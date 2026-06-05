Top MLB Draft prospects you'll want to know before Super Regional weekend

Calling this year's NCAA baseball tournament regionals a blood bath would be an understatement: Only eight of 16 national seeds advanced, and for the first time under the current format (which dates back to 1999), two different No. 4 seeds advanced to supers. Teams like Cal Poly, Little Rock and St. John's are moving on, while powerhouses like No. 1 UCLA and No. 2 Georgia Tech are already home for the summer.

But if you think that means a weaker pool of talent as we get one step closer to Omaha, think again. Sure, we won't get to watch the likes of Roch Cholowsky or Vahn Lackey this weekend, but there are still a ton of interesting MLB Draft prospects who could solidify first-round status — or even top-10 status — with a big final push on the biggest stage.

SS Justin Lebron, Alabama

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAR 15 Alabama at Kentucky | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Latest FanSided mock: No. 7, Baltimore Orioles

Lebron was arguably the biggest individual winner of regionals, as he finally looked like the two-way force that had many pegging him as a potential No. 1 overall pick before the 2026 season began. The physical tools are not in question; few in this class can rival his combination of strength, speed and explosiveness, all at a premium position. The question remains: Can he hit enough for all of that to actually get into games? The more proof of concept he keeps stacking, the higher he'll climb, to the point where a top-10 pick looks more and more likely.

OF Aiden Robbins, Texas

NCAA BASEBALL: MAY 31 Austin Regional - Texas vs UC Santa Barbara | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Latest FanSided mock: No. 16, Texas Rangers

Robbins was a fringe first-rounder not too long ago, with a bat that was good but maybe not good enough to carry the profile of a left or right fielder at the big-league level. But he's changed that in a big way, tapping into significantly more game power — after going deep three times in the Austin regional, he's now up to 23 on the year, almost four times as much as his previous season high of six). With that power has come more swing-and-miss, and because he's not an eye-popping athlete, he'll have to keep proving that he can do this against better pitching. But he would seem to be a lock for the first round at this point, with a chance to climb into the top 20.

RHP Cade Townsend, Ole Miss

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 24 SEC Baseball Championship Semifinals - Ole Miss vs LSU | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Latest FanSided mock: No. 23, Chicago Cubs

It's been a bumpy close to the season for Townsend, who's allowed at least four runs in four of his last five starts. He gave up four (three earned) on six hits and a whopping five walks in his regional outing against Arizona State, although his defense and some questionable home-plate umpiring didn't help his cause.

Still, the righty's got tools that are bound to excite MLB teams, with a real feel for spin and two different breaking balls that could turn out plus in the end. He'll get the ball either for Game 2 or Game 3 against a very good Auburn lineup in what could well be the game of the weekend.

3B Ace Reese, Mississippi State

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 21 SEC Baseball Tournament - Mississippi State vs Georgia | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Latest FanSided mock: No. 32, St. Louis Cardinals

Reese is here to chew gum and hit dingers, and he's all out of gum. The big third baseman capped off the Starkville regional by going yard in consecutive games, and he's slugging darn near .700 on the season. Whether he can make enough contact against pro pitching is the question, as is whether he'll ultimately stay at the hot corner or be forced to move across the diamond or even to left field — which would really put pressure on the bat. But there are few more electrifying watches (and few better bets to hit one out of the stadium) in the country right now.

LHP Mason Edwards, USC

General Views of Charles Schwab Field | Steven Branscombe/GettyImages

Edwards' red-hot run came to a bit of an ugly halt against Lamar in the regionals, although the USC offense managed to pick him up. In many ways, he looks like Shota Imanaga: a lefty with a fastball that plays better than its middling velocity would suggest but with real home-run risk when he's not hitting his spots. He's only 20 years old, and left-handers with this sort of polish and three-pitch arsenal don't exactly grow on trees. If he can shove on the road against North Carolina, he'll start to get real first-round buzz.

C Daniel Jackson, Georgia

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 24 SEC Baseball Tournament - Georogia vs Arkansas | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Jackson banged out five hits and two homers in the Athens regional, continuing a breakout season in which he's hit darn near .400 while showing off immense power from the right side of the plate. His strikeout rate has come way down, and at this point there isn't a ton of question about the bat: He should hit enough to allow his plus pop to get into games while working plenty of walks. If he wants to be a first-round pick, though, he'll have to convince scouts that he's a good bet to stick behind the plate in the pros, because this whole thing looks a lot less enticing if he ultimately winds up in left field.

2B Chris Rembert, Auburn

COLLEGE BASEBALL: MAY 23 SEC Baseball Tournament - Auburn vs Arkansas | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

Rembert might not look like much coming off the bus, and he doesn't have the strength or speed that scouts drool over. He just hits, and hits, and hits some more, a line-drive machine who's nearly impossible to strike out when he's right. MLB Pipeline likened him to Howie Kendrick, and that feels about right, a bat-first second baseman who will never post eye-popping homer or steal totals but who could hit around .300 and wind up on an MLB roster for a long time.