What's next for Jaylen Brown? How Celtics move forward after whiffing on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jaylen Brown was the linchpin in the Boston Celtics’ deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo, and it seemed like it would be enough for the Milwaukee Bucks to finally pull the trigger on their superstar and move forward with a new core. Instead, it didn’t match what the Miami Heat offered and it left Brown and the Celtics wondering what’s next.

Boston didn't intend to trade Brown outright this offseason, but when the possibility of landing a player like Giannis came about, it was clear this was a move they had to get in on. Now that the rest of the NBA knows Brown is in the trade market, tensions could rise. Boston could be forced to part ways with the 2024 NBA Finals MVP. But is trading Brown really the best move for Boston? It made sense for Antetokounmpo, but does it make sense for any other star that could come available?

Boston shouldn’t trade Jaylen Brown unless they absolutely have to

The Celtics trading Brown in any deal not involving Antetokounmpo feels like a force. What Brad Stevens and this front office has to ask themselves is what could they get in return that would be worth trading Brown for? There are not too many players out there that make Boston better in a swap with Brown; Giannis was one of the few. Now that he’s gone, Boston has to re-evaluate the rest of this offseason. For now, I think they need to not trade Brown unless the tension between him and the front office boils over.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles the ball against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

This team was able to win a championship with Brown and Jayson Tatum, a core that for a while, looked like it might not mesh together. The Celtics don’t need to add new star power to get over the hump. Giannis solved a major problem, but they don’t need him to win again. That’s how good Brown is for Boston. If they feel the need to move on from him, that’s because the Giannis blockbuster move that blew up in their face triggered the beginning of the end.

These 3 teams are on Jaylen Brown watchlist as trade rumors swirl

ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst said Tuesday in fallout from the Giannis trade that it could be a bidding war for Brown if the Celtics start entertaining the trade market and listening to offers. The Houston Rockets are one of three teams to watch as Brown could be dealt soon.

Houston Rockets

Brown and former Celtics coach Ime Udoka are the link between Brown and the Rockets. This feels like the most likely move with Houston already saying they’re open to trading just about everyone on their current roster that’s tradable. The Celtics could be interested in quite a few players, including Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. This feels like the most likely move and if it does happen, Boston could get a massive return.

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka talks with guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the second half against the Miami Heat at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Atlanta Hawks

This would probably be the second-best option for Brown. I don’t know if Atlanta has the pieces worth trading for, but Brown is from Georgia so getting to play for the only NBA team in the state he’s from is certainly intriguing for him. Atlanta needs that one star to build around. Not that Jalen Johnson can’t be that star, but he’s not Jaylen Brown.

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland probably has the less likely chance to pull off a deal in my opinion. They have a young squad, but I don’t think they’re going to gut their youth for Brown. I could be wrong, but it feels like it’s only a few players that would be available and if you’re Boston, you’d gladly take cheap contracts with potential, but at the same time, doing that will stunt this team’s championship window.

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