Updated College World Series bracket: CWS matchups, schedule and more

North Carolina trails USC one game to zero while Alabama, Texas, and Georgia lead their series after game one.

The 16 college baseball teams who advanced to Super Regionals had to feel like they were so close to the College World Series that they could taste it. Unfortunately, only eight teams are going to advance to Omaha when it's all said and done, which made the stakes for the Super Regional series quite obviously high. And that was especially true after an upset-filled Regional that saw the top two national seeds, UCLA and Georgia Tech, eliminated from the tournament.

But now, it's all about getting to the College World Series and still being alive to win a national championship. So let's check in on the Super Regionals actions and see which teams are now heading to Omaha, and how the drama will play out for the CWS when we get there.

Updated College World Series bracket after Super Regionals

Ole Miss Rebels | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Teams that have advance to College World Series

16 West Virginia Mountaineers (Defeated Cal Poly, 2-0, in Morgantown Super Regional)

(Defeated Cal Poly, 2-0, in Morgantown Super Regional) Troy Trojans (Defeated Little Rock, 2-0, in Troy Super Regional)

(Defeated Little Rock, 2-0, in Troy Super Regional) Ole Miss Rebels (Defeated 4 Auburn Tigers, 2-0, in Auburn Super Regional)

(Defeated 4 Auburn Tigers, 2-0, in Auburn Super Regional) 3 Georgia Bulldogs (Defeated 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs, 2-0, in Athens Super Regional)

Three series in the Super Regionals ended rather abruptly. West Virginia had a true party up in Morgantown as the Mountaineers welcomed the fun underdog story of the tournament, Cal Poly, to town. However, they were no match for the hometown nine, who dominated the first two games of the best-of-three to advance emphatically to Omaha, redeeming themselves from heartbreak a year ago.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss pulled off an SEC upset, taking down the No. 4 national seed, the Auburn Tigers, on the road to push the Rebels back to the College World Series. And though Troy vs. Little Rock was a fun southeast matchup between underdogs, the Trojans were largely in control of the entire series, pushing them through into the CWS.

Georgia then completed a sweep of their own in the Athens Super Regional. It was one of the marquee matchups and there were runs aplenty between the Bulldogs from UGA and Mississippi State, but Georgia came up with clutch hits in both Game 1 and then in the first extra inning of Game 2 to secure the necessary pair of victories to advance.

Super Regionals still ongoing with CWS spot on the line

Super Regional Series Series Record 5 North Carolina vs. USC (Chapel Hill) Series tied, 1-1 15 Kansas vs. Oklahoma (Lawrence) Oklahoma leads series, 1-0 7 Alabama vs. St. John's (Tuscaloosa) Alabama leads series, 1-0 6 Texas vs. 11 Oregon (Austin) Texas leads series, 1-0 3 Georgia vs. 14 Mississippi State (Athens) Georgia leads series, 1-0

The Super Regionals still ongoing have all been quite interesting. North Carolina fell behind 1-0 to the visiting USC Trojans after blowing an early lead in Game 1, but dominated on the mound in Game 2 to set up a winner-take-all game in Chapel Hill. There was little drama like that in three of the other matchups, however, as Alabama and Texas took care of business on their home fields to take a 1-0 series lead.

Kansas, on the other hand, fell into a similar hole that UNC did. Despite being the host for Oklahoma, it was the Sooners who stormed into action out of the gate with an 8-1 victory to put the Jayhawks on the ropes early in the Super Regionals.

Full College World Series schedule and format for Omaha

College World Series | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The College World Series, which is played at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, will have the eight teams that advance past the Super Regionals into two four-team brackets. From there, it'll be a double-elimination round-robin between the four teams in each pool of the CWS bracket. The winner from each bracket will then battle in the College World Series Finals, which will be a best-of-three series between them to decide the national champion.

Here's a look at the full schedule for games, which will be updated once full matchup dates and times are determined.

Matchups and Rounds Dates and Times College World Series Games 1-14 Friday, June 12 to Thursday, June 18 (if necessary) College World Series Finals, Game 1 Saturday, June 20, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN) College World Series Finals, Game 2 Sunday, June 21, 2:30 p.m. ET (ABC) College World Series Finals, Game 3 (if necessary) Monday, June 22, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)