Updated College World Series bracket: Who does West Virginia play next?

The next game is a winner-take-all scenario that will determine whether West Virginia’s season continues or ends abruptly.

One team now stands between the Mountaineers and a chance to reach the championship round for the first time in program history.

West Virginia advanced to 1-1 in the College World Series after a dominant 12-0 win over Troy on Tuesday.

The West Virginia Mountaineers defeated the Troy Trojans, 12-0, in a dominant performance on Tuesday. They now advance to 1-1 in the College World Series, with a chance to keep their season alive and punch a ticket to the championship round.

It's hard not to appreciate the vibes around this Mountaineers team. This is West Virginia's first CWS appearance after losing in the Super Regionals in each of the past two years. The country roads still lead to Omaha, for now.

West Virginia sings Take Me Home, Country Roads after their 12-0 shutout victory over Troy in the College World Series. pic.twitter.com/xHfhUZqghQ — College Baseball News (@CollegeBSBNews) June 16, 2026

Updated College World Series bracket after WVU eliminates Troy

Gavin Kelly - West Virginia Mountaineers | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

CWS Bracket Number 1

West Virginia vs. North Carolina (Wednesday, June 17)

West Virginia vs. North Carolina (Thursday, June 18) — if necessary

West Virginia defeated Troy in their CWS debut, only to fall to North Carolina on Sunday. This is a double-elimination tournament, with Troy defeating Ole Miss to advance in the elimination bracket to face West Virginia a second time. Clearly that did not play out in Troy's favor.

Now, the Mountaineers face the Tar Heels yet again on Wednesday, June 17, with a championship berth on the line. If UNC wins, the Mountaineers are eliminated and the Tar Heels advance. If West Virginia wins, however, the two teams will face off again on Thursday, June 18, in a winner-takes-all elimination game.

In short: No. 16 West Virginia needs to defeat No. 5 UNC twice in a row to advance.

CWS Bracket Number 2

Georgia vs. Texas (Tuesday, June 16)

Oklahoma vs. Georgia/Texas winner (Wednesday, June 17)

Oklahoma vs. Georgia/Texas winner (Thursday, June 18) — if necessary

The same situation applies on the other side of the bracket. UGA defeated Texas in their CWS opener but lost to Oklahoma in the next round. Texas defeated Alabama to advance in the elimination bracket and now gets a chance at revenge against Georgia tonight, June 16.

The winner of UGA-Texas will face Oklahoma on Wednesday, June 17 and will need to defeat the Sooners twice in order to advance. If the Sooners beat the UGA-Texas winner, Oklahoma will advance to the championship round.

Who does West Virginia play next in the College World Series?

Gavin Kelly - West Virginia Mountaineers | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Again, West Virginia will face North Carolina with a finals berth on the line. UNC is undefeated in the College World Series to date, with victories over Ole Miss and West Virginia. Since this is double elimination, a UNC victory punches the Tar Heels' ticket to their first championship round since 2007. The Mountaineers would need to win twice, back to back, to secure their first-ever championship appearance.

West Virginia does have momentum and a pursuit of history on its side, however. Their beatdown of Troy on Tuesday afternoon was comprehensive in nature. Gavin Kelly, Baseball America's No. 1 2026 MLB Draft prospect, went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored.

West Virginia 2B Gavin Kelly today vs. Troy:



3 H, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 R



Kelly is Baseball America's 2027 No. 1 college draft prospect. pic.twitter.com/Rwy1q8eLVZ — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) June 16, 2026

West Virginia knows its way around the UNC roster at this point. And it baseball, damn near anything can happen. This is a the greatest underdog story in sports right now, the World Cup notwithstanding.

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