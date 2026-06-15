Why the Big 12 sued Texas Tech over Brendan Sorsby's eligibility

The Big 12 has decided to go to war against one of its own members and for good reason. On Monday the conference filed a federal lawsuit against Texas Tech seeking legal protection to implement sanctions for the Red Raiders if they play quarterback Brendan Sorsby this upcoming season.

In the filing, the Big 12 asks for an injunction permitting it to enact Bylaw 3.6 -- which gives it autonomy to punish members and players over rule violations -- citing protection under the First Amendment. It believes Texas Tech is subject to discipline because it will allow Sorsby, who admitted to breaking NCAA rules by betting thousands of times on sports, to play following a Texas judge's ruling against his season-long ban handed down by the governing body.

If the Big 12's injunction is granted, it would set up a potentially fierce legal battle over the powers of college sports regulation -- which has already been severely weakened at the national level because of the Sorsby case.

What's next for Big 12, NCAA's litigation in the Texas Tech, Brendan Sorsby case?

For now, the conference waits for a federal judge to rule on its request. Beyond the ramifications it's a significant move as it's a direct response to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's letter warning the conference to refrain from punishing Texas Tech lest it expose itself to serious liabilities. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond refuted Paxton's assertion and encouraged the Big 12 to follow through on Bylaw 3.6 sanctions.

The Big 12 has not decided on specific punishments to potentially hand down but it could include anything from disqualifying Sorsby, handing Texas Tech a conference postseason ban and/or serious fines. Filing for this preemptive judgement indicates commissioner Brett Yormark is seriously considering one or multiple of those options.

On the other hand, the NCAA filed an appeal Monday of the Texas judge's ruling in favor of Sorsby. It requested an expedited timeline so the matter can be resolved well before football season. Sorsby's own lawsuit filed against the NCAA has a trial date set for February 2027.

This is legal warfare at its most sophisticated. The Big 12 is signaling it won't be pushed around by a player -- who clearly violated anti-gambling rules and deserves punishment regardless of a medically diagnosed addiction -- or a state's desire for its college football teams to win. This saga could be the last stand of competitive integrity in college sports.

Jumping straight to federal court also shows how serious the Big 12 is to get a definitive decision on the matter. Any appeal by Texas Tech would require it to commit to Sorsby's side outside of his medical recovery, which it has tried hard to limit its support to, and force a national discussion in which it probably would land on the unpopular side of.

Yormark made a smart decision with this lawsuit. It's unclear if a favorable ruling will be handed out but regardless it will get people talking and shine a light on the unsavory position the Texas judge's ruling has put the sport in.

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