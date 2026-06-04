Duke-Michigan venue change could set stage for more unique clashes

The change addresses broadcast rights complications that would have otherwise restricted how fans could watch the game.

One of college basketball's most anticipated matchups — Duke vs. Michigan — is relocating to a non-traditional venue for the upcoming season.

One of college basketball's marquee games for the upcoming season is changing locations. Duke's non-conference showdown with Michigan, which is part of a package of games the Blue Devils will stream on Amazon Prime, is moving from New York to Miami.

CBS Sports' Matt Norlander was the first to report that the programs are closing in on a venue change from Madison Square Garden to loanDepot Park, the home of the Miami Marlins. The game is expected to stay on its previously announced date of Dec. 21, but broadcast rights issues played a role in the change of venue.

If the game was played in New York and involved a Big Ten team, FOX would have had territorial rights to it since it features a non-conference matchup with a Big Ten program in the conference's footprint. These two teams had a similar situation play out last season, when ESPN got to air the Duke-Michigan matchup in Washington, D.C. since it fell within ACC territory.

The game is still happening though, and it should be a highly anticipated showdown between two teams projected to be in the top five of the preseason polls. What makes this situation unique, however, is the fact that the game will be played at a baseball stadium.

Why Duke-Michigan could lead to more college basketball games at baseball stadiums

Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College basketball is no stranger to having non-conference matchups played at non-traditional venues. ESPN famously had a couple of non-conference games involving Michigan State take place on the surface of an aircraft carrier, and there were talks about St. John's playing a matchup against Duke at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the home of the U.S. Open, before logistics scuttled the deal.

There isn't as long a history of college basketball played at baseball stadiums, however, with the most recent examples being a Wisconsin showdown with Stanford at American Family Field in Milwaukee in 2022 as well as a San Diego State-San Diego matchup at Petco Park in 2015. The fact that most baseball stadiums are open air is a logistical challenge, especially in the cold weather months that the basketball season is played in.

loanDepot Park features a retractable roof, so it will be easy for teams to set up a climate controlled environment for the matchup. The capacity of loanDepot Park is over 37,000 for baseball, so programs will watch with great interest to see the number of tickets Duke can sell for this matchup.

If the matchup is a smashing success, it won't be shocking to see other programs try to use baseball stadiums to create unique experiences for fans. Arizona's Chase Field, Houston's Daikin Park and Texas' Globe Life Field are all located near major metropolitan areas with a retractable roof, which could make them prime targets for non-conference showdowns in November or December.

There is also a possibility that open air stadiums in the south, like Atlanta's Truist Park, or the west like Dodger Stadium could also host games if programs want to take a risk on weather conditions. In an age where NIL money is free flowing, finding a sponsor to set up this kind of matchup at a baseball stadium could offer a unique hook for a game that might blend into the crowd of November or December matchups in traditional basketball arenas.

Not every program will be able to pull off something like this, especially if in-person ticket sales are a factor here. There is every reason to believe, however, that this Duke-Michigan showdown in Miami can be a huge success, especially with fans who want to find a warm weather getaway around the holidays.

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