Wolves' Rudy Gobert replacement may already be on the roster

The Minnesota Timberwolves took a gamble this summer. They sacrificed the safe, reliable team they built one that delivered (at least) a second round playoff berth every year, but couldn't really win it all. And in its place, they created a team that, if it clicks on all cylinders, could be a true title contender -- or crash and burn. Essentially, the Timberwolves shattered their floor in order to enhance their ceiling.

However, when you break it down, they aren't as delicate of a regular season team as you think. If Anthony Edwards goes down, LaMelo Ball can hold down the fort -- ditto if Ball goes down. If Jaden McDaniels gets hurt, Jonathan Kuminga is there. Bones Hyland acts as short-term Ayo Dosunmu insurance.

The only player that doesn't seem to be easily replaceable is Rudy Gobert, which is scary because this is going to be his age-34 season. But never fear, it turns out that Gobert's replacement is already here.

Joan Beringer is looking like a stud

Trading Julius Randle and Naz Ried seemed like a waving of the white flag, but it was also a bet on Joan Beringer, who the team drafted with the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Beringer's rookie year was largely uneventful. He hardly factored into the rotation, appearing in just 40 of the team's 82 regular season games and only averaged 7.9 minutes per contest. But Beringer is still incredibly young. By the time the season starts, he won't even be 20 years old. He has a lot of room to grow, and he flashed some of his upside in the team's first preseason game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Everyone will learn about year 2 Joan Beringer soon pic.twitter.com/1e18qGK6DJ — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) October 6, 2026

In a little over 15 minutes of action, Beringer tallied 12 points, seven rebounds, and one block. His +plus- plus-minus was the highest among all of their bench players.

More than that, Beringer flashed unbelievable pamphlet of physical tools -- one that includes elite agility, length, and verticality at the big man position. To start the fourth quarter, Beringer even had a nifty little two-dribble drive that demonstrated ball skill potential that Gobert never seemed to channel.

Beringer is the team's biggest x-factor, both for this season and moving forward. This year, Beringer will need to be able to handle the 14-18 minutes that Gobert is off the floor, and on the nights the Stifle Tower isn't in the starting five, he'll need to provide some good spot starts.

Again, Gobert is nearing a half decade in the league. He won't be around (at least not at an elite level) for the entirety of Edwards (25) and Ball's (25). If the Timberwolves plan on transitioning seamlessly from one winning era to the next, Beringer is going to need to be able to bear the torch once Gobert tries to pass it down.

That's a heavy burden to bear, but judging from his Year 2 debut, the young buck seems up for the challenge.