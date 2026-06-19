North Carolina has appeared in 13 College World Series. Here’s why they haven’t won a title

Now, for the first time in almost 20 years, UNC finds itself back in the finals with a chance to break through its championship drought.

Their last two championship series appearances came in back-to-back seasons nearly two decades ago, both ending in frustration.

The College World Series final is here! Which means the looming end of the 2026 NCAA baseball season, sure, but it also means the culmination of so much incredibly hard work that two teams have put in to get to this point. The North Carolina Tar Heels and the Oklahoma Sooners are getting set to face off for all the marbles after two awfully impressive runs in Omaha.

This isn’t the first time the North Carolina baseball program has reached this point, but the Tar Heels have never been able to go home with a championship trophy of their own to brag about. There’s a lengthy history behind Tar Heel baseball in Omaha; it's just that no team has yet been able to win the last game of the season.

Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and take a look at every time UNC has made it to the College World Series — and what's inevitably gone wrong.

UNC Tar Heels College World Series history

Jun 17, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels third baseman Cooper Nicholson (1) slides into third base on a triple against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

North Carolina has made it to Omaha a grand total of 13 times in program history, including this current run. The Tar Heels have even had a couple of chances to compete in the championship series before, although it's been nearly 20 years (and six more trips to the College World Series) since the team last reached the final.

But let’s look at the full picture of North Carolina competing in Omaha. The Tar Heels’ first trip came all the way back in 1960, when they lost their first two games and got sent home. In 1966, the Heels were back ... and promptly lost their first two games again.

In 1978, North Carolina finally got on the board, losing its first game but then winning a couple of elimination matchups to stay alive before falling to USC in the semis. The next trip came in 1989, which resulted in two more losses and another quick elimination.

Then came a pretty long drought, one that lasted all the way until 2006, when the Tar Heels were able to advance all the way to their first College World Series final — only to blow a 1-0 series lead in heartbreaking fashion against Oregon State. Carolina reached the final again in 2007, but again the Beavers got in the way, sweeping the Heels by a combined score of 20-7.

From that point forward, UNC baseball was a regular participant in the College World Series, showing up in Omaha in 2008, 2009, 2011, 2013, and 2018. But still, the Tar Heels have never won it all. They’ve come close, but no championship trophy to take home. Why is that?

What stopped North Carolina from winning the CWS?

Jun 17, 2026; Omaha, NE, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels second baseman Gavin Gallaher (5) drives in a run against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The short answer? Pat Casey and the Oregon State Beavers. Twice. Two occasions. Back-to-back seasons. The first and second of Casey’s three College World Series championships came in 2006 and 2007, and in both cases, it came at the expense of the Heels.

During the 2006 run in Omaha, North Carolina was able to get to the championship series by sweeping through the first round, second round and semifinals without any issue. The Tar Heels were 4-0 in Omaha as they beat Cal State Fullerton twice in addition to Clemson, then took the first game of the final against Oregon State. But the Beavers managed to respond, beating UNC 11-7 in Game 2 and claiming Game 3 by a score of 3-2.

In North Carolina’s 2007 appearance, the Tar Heels started off by beating Mississippi State and then suffered a 14-4 loss against Rice, sending them to the elimination bracket. The Tar Heels responded though, beating Louisville 3-1 and then handing Rice back-to-back losses to set up a rematch with Casey and Oregon State.

But unfortunately for North Carolina, that rematch only lasted two games. The Beavers won Game 1 by seven runs and then claimed Game 2 by six runs, ending North Carolina’s championship ambitions.

It’s been a while since the Tar Heels have been in this position. Again, North Carolina has been in Omaha six times (the 2026 run included) since that 2007 runner-up season, but this is the first time that the Tar Heels have been able to compete for a championship in nearly two decades. Will they finally get over the hump? Only time will tell, but this is arguably the hottest team in the country right now.