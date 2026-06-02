College football rankings by returning production: Notre Dame ready for revenge tour

Returning production used to be one of the most important predictors of success in an upcoming college football season. Before the transfer portal ushered in a new era of player movement, replacing starters was a lot more difficult — and identifying which teams had the fewest holes to fill was a surefire why to identify which teams could take a leap next year.

Now, though, the game has changed a bit. Just about every program in the country flips over a chunk of its roster every offseason, and simply looking at the number of returning starters isn't guaranteed to give you an accurate sense of how (in)experienced a given team will be. Still, while the portal has allowed certain programs to fast-track their builds, continuity remains an important component of any successful campaign. So, which teams will start 2026 with the sturdiest foundation?

College football returning production rankings for 2026

To get a full picture of which teams return the most experience for the upcoming season, we're going to evaluate our consensus post-spring top 25 via two different metrics. The first is returning starters, which is ... basically exactly what it sounds like: how many starters a team returns from last year's squad. The second is returning production, courtesy of Bill Connelly at ESPN, which considers both incoming and outgoing transfers and weights production by position (offensive line snaps comprise almost 40 percent of the total number, returning receiving yards is 35 percent, and on and on).

Is this a foolproof methodology? Of course not; in the year of our lord 2026, college football is full of surprises, and the transfer portal opens up a whole host of unknowns that simply looking at snap counts and statistical production can't measure. But the table below should give us a sense of which top-25 teams are ready to rock, and which have questions to answer.

Team Returning production (FBS rank) Returning starters (FBS rank) Ohio State 60% (31) 11 (t-19) Notre Dame 72% (1) 14 (t-2) Georgia 68% (8) 14 (t-2) Oregon 66% (11) 14 (t-2) Texas 68% (6) 12 (t-14) Indiana 56% (52) 10 (t-29) Miami 49% (78) 10 (t-29) Texas A&M 65% (14) 9 (t-42) Oklahoma 65% (16) 14 (t-2) Texas Tech 65% (12) 13 (t-9) Ole Miss 61% (28) 10 (t-29) LSU 61% (30) 8 (t-58) Alabama 48% (90) 7 (t-70) USC 65% (13) 15 (1) Michigan 63% (20) 10 (t-29) BYU 64% (18) 13 (t-9) Penn State 52% (67) 4 (t-115) Utah 55% (54) 5 (t-96) SMU 62% (22) 11 (t-19) Iowa 44% (104) 6 (t-83) Washington 65% (15) 10 (t-29) Tennessee 62% (26) 13 (t-9) Houston 65% (17) 12 (t-14) Louisville 63% (60) 8 (t-58) Clemson 63% (59) 8 (t-58)

Notre Dame is ready for a revenge tour

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 25 Notre Dame Spring Game | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

It's not just how much Notre Dame returns, it's who they return. Not only is CJ Carr back under center with a full year of experience, but he has almost his entire offensive line from 2025 in front of him, plus favorite target Jordan Faison. Oh, and the Irish also bring back eight starters (including four very good defensive backs) from a defense that was already excellent.

The biggest hole is at running back, where both Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price are now off to the NFL. But for as good as that duo was last season, if you're going to replace any spot in the depth chart, you would probably choose running back. Combine all that proven talent with some sharp work in the portal and a friendly schedule — BYU is the only difficult road trip, while both Miami and SMU come to South Bend — and 10-2 feels like the absolute floor for this team.

It's now or never for Texas and USC

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: APR 18 Texas Football Fan Day | Icon Sportswire/GettyImages

The standard for success isn't quite the same; Texas has reached the final four of the College Football Playoff twice in the last three years, while USC is still looking for its first CFP berth at all. But both Steve Sarkisian and Lincoln Riley are staring down seasons that could well determine their futures at their respective blue bloods.

Sark might not appear to be on the hot seat at first blush, but when you consider that this is almost certainly his final year with Arch Manning — and when you consider just how much Texas has invested in this program institutionally, shelling out for portal stars like Cam Coleman — failure to break through and at least reach the national title game would have some notoriously hair-trigger boosters asking some very difficult questions. Manning has a more experienced offensive line and an absolutely loaded skill corps around him; if it doesn't happen now, will it ever?

Riley, meanwhile, has to be looking over his shoulder given the unrest about his program's place in the new Big Ten and the fact that he clearly doesn't seem to see eye to eye with his administration about the rivalry with Notre Dame. Riley's honeymoon period has officially expired; if he can't at least make the Playoff this year, with QB Jayden Maiava leading one of the most experienced offenses in the country, then what are we doing here?

Indiana, Miami face an uphill battle

2026 Indiana Spring Football Game | Justin Casterline/GettyImages

You might have noticed that neither of the participants in January's national championship game rate particularly highly in returning production. Granted, that's partly by design; both Curt Cignetti at Indiana and Mario Cristobal at Miami have built their program around significant investment in the transfer portal, particularly at the quarterback position. But even factoring experienced transfers into the equation, there are some big shoes that need to be filled on both of these rosters. Both of these head coaches deserve the benefit of the doubt when it comes to identifying and developing talent, but we've seen how small the margin for error can be — and how low the floor can be — when you rely on turnover year after year.

Which unranked teams could make a leap?

2026 Florida Spring Football Game | Dustin Markland/GettyImages

This is not your older brother's college football; returning production is no longer as reliable a predictor of year-over-year improvement, given just how much talent changes teams each offseason. Still, it certainly helps, and it can give us a clue as to which teams might be better than we expect this season. Here are four teams likely to begin the season unranked that I've got my eye on.

Nebraska: 69 percent (third in FBS)

69 percent (third in FBS) Virginia Tech: 69 percent (fourth in FBS)

69 percent (fourth in FBS) UCLA: 67 percent (ninth in FBS)

67 percent (ninth in FBS) Florida: 66 percent (10th in FBS)

Nebraska brings back six starters on each side of the ball from a team that was 6-2 before Dylan Raiola got hurt last season. The defense should once again be sturdy, and if transfer QB Anthony Colandrea can hit the ground running, the Huskers might be able to make some noise in the Big Ten — or at least put a scare into Indiana and Ohio State, each of which has to come to Lincoln.

Speaking of the Big Ten: I'm not going to argue for UCLA winning double-digit games or anything in 2026, but I do think the Bruins should be a whole lot better than their 3-9 from last year. New head coach Bob Chesney has won just about everywhere he's been in his head coaching journey, and he brings a ton of talent with him to Westwood from his old job at James Madison. We've seen this sort of wholesale transfer work well in recent years; why can't they take advantage of a schedule that's not too daunting outside of trips to Oregon and Michigan?

Last but not least, we have a pair of high-profile year ones in Virginia Tech and Florida. Expectations should be tempered considering where these programs were when James Franklin and Jon Sumrall got there. But both coaches brought a ton of talent with them via the transfer portal; the Gators, return a ton of talent on the defensive side of the ball and have a legitimately awesome running back in Jadan Baugh. Don't go crazy, but eight wins could absolutely be in the cards.