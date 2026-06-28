Why the Cavaliers are the only trade destination that makes sense for Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown is the most talked-about NBA player on the planet right now. Part of this is because he won't stop firing off controversial tweets. Part of it is because Brown is one of the most well-accomplished players on the planet. And, of course, part of it is because he might be traded.

On Wednesday, during the second day of the 2026 NBA Draft, NBA Insider Shams Charania reported that the Boston Celtics are actively engaged in trade talks surrounding their two-time All-NBA forward. However, there is one spot that makes more sense for Brown than others.

Reporting for ESPN NBA Draft show on the Boston Celtics actively engaged in trade talks surrounding Jaylen Brown: pic.twitter.com/pQtHp1zJNm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2026

The Cleveland Cavaliers are the perfect team for Jaylen Brown

Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Part of what has made Brown such an effective player since he came into the league back in 2016 is that he is a true two-way forward. His Herculean frame allows him to get downhill and create separation at will, while also handling marquee matchups on the other end of the floor. Brown is someone who adds value on both sides of the court without needing to dominate the ball.

It is actually pretty easy to build a strong roster around a player like that. The only true weaknesses that you can point to is that he isn't great at creating offense for others and he isn't an elite rim protector. So, the ideal Brown spot is a team that has players who can set the table for him and an anchor in the middle.

Two names that we've been hearing a lot are the Charlotte Hornets and Houston Rockets. However, the Hornets just treated their best on-ball creator (LaMelo Ball). Meanwhile, the Rockets' biggest issue last season was that they didn't really have a player like that on their roster.

One team that does check both of those boxes, though, is the Cleveland Cavaliers. With a backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, the Cavaliers have players they can trust to keep the offense from getting stagnant (a common downfall of the Celtics over the years). Meanwhile, Jarrett Allen is one of the better defensive bigs in the business.

After pursuing Fanspo for a little while, I found a deal that would make sense for both teams. In this deal, the Cavaliers would get Brown (duh). In return, they would send Evan Mobley, Dennis Schröder, two first-round pick swaps, and two second-round picks.

The Cavaliers have the infrastructure necessary to hide Brown's weaknesses while also amplifying his strengths. And on the flip side, Brown would give them the two-way wing that they have been searching for since bringing Mitchell to town.

For the Celtics, they get off Brown's giant contract, while also netting a young, high-level center in Mobley (who will be playing in a better context now that he doesn't have to share so many minutes with Allen). Schröder gives their offense another drink-stirrer, and who doesn't love some draft capital.

Apparently, we aren't the only ones who have had this idea, as there are some reports that the two parties have discussed a deal revolving around Brown and Mobley.

To be clear, neither team would be perfect after this trade. The Cavaliers would still be shallow in the frontcourt (although maybe this makes it easier to bring back Dean Wade). As for the Celtics, they'll be losing a lot offense, and Mobley may run into the same problems he had in Cleveland when he inevitably has to share the floor with Neemias Queta.

Still, both teams need to make a change, and this package may be the perfect opportunity.