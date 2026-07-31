Zohran Mamdani has a chance to disrupt the 76ers and give the Knicks a big edge

The 2026-27 NBA season projects to be one of the best in recent memory, if not in the entirety of NBA history. One of the reasons for this is that LeBron James decided to join the Philadelphia 76ers to form one of the most tantalizing superteams in recent memory.

Being that the 76ers play out East, the addition of James makes the conference far more formidable (especially if Kawhi Leonard actually gets to join the Toronto Raptors). This poses a threat to the New York Knicks, who, after winning the NBA title, are looking to repeat as both champions of the league and the Eastern Conference.

However, it seems that the Knicks may get some help from an unexpected ally.

LeBron's flying plans may be in jeopardy

Despite playing for the 76ers, it seems as though James does not actually plan to live in Philadelphia. According to some reporting from The Athletic, it seems as though James is going to live in New York City and commute to and from there to games and practice.

That is roughly a one-way, two-hour commute (if traffic doesn't play much a factor, which is unlikely given how heavily populated the two cities in question are). It doesn't take a rocket scientist to know that driving to the arena/practice facility from his home in NYC and then back again would take up a large portion of the day, and would probably be untenable for James, especially given how much time already dedicates to preparing his 41-year-old body for the rigors of the NBA schedule.

So, to make this trek easier, James could use a private helicopter for his travels, which would reduce his travel time from two hours to roughly 45 minutes. However, that plan may no longer be an option for James. Last April, Zohran Mamdani, the Mayor of New York City, said that he wants to end non-essential helicopter flights immediately. And while traveling by helicopter may be very important to James, it is certainly not an essential use of the flying device.

Even if no governmental actions take place, there are other restrictions that could cause his flights to be canceled/delayed. As outlined in that aforementioned article by The Athletic (which you can read for free by creating an account), in order for the helicopter to depart, conditions must be ideal. There are certain visibility thresholds that must be met, and the wind can't exceed 40 miles per hour.

All of these variables are threats to James' plan. A plan that is crucial to James' ability to live in a different state while playing for the 76ers. And if James can't live where he wants, it may diminish his quality of living while he is playing for the 76ers, which, in turn, may diminish his performance.

And what if he decides to ignore all the risks of this proposed plans? Well, when delays/cancelations take place, it could take away precious time from his day, which is already jam-packed with different warmups and training routines in order to enable him to play at the high-level he's been able to maintain in his third decade in the league.

I know that this type of subject matter is the typical over-the-top analysis we tend to see at a slower portion of the NBA news cycle, like we are in right now. Still, there is no denying that this could be a reason this whole 76ers superteam experiment does not pan out, which undoubetbly makes life easier for the Knicks.

Is James going to have to turn into Le-politician (or is Le-lobbyist more appropriate) in order to keep his travel plans safe?

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