Ranking every Super Regionals team by College World Series potential

The debate over which eight teams will reach Omaha remains wide open, with several programs aiming to break through into the national spotlight.

The Super Regionals are set with 16 teams competing in best-of-three series for a spot in the College World Series.

We’ve made it through Regionals! From 64 teams in contention for the national title, we're now down to just 16, which means we’re getting closer to seeing who will make it to Omaha for the 2026 College World Series.

To get to that point though, we’ve got to go through the Super Regionals. Here's how the bracket shakes out ahead of games this weekend.

Athens Super Regional: No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 14 Mississippi State

No. 3 Georgia vs. No. 14 Mississippi State Auburn Super Regional: No. 4 Auburn vs. Ole Miss

No. 4 Auburn vs. Ole Miss Chapel Hill Super Regional: No. 5 UNC vs. USC

No. 5 UNC vs. USC Austin Super Regional: No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Oregon

No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Oregon Troy Super Regional: Troy vs. Little Rock

Troy vs. Little Rock Tuscaloosa Super Regional: No. 7 Alabama vs. St. John's

No. 7 Alabama vs. St. John's Lawrence Super Regional: No. 15 Kansas vs. Oklahoma

No. 15 Kansas vs. Oklahoma Morgantown Super Regional: No. 16West Virginia vs. Cal Poly

To be completely honest, this is not at all the crowd that I was expecting to still be playing at this point in the season. And that’s what’s great about college baseball, this year more than any other. Let’s go ahead and rank the remaining teams that are left, with the understanding that there’s no way that any of these rankings are wrong. Totally, no issues here whatsoever.

2026 Super Regionals rankings: Georgia holds the top spot

Georgia Bulldogs

North Carolina Tar Heels

Texas Longhorns

Auburn Tigers

Oregon Ducks

Mississippi State Bulldogs

USC Trojans

West Virginia Mountaineers

Kansas Jayhawks

Alabama Crimson Tide

Ole Miss Rebels

Oklahoma Sooners

Troy Trojans

Cal Poly Mustangs

Little Rock Trojans

St. John’s Red Storm

1. Georgia Bulldogs

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 23 SEC Baseball Tournament - Georgia vs Florida | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

I’ve got the Georgia Bulldogs leading the way. They’ve been so unstoppable this season. A team .326 batting average with 165 home runs and a pitching staff that boasts a 4.78 team ERA? That’s a team that can go pretty far.

2. UNC Tar Heels

The Tar Heels shouldn’t get overlooked. They’ve got a .294 batting average and their pitching staff has been very respectable. A 3.85 ERA while holding folks to a .241 batting average is solid, and they were sturdy during their Regional.

3. Texas Longhorns

NCAA BASEBALL: MAY 31 Austin Regional - Texas vs UC Santa Barbara | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Texas has one of the most well-balanced teams left in the field at the moment. They’re holding folks to a .225 batting average all while still having hit 99 home runs this season, and their offense erupted in three Regional wins.

4. Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers have been similarly impressive with their pitching staff, striking out 623 batters and limiting folks to a .233 batting average.

5. Oregon Ducks

2026 Big Ten Baseball Championships | Big Ten/GettyImages

Oregon is incredibly well-rounded and might just be good enough to shock some folks this season. Their 104 home runs, combined with a .216 opponents’ batting average demonstrates that the Ducks can win in a variety of ways.

6. Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are showing up in the Super Regionals with 117 home runs, a .317 batting average and a pitching staff that has struck out 663 opponents this season. That matchup with Georgia will be one to watch.

7. USC Trojans

2026 Big Ten Baseball Championships | Big Ten/GettyImages

I’m particularly impressed with the USC Trojans pitching staff. That .211 opponents’ batting average is the best in the field, led by future first-round pick Logan Schmidt.

8. West Virginia Mountaineers

The Mountaineers intrigue me, especially after battling back to outlast Kentucky in a dramatic Regional. They’ve got a .303 batting average but have only managed 48 home runs this season.

9. Kansas Jayhawks

Entering the Super Regionals, Kansas has hit 110 home runs and is pairing that with a .289 batting average. But KU’s pitching staff is allowing a .257 batting average against, which isn’t great.

10-12. Alabama, Ole Miss, Oklahoma

Alabama, Ole Miss and Oklahoma are all going to be interesting to keep up with. They’re all consistently solid teams that do well at the plate and have strong pitching staffs. Ole Miss has 672 strikeouts on the season and 103 home runs. They’re probably the best of this trio, in large part thanks to ace Cade Townsend.

13-16. The little guys

At the bottom of my rankings, I’ve got the four smaller programs. And that’s not an indictment of them or an indication that I don’t believe in them. Quite the opposite, actually: I love seeing these sorts of teams make unexpected runs, and I love that this sport has that as such a possibility.

But Troy, Cal Poly, Little Rock and St. John’s are all fighting for respect and attention here. They all deserve both of those, but it’s an uphill battle for these programs. And a lot of that has to do with folks doubting the quality of competition they’ve faced most of this season.