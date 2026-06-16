Brendan Sorsby did the right thing ending his NCAA eligibility fight, applying for NFL Supplemental Draft

College football's potential long national nightmare appears to be over. Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby, the source of serious recent controversy, will reportedly apply for the NFL Supplemental Draft rather than play the 2026 college season and drag his school through further ridicule.

Sorsby, who admitted to serious violations of the NCAA's anti-sports gambling policy, was granted eligibility for his final college season by a Texas judge despite a year-long ban handed down by the governing body. The decision caused an uproar across the sport and the Big 12 took serious steps to prepare to penalize Texas Tech for not benching him.

The tumult seems to have made Sorsby's fight to play this year not worth the trouble his school -- which he only just transferred to from Cincinnati a few months ago -- is being put through. Despite the misguided effort Sorsby made to avoid sitting out in 2026, this was a noble decision by the 22-year-old to end the drama and accept his mistakes have consequences.

We won't ever know what actually went through his head to make that decision but he seemingly put his teammates and coaches ahead of his own college career. Why have guys that didn't do anything wrong take on a punishment he managed to avoid via the convoluted avenues of the U.S. legal system? The best thing for him, the team and for the sport was to just accept responsibility and just move on from the college game.

The Brendan Sorsby saga is a cautionary tale for CFB's fragile future

This isn't a happy ending, let's not get things twisted. Sorsby broke the rules and is now having to accept accountability by foregoing his college eligibility. He missed out on April's NFL Draft and will have to hope this controversy won't scare off franchises from selecting him in July's supplemental draft.

If he's lucky enough to earn a second chance in the pros, Sorsby would be in good company. Players like Josh Gordon (2012), Cris Carter (1987), Brian Bosworth (1987) and Bernie Kosar (1985) were all picked in previous editions of the supplemental draft.

But aside from his potential future, the future of college football is in serious danger considering the direction this saga was headed. It may still come to fruition in some manner but the Big 12 actually sued Texas Tech in federal court so it could get a protective order to penalize the school. The attorney general of Texas threatened the conference if it were to follow through.

If an entire state government was willing to defend a man that made thousands of bets as a student-athlete, including wagers on his own team, over the power of a conference to regulate the integrity of the game, the entire foundation of the sport would've collapsed. Rule breakers cannot be encouraged to continue their behavior by demonstrating there are no consequences for their actions.

If the NCAA and conferences cannot enforce their own rules then what's the point of all this? The integrity of the game was at stake and Sorsby was the catalyst for a domino effect that would've erased the precedent set by leagues that punished violators like Pete Rose, Jontay Porter and the Chicago Black Sox.

This episode should be a lesson to all involved in college sports. Like Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement after the conference's lawsuit was filed Monday, "In an industry that rarely agrees on anything, there is finally an issue that everyone seems to agree on: Universities should not field players who have bet on their own team's games in college."

Time will tell whether another serious incident such as this will test the integrity of the sport again. If one does, there will be no excuse for failing to follow the example of the Sorsby saga and implementing consequences for poor choices.

More college football news and analysis: