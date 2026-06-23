These North Carolina baseball stars won't be back after the College World Series

Another trip to Omaha, another agonizing near-miss for North Carolina baseball.

After seemingly endless heartbreak in the College World Series over the years — 12 trips without a title — it seemed like 2026 might finally be the year the Heels got over the hump, as a powerhouse squad ripped off three convincing wins in a row to get back to the championship series for the first time since 2007. But alas, the wait continues: With everything on the line in the decisive Game 3 against Oklahoma on Monday night, UNC laid an egg, falling down 3-0 early in an eventual X-X loss.

Even for a fan base with more than its fair share of battle scars, this latest loss is going to sting for a while. And it's made all the more painful because of how difficult it might be for the Heels to make it back in 2027. This was the No. 5 national seed in the NCAA Tournament, largely on the backs of several players who will hear their names called relatively early in this summer's MLB Draft.

RHP Jason DeCaro

Sometimes sports are cruel. DeCaro was a mainstay in the Carolina rotation from pretty much the moment he stepped on campus as a 17-year-old freshman three years ago. He was one of the biggest reasons why the Heels made it to the CWS final in the first place, throwing a complete-game shutout to keep his team's season alive in the Super Regional against USC before firing 6.2 innings of two-run ball against Ole Miss in his first start in Omaha. In his final start in Carolina blue, though, he got rocked, coughing up seven runs in just 3.2 innings of work in the Game 1 loss to Oklahoma.

That doesn't diminish any of his considerable accomplishments in Chapel Hill, and UNC's rotation will look a lot different without him in the fold next year. His ability to fill up the strike zone and work consistently deep into games was invaluable.

2B/SS Jake Schaffner

NCAA Division I Men's Baseball Championship | Tanner Pearson/GettyImages

Schaffner capped off a phenomenal first season in Chapel Hill with a heck of a run at the College World Series, driving in four runs while banging out eight total hits. His ability to put the ball in play, run the bases and defend up the middle will get him drafted within the first three or four rounds in just a few weeks time, and UNC will have its work cut out for it in trying to replace the North Dakota State transfer as a table-setter at the top of this lineup. No matter what else was going on around him, no matter how big the stage, you could always count on Schaffner for a quality at-bat.

OF Owen Hull

NCAA Division I Men's Baseball Championships | Jay Biggerstaff/GettyImages

At times it felt like Hull and Schaffner were the only two hitters who showed up for Carolina at the College World Series. The former launched two home runs in Omaha, including a monster four-hit barrage in the win over West Virginia that got them to the final. Another transfer success story after coming to Chapel Hill from George Mason, he posted a 1.112 OPS on the season while firmly planted in the two-hole of the Heels lineup. Between the two of them, UNC has a lot of production to replace.

2B Gavin Gallaher

NCAA Division I Men's Baseball Championship | Tyler Schank/GettyImages

Gallaher regressed at the plate a bit this year, but he showed up when it mattered most, delivering a combined five hits across two wins over West Virginia to get Carolina to the CWS final. The dip in production at the plate, particularly in regards to his power, could lower his draft stock enough that he considers a fourth and final season in college, but at this point it feels like he's proven all he can in Chapel Hill. If that is indeed the case, the Heels will really miss a guy whose big-game performances established him as one of the best crunch-time players in the country over the last couple of years.