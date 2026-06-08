Wizards are about to be the biggest offseason losers no matter who they take No. 1

The Washington Wizards have built a promising young core and hold the first overall pick in the upcoming draft.

The Washington Wizards have a lot to look forward to. Their young core, which includes the likes of Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George, Bilal Coulibaly, Bub Carrington, Jamir Watkins, and Will Riley, boasts as much depth and upside as pretty much other non-playoff team from the past season. They have the first overall pick, so that means that they'll likely add one of AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, or Cameron Boozer that crew. And they also have Anthony Davis, who they (probably) acquired at a price that was below his true market value.

The Wizards have a lot going for them. However, they may still end up as a "loser" this offseason when all is said and done, and it's because of this one transaction that they are going to undertake.

The Wizards plan on overpaying Trae Young

Washington Wizards guard Trae Young | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Trae Young, who the Wizards also bought low on in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks, has a player option for next season that is worth nearly $49 million. However, he is expected to decline that in order to secure a long-term deal. The recent word around the street is that the deal will be somewhere in the ballpark of three years and $120 million.

On the surface, $40 million a year isn't a terrible figure. Next season's max team salary is projected to be $165 million. So, Young would be eating up 24.2% of the salary cap, which is less than even the rookie max.

Last season, the Toronto Raptors agreed to that same extension with Brandon Ingram -- a player with similar flaws to Young (in the sense that he struggles to fit in next to other high-level offensive players).

At the time, that dollar amount seemed reasonable for Ingram. However, considering the Raptors were better with Ingram off the floor in both the regular season and postseason, it seems that they have come to rue that decision.

In Ingram's defense, at least he is still huge (he's 6'8 with a 7'3 wingspan), meaning that you can't pick on him on defense. Young doesn't even have that going for him. In a world where basketball is becoming more and more about strength and physicality (see the success of Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle), Young is the frailest fellow left standing (6'2 and approximately 164 pounds).

One could point to Jalen Brunson leading his New York Knicks to within two wins of their first NBA Championship as an example of small guards still being able to exist in today's landscape. However, Brunson is far sturdier than Young (190 pounds), and, at this point in time, he's also a much better offensive player.

At this point, Young's weaknesses are too great, and his offense isn't strong enough to make it worth the headache. I still think Young's ball handling and passing will help give the Wizards' youngsters an easier offensive ecosystem to develop in, but even 24% of the salary cap is too much to give him.

I love a lot of what the Wizards' brain trust has done since they brought in Michael Winger in 2023, but if they extend Young at the dollar figure that is currently being reported, they are going to end up with a contract on their books that they deeply regret.

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