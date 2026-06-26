NBA rumors: Jalen Duren done with Detroit, Jaylen Brown to Hornets and more

The Hornets are weighing a major re-tool that could bring in a star guard while a league icon remains unsigned and linked to his original team.

The 2026 NBA Draft is now officially behind us. Now, we are in the busiest part of the year when it comes to transactions like free agency and trades. So far, we've already seen guys like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Julius Randle, and LaMelo Ball switch teams via trade. Meanwhile, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White have already agreed to multi-year extensions.

However, the action is not nearly done, and here are some of the spicest rumors to keep an eye on right now.

Jalen Duren may be on the move

One of the extensions that everyone wanted to keep an eye on this offseason is that of Jalen Duren and the Detroit Pistons. The fourth-year big came into the season with a lot to prove, as the team opted not to give him an extension heading into the final season of his contract. Duren responded with a phenomenal regular season, earning an All-NBA nod that made him eligible for the rookie supermax.

Unfortunately, Duren struggled mightily this postseason, and the problem is that many of the issues that were revealed aren't typically things that will get better with time, which makes the Pistons hesitant to pay him.

According to NBA Insider Sam Amick, Duren and his camp are underwhelmed by the Pistons' initial restricted free agency offer, and they are now seeking a sign-and-trade option.

In the long run, if you're the Pistons, you don't want to get stuck paying a player a contract you don't think they are worth, especially when you have the urgency to build a winner around Cade Cunningham while he is still in his prime. But in the short term, you have to wonder if the Pistons are kicking themselves for trading Isaiah Stewart, as their center room could get very scarce if Duren decides to leave here soon.

Remember, last season, we had four different cases of stalemates between restricted free agents and their teams, and all those instances ended in the player returning to that organization. Let's see if this situaton ends the same way.

Are the Hornets not done making moves?

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

On Thursday, the Charlotte Hornets stunned the basketball world by trading their franchise centerpiece, LaMelo Ball, to the Minnesota Timberwolves right after he had the best season of his career.

To me, it seemed that they Hornets realized that their current core had a hard ceiling, and that it was time to restart their rebuild around Kon Knueppel and Brandon Miller. However, it seems like they may be going for a re-tool, rather than a rebuild.

After Ball was traded to the Timberwolves, Hornets reporter Mike Lacett mentioned that the Hornets could be a team that is in the hunt for Jaylen Brown. Remember, the Boston Celtics tried to trade Brown to the Milwaukee Bucks for Antetokounmpo, and this seems like the offseason where the team is finally splitting up him and Jayson Tatum.

I'm not sure what it would cost the Hornets to match the salary of Brown, but a core of him, Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller, and Moussa Diabaté could be quite intriguing in the Eastern Conference, especially if the Celtics no longer have their second-best player.

For the sake of Hornets' fans, I'm glad that the team isn't planning on starting all over, but instead, they are trying to find pieces that give them a higher ceiling at the highest levels.

The King returning home?

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Until he finally decides to hang it up, LeBron James is always going to be in the headlines. Right now, it is because he is an unrestricted free agent, who, theoretically, could sign with any team in the league.

To this point, we've mostly been focusing on him returning to the Los Angeles Lakers or teaming up with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. However, don't rule out the possibility of James going back to the place where it all started.

In a recent interview, Cleveland Cavaliers' owner Dan Gilbert mentioned that he met with James and his representation and that there was definitely some mutual interest between the two sides.

I'm still skeptical that James can do all the role player things that would help put a team like the Cavaliers over the hump, but, if James could lead the Cavaliers to one more championship, it would be a storybook ending to a legendary career.

More NBA rumors news and analysis: