Trench Titans: Top 5 defensive lines in college football going into 2026

We’re still a ways from the start of the college football season, but the hype is real. And these five teams have the best defensive lines going into the 2026 season. It will probably surprise you to see the Miami Hurricanes on this list. They lost both Rueben Bain Jr. and Akeem Mesidor to the NFL Draft. Mario Cristobal was swift in replacing them. The U just might be back. As for these other four teams, well it’s hard to argue with just how good these defensive lines are.

As we get ready for yet another riveting season in college football, here’s a look at the top defensive lines. This isn’t just the teams with the best EDGE rushers, but a solid defensive line as a whole.

Mississippi Rebels linebacker Princewill Umanmielen | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

5. LSU Tigers

Key defensive lineman

EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

EDGE Jordan Ross

DT Stephiylan Green

Lane Kiffin was somehow going to find his way on this list. I will say Princewill Umanmielen is carrying this list for the Tigers. He brings a wealth of experience that helped him get 45 tackles and nine sacks with the Rebels last season. He joined his former coach in Baton Rouge and he should have another big season. The other two players – and frankly the rest of this defensive line – is slightly inexperienced but has a lot of potential.

Jordan Ross played in 11 games last year, recording 23 tackles and just 1.5 sacks. Stephiylan Green is another youngster that has some potential. With Clemson in 2025, he had 18 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Kiffin hit the transfer portal aggressively as he was trying to patch together an underperforming defense. Umanmielen will hold this defensive line down, but the rest of Kiffin’s portal additions could be building blocks in the future.

Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman David Stone | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

4. Oklahoma Sooners

Key defensive lineman

DT David Stone

EDGE Taylor Wein

R Mason Thomas is headed to the NFL and already has a lot of hype with the Kansas City Chiefs ahead of his rookie season. While he may have his sights set on his professional career, back in Norman, they’re already rebuilding what he contributed to the defense in 2025. David Stone and Taylor Wein are two players that will be key for Oklahoma in not only their pursuit for a playoff run but also avenging last year’s playoff loss.

Wein had seven sacks and a whopping 15 tackles for loss in 2025. That’s going to be key for Oklahoma in 2026. Can they generate the same pressure in the pass game despite not having one of their top pass rushers? As for Stone, what else needs to be said about him. He had 27 defensive stops and 26 pressures in 2025, which were both top 15 among Power 4 schools. He also had 42 tackles and eight for loss. This defense will go as he does.

Mississippi Rebels defensive tackle Will Echoles | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

3. Ole Miss Rebels

Key defensive lineman

DT Will Echoles

DT Jamarious Brown

EDGE Suntarine Perkins

EDGE Kamarion Franklin

In case you had any reservations about what Ole Miss will do in 2026, I can assure you that defense won’t be a problem. Part of the reason the Rebels turned to Pete Golding as the replacement for Lane Kiffin was because he was a really good defensive coordinator and they needed to retain as many of their stars as possible. There wasn’t a better interior defensive lineman than Echoles last season.

He led Power 4 schools in pressures (39) and defensive stops (35). This Ole Miss team’s identity was its offense last year, but it was good because of its defense. The fact that their entire defensive line is coming back this year is more proof that they will be elite again. Of course, that’s a tall task in the SEC, but I’d say the odds are in Ole Miss’s favor. In 2025, Perkins had 81 tackles, 3.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss. This defensive line could very well finish the season as the best in college football.

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Justin Scott | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

2. Miami Hurricanes

Key defensive lineman

DT Justin Scott

DT Ahmad Moten Sr.

EDGE Damon Wilson II

Well this is how you replenish a defensive line that got drafted in the first round. The Hurricanes returned both of their interior defensive lineman which is huge in terms of getting that same production from the defensive line as it got in 2025. Miami’s defense held Texas A&M to three points and Ohio State 14 points. While the numbers don’t necessarily back up how good this defensive line was in the run game last year (allowing 151 rushing yards per game), they did hold teams to 253 passing yards per game.

The modern era of college football makes it easier to replenish talent – especially if you’re a program with good brand recognition – so good on Cristobal for finding the right guys. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), both Scott and Moten are two of the most productive interior defensive lineman in college football. Scott had 70-plus grades as both a pass rusher and run stuffer while Moten was the 15th best, Power 4 interior defensive lineman with a 11 percent win rate on pass rushes.

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

1. Oregon Ducks

Key defensive lineman

DT Bear Alexander

DT A’Mauri Washington

EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei

EDGE Teitum Tuioti

Phew, there’s probably no defensive line as good as Oregon’s this year in college football. Don’t get me wrong, Miami’s defensive line is solid. But what Oregon brings back is hard to argue with. Bear Alexander was a welcomed addition last season and has been extremely productive. He had 31 defensive stops last season and was eighth in all of FBS, according to PFF. He’s paired with Washington, who was a borderline projected first round pick in 2026. He comes back to the Ducks and gives them a great shot at contending for a national championship.

As for Matayo Uiagalelei, he was simply an elite defender. He had six sacks, nine tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and 34 total tackles. He was simply all over the field for Oregon. Pair this defensive line with Brandon Finney Jr., who’s back for his sophomore season, and Koi Perich, the Minnesota safety that was plucked out of the transfer portal, and the Ducks look every bit like a threat in the Big Ten.

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