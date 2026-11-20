Zach Edey landed at No. 19 on FanSided's 25-under-25 NBA Player Rankings this season, ranking the best young players in the NBA. Check out the rest of the list here.

This NBA season is shaping up to be the most top-to-bottom competitive campaign in recent memory. It's therefore easy enough to write off an inexperienced team like the Memphis Grizzlies, who appear content to focus on development and build slowly from within. But the Grizzlies are ready to win now. With the return of third-year center Zach Edey, it's not so hard to imagine Memphis in the playoffs.

People are realizing that the Grizzlies are deeper and far more talented than expected, across the position spectrum. There is excitement aplenty around No. 3 overall pick and Rookie of the Year frontrunner Cameron Boozer. Edey, however, might serve as the propelling force behind a rapid Grizzlies ascent. We've already seen him dominate in a limited sample size. Hopefully, with more favorable health, a proper breakthrough is on the horizon.

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Zach Edey is far more than his listed height

Zach Edey - Memphis Grizzlies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zach Edey arrived in Memphis three years ago as one of the most accomplished college players in recent history. He was a two-time National Player of the Year at Purdue, leading the Boilermakers to a national championship appearance as a senior. And yet, there were skeptics abound when it came to Edey's NBA future.

College success does not historically translate directly to NBA success; there are several recent NPOY winners who did not dominate as pros. Still, to cast Edey as an obvious bust was all too common, and all too plainly misguided. Phrases like "too slow" and "outmoded" were bandied about in NBA circles. Folks saw the 7-foot-3, 305-pound frame, but were reluctant to envision Edey as anything more than he was in college: a back-to-the-basket post scorer who commanded a high volume of touches, embracing a play style that is undeniably old-school.

Edey was never going to succeed in the NBA like he succeeded in college. You can't run your offense through post-ups like you used to. But that never meant Edey lacked the skill or I.Q. to adapt and expand. Lost in quibbles with Edey's college profile were obvious positive indicators, such as his elite touch and footwork, or his dominance on the glass and as a shot-blocker.

In just 11 games last season, before an ankle injury sidelined him for the remainder of the year, Edey averaged 13.6 points and 11.1 rebounds in 25.8 minutes, shooting 63.3 percent from the field with 1.9 blocks per game, to boot. The Grizzlies were 27.8 points per 100 possessions better with Edey on the floor as an NBA sophomore. It was a mighty small sample size, and that number won't sustain. But for 11 games, Edey looked the part of a blossoming NBA star with a unique set of skills (and physical advantages) that he used to full effect.

In 12 games this season, he's averaging 9.2 points and 7.4 rebounds, shooting 56.8 percent from the field. And the Grizzlies are outscoring opponents by 17.4 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor.

Zach Edey has quickly adjusted to life in the NBA

Zach Edey - Memphis Grizzlies | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Edey has already streamlined his approach in extremely effective fashion. He's still going to take lunch money from the occasional mismatched defender on the block, but Edey is no longer the beginning and end point of an offense. In fact, he's more consistently the end point — a receptacle for passes, able to create constant pressure with wide, thundering screens before rolling to the rim, where his 9-foot-7 standing reach comes in handy. It's virtually impossible to stop Edey once he catches the basketball with momentum heading toward the rim. He combines deft touch with bulldozing power. To flip the switch from post-up machine to roller and finisher was never that complicated.

Edey has also explored the 3-point line. Notably, he's a career 72.3 percent free throw shooter. Free throw shooting generally does translate to (eventual) 3-point success. Touch was never a concern with Edey. While it may be simple to write off the 7-foot-3 human wrecking ball as a clumsy, erratic below-the-rim operator, a la Shaquille O'Neal or Andre Drummond, Edey has always looked fluid and coordinated with his movements. He has always been able to control the ball, despite the seemingly unwiedly size of his hands. Edey has already developed a proficient short-range jumper; he can bury push shots and hooks, too. The free throw motion is smooth. If he can unlock a dependable spot-up jumper behind the 3-point line, it's just another wrinkle in a subtly expansive offensive repertoire.

To his credit, Edey has also slimmed down in a productive manner, now more agile and explosive than he was in college. That allows him to run the floor in transition, catch the ball in tight spaces and control his ascent to the rim.

On the margins, Edey was always elite — and always going to be elite. He's the best rebounder in the NBA. He blots out the rim with his box outs and delivers a healthy serving of second-chance points every night. Defensively, while Edey isn't going to switch out to the perimeter or contain every twitchy guard in space, he's a fearsome rim protector in drop coverage. Opponents are understandably afraid to attack him once he establishes position on the interior. Unsurprisingly, he's an elite shot-blocker (3.6 BLK%), able to anticipate and time his leaps, in addition to the natural, neverending size advantage.

Health will be paramount to Edey's NBA success. It's hard to keep wear and tear off your joints at that size. But, if Edey can stay on the floor, he will quickly emerge as one of the most impactful two-way centers in the league. He is going to do a ton of dirty work and become a proper Star In His Role.