for playing on Christmas, New Year, and Good Friday—but not Thanksgiving."

It's not inconcievable that could eventually be on the table, especially with the NFL now scheduling Christmas Day games, which his historically belonged to the NBA. As Front Office Sports noted, the NBA has also been focused on Black Friday — the day after Thanksgiving — and have 11 high-profile NBA Cup Games scheduled on that date this year.

What other days have no games during the NBA season?

In addition to Thanksgiving, there are no NBA games scheduled on the following dates this season:

Nov. 4 — Election Day

Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve

Feb. 19-24 — All-Star Break

April 10 — Day before the regular season finale

The NBA schedule will resume on Friday, Nov. 27 with 11 games and 22 teams in action, highlighted by the first matchup this season between MVP frontrunners Victor Wembanyama and Luka Doncic as the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs battle for control of West Group C in the final day of NBA Cup Group Play.