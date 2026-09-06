Faizon Brandon showed why Tennessee football should value Josh Heupel more

It might be an exaggeration to say that Josh Heupel entered the season on the hot seat, but Tennessee fans aren't the sort of group who will take kindly to another 8-5 campaign on Rocky Top. Fortunately for Heupel, the presence of highly-touted freshman Faizon Brandon on the roster could do wonders to aid his job security with the Volunteers.

It's dangerous to draw too many lasting conclusions after one home start against Furman, but there's no denying the fact that Brandon oozed potential in his team's 56-9 victory over the Paladins. He torched the overmatched FCS defense by completing 13 of his 17 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns. Brandon also helped Tennessee establish a big early lead by running the ball 10 times for 76 yards and two more scores.

How important is Faizon Brandon to Josh Heupel's job security at Tennessee?

Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon (11) Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandon's outstanding debut is an important step for a Tennessee program that has only recently received some much-needed stability after hiring Heupel. His success in Knoxville has not stopped speculation on when he might leave for greener pastures. Speculation that he might leave the SEC powers to return to the Southwest to take over at Baylor was the most recent report stoking uncertainty around the Volunteers and their head coach.

Some Tennessee fans might not be sold about Hepuel's ability to pilot them to a national championship, but those same fans seem to have forgotten how dysfunctional the program was just before his arrival. Keeping him in the fold is the right move for a program that needs to avoid heading into the wilderness for another coaching cycle or two.

I don’t want to overreact, but Faizon Brandon is likely to win a few Heismans pic.twitter.com/SM9nBe3QhT — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) September 5, 2026

Tennessee held out some hope that Joey Aguilar could return for another season until his quest to win another year of eligibility failed. That forced the Volunteers to put all of their hope in Brandon as a talented, but entirely unproven starting quarterback.

It's challenging for freshman signal-callers to win anywhere in college football. It's particularly tough to manage in the rough and tumble SEC. Brandon has much sterner challenges ahead, but it was imperative for him to get off to a good start against Furman to prevent alarm bells from starting to ring before Tennessee travels to Georgia Tech next Saturday.

The Yellow Jackets lost a disappointing opener to Colorado, but their defense only surrendered 14 points against the Buffaloes. It's very likely Tennessee will need to eclipse that total to emerge victorious in Atlanta. Brandon must play well if his offense is going to achieve that feat.

Josh Heupel deserves more credit from Tennessee football

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the end, Brandon's play this year will be the largest single determinant in his coach's job security. He does not need to execute perfect football on a weekly basis to keep Heupel in place, but he needs to give the fan base reasonable hope that he can develop into an All-SEC level quarterback.

Being able to sell that kind of hope can help placate Volunteer fans who might be on the fence about Heupel. Brandon inspiring that kind of confidence can also help elevate the team's ability to recruit star talent to play around him on offense. That kind of cache in the transfer market and high school ranks could help elevate Tennessee's talent level to a higher level than they currently experience.

Josh Heupel walking off the field after Tennessee’s 56-9 season opening win over Furman. #Vols pic.twitter.com/4VuTf8NdZR — Rylee Robinson (@ryleerobinsontv) September 6, 2026

On the other hand, Brandon stumbling and looking like a mediocre player could cause fans to conclude that Heupel's team does not have a solid platform to build on. That could be enough to force him to seek a new challenge with less pressure after the conclusion of the 2026 campaign.

Heupel and Brandon's fates are tied together this season. If Heupel is going to extend his time in Knoxville it will be based on the perceived potential of his new offensive leader. Brandon must play well to secure everyone's place with the Volunteers.