Jaylen Brown social media post turns trade value debate up to 11

Jaylen Brown has been catching some strays and he had to set the record straight. According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, an analytical guy told him that they viewed Brown as the seventh-best player on a team. That is wild, for one, and disrespectful to a player that was an NBA Finals MVP two years ago. Analytics can be a good thing, but slandering Brown like that is something. That prompted Brown to respond on his X platform account.

“Nobody has won more combined regular season and playoff games since I entered the league 10 years ago,” Brown posted to his account.

Nobody has won more combined regular season and playoff games since I entered the league 10 years ago — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) June 27, 2026

Fact check, please? He’s correct.

James Harden (513) and Nikola Jokic (517) are the two closest players to Brown, who has 523 combined playoff and regular season wins. On top of that, he has the most playoff wins (83) of any player since the 2016-17 season, his rookie season. If the whole point of trading for a superstar is to generate wins, why wouldn’t you want to trade for Brown?

Jaylen Brown just boosted his trade value with wild stat

PLAYER COMBINED PLAYOFF, REGULAR SEASON WINS 1. Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics 523 2. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets 517 3. James Harden, Cleveland Cavaliers 513 4. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics 480 5. Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors 456

Brown is a winner. Teams can’t deny that. Not before he said his wild stat and not after finding out it was true. That’s why he’s probably ready to start over with a new team. Through most of his career, he played in the shadows of Jayson Tatum. Now that he’s in the prime of his career, he can take the time to finally be the star he feels he is. He’s already won in Boston, but he knows he’ll never be on the same level as Tatum.

This NBA offseason has been chaotic to say the least, and Brown has been at the center of it all. Boston entertained the thought of trading him to land Giannis Antetokounmpo, and when that fell through, rumors of him possibly being used as trade bait surfaced. Now it’s likely he’s going to end up with another team based on how this offseason has gone.

Those “analytics” that say Brown is the seventh-best player on a team need an asterisk next to them. Brown has proven any of the other NBA teams that could afford him would take a chance at building a team around him. If not, then mediocrity is more valuable than winning a championship. Brown’s done that too.

Will Jaylen Brown be fine without Boston?

This reminds me of when Kyrie Irving wanted to branch from LeBron James and prove he could carry a team to a championship. The only difference here is Brown isn’t necessarily forcing his way out. Can Brown handle the pressure of being the guy? Personally, I think he can, but it won’t be anything like most other stars. Brown is a great player to build around, I just don’t know if he could do it by himself.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Depending on the situation will determine just how successful he’ll be. Going to a team like Atlanta or Portland, I just don’t know if he will be good enough to elevate that young team. It’s not impossible, but I see them being playoff contenders but not championship contenders. Whereas if he landed with a team like Cleveland or Detroit, he’d be in a better position to win quicker.

Even though Tatum has gotten a lot of the attention in Boston, the Celtics probably won't win the 2024 NBA Finals without Brown, hence why he won Finals MVP. This season, without Tatum for most of it, Brown led Boston to the No. 2 seed in the Eastern conference. Will Boston be fine without Brown? That’s a different story.

Brown will be just fine without Boston. The way he played in the 2025-26 season was proof that he’s good enough to lead any team, regardless if it’s a contending team or a team a star away. That’s why his quick quip about how much he wins could be the boost for him to land in the perfect situation.

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