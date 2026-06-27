10 NFL training camp cut candidates who could be traded instead

Training camp is here and that means one of two things. One, the NFL season is rapidly approaching. The other, well that also means rosters will slowly get trimmed down to 53 players plus a practice squad. For one reason or another, most of these players on this list could get released during training camp. But what if there was a possible trade available to get something in return?

Here’s who might have a lifeline on the trade market before potentially being released.

DT Arik Armstead, Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars will most likely release Arik Armstead before the season because as of June 2, his dead cap hit dropped to just under $5 million, meaning the Jaguars would create nearly $15 million in cap space. The Jaguars could try to shop Armstead to see if they can get anything in return. Teams like the Buffalo Bills or New York Giants could benefit from some depth on the interior of the defensive line. Armstead will be in his age-33 season so that’s not exactly enticing. That said, this is the final year of his contract.

QB Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Jacoby Brissett is in a contract dispute with the Arizona Cardinals and it’s kind of a distraction for Arizona. It would make a lot of sense for them to just release Brissett and rid themselves of a minor problem. That said, Brissett had a good season and quarterbacks start to become more valuable once preseason starts.

The Cardinals should consider that before releasing Brissett, even if freeing up $7.4 million in cap space is really appealing.

QB Spencer Rattler, New Orleans Saints

Just as there’s a market for Brissett, there’s a market for Spencer Rattler too. Now it’s different markets because Rattler probably isn’t starting with the next team he plays with. But teams have traded for backups during the preseason for depth. The Green Bay Packers would be a spot to watch, maybe the Arizona Cardinals as well. Either way, waiting to trade Rattler is worth it before releasing him.

WR Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills

I’m not sure how much longer Keon Coleman’s leash is, but he doesn’t have a lot of time to prove he’s worth a roster spot. I’m not sure if the Buffalo Bills outright cut him during training camp, but he’s certainly going to be a name to watch on the trade block. The Bills could very well want to keep the depth, but it will be something to monitor.

QB Dillon Gabriel, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns, for as convoluted as their quarterback situation is, probably aren’t going to carry four quarterbacks. I think Taylen Green’s athleticism is going to keep him on the roster as a utility player and then Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders will be QB1 and QB2.

That makes Gabriel the odd man out, which shouldn’t be surprising at all. It was a bad draft pick in 2025 and no one is going to be mad once he’s gone.

WR Kayshon Boutte, New England Patriots

The New England Patriots could save $3.67 million in cap space if they cut Boutte, but it feels more likely they’ll try and trade him. Boutte has been a consistent receiver for New England the last couple of seasons, which could also help his value. The Patriots added A.J. Brown via trade and signed Romeo Doubs in free agency. They have a bit of a logjam at receiver and finding a way to trim that depth before final roster cuts would feel a lot better.

LB Patrick Queen, Pittsburgh Steelers

Patrick Queen feels like the perfect player for the Dallas Cowboys. I’m not saying a deal will get done, but if Pittsburgh starts shopping Queen, there could be something there. Queen hasn’t really been a standout linebacker for the Steelers and they could save more than $10 million in cap space.

The market for Queen isn’t plentiful, but he is a player that could get a Day 3 pick in a deal during training camp.

DT Levi Onwuzurike, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Detroit Lions need the defensive lineman depth, but Levi Onwuzurike hasn’t really been that productive. With Tyliek Williams as a backup option, Onwuzurike could be cut and save the Lions $1.2 million in cap space. The Lions could explore trades as well. Onwuzurike is still young and can be a depth piece at minimum for a team and possible starter if a team gets hit with bad injury luck.

DT Solomon Thomas, Tennessee Titans

Solomon Thomas will be in his age 31 season and can free up $2.47 million in cap space. He’s very much a depth player, but when teams like the New York Giants are already hit badly with injuries, players like Thomas become valuable. The Titans could look to move on from Thomas regardless before Week 1 so why not try and get a return on him.

CB Ja’Quan McMillian, Denver Broncos

Ja’Quan McMillian is probably the one player the Denver Broncos would love to keep. He had a phenomenal 2025 season, forcing two fumbles, snagging two interceptions and defending nine passes. The Broncos probably won’t release him, despite his intriguing $5.7 million cap hit. He’s way too valuable.

The only way they move on from him is if they decide second-year player Jahdae Barron has exceeded his strong rookie season. Barron had an interception and five defended passes last year. McMillian could get a solid return if the Broncos decide to go that route.

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