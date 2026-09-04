180 funny and best fantasy football team names for the 2026 season

No one is judging you if you take fantasy football intensely seriously. It's a competitive game, often with friends, and you want to win. I get it — and I'm the same way. But at the core of it, fantasy football is also supposed to be fun. That's why you play with friends more often than not, talk trash in the group chat and, perhaps most importantly, want to come up with the best fantasy football team name.

Some people like their fantasy football team names to be derived from their roster. Others prefer to make a pop culture reference, whether we're talking about Taylor Swift or Star Wars or the Marvel Cinematic Universe or something else, which is more general. All we can really ask for, though, is one that makes our leaguemates have a nice chuckle. Hopefully, we're here to help with a full offering of fantasy football team names that you are absolutely free to use.

The best funny fantasy football team names for your 2026 roster

Taylor Swift | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Taylor Swift and pop culture fantasy football team names

Tortured Passer's Department (Taylor Swift)

Cleated Rivalry (Heated Rivalry)

Spider-Man: Brand Two-a-Days (Spider-Man)

Bench Don't Kill My Vibe (Kendrick Lamar)

Any Given Parsec (Star Wars)

Face Down, Pass Up (2 Live Crew)

Death By a Thousand Punts (Taylor Swift)

Serving Punt (I Will Choose Not to Elaborate)

House of the Toe-Draggin' (House of the Dragon)

Sith and Giggles (Star Wars)

My Tiers Ricochet (Taylor Swift)

Avengers: Sunday (Avengers)

For Dolly (Dolly Parton)

Karma is A RB on the [TEAM] (Taylor Swift)

Move the Sticks Season (Noah Kahan)

Wookie of the Year (Star Wars)

The Last Great Fantasy Dynasty (Taylor Swift)

The Marvels (Marvel)

Resting Blitz Face (RBF)

Anti-Hero RB (Taylor Swift)

Don't worry if you're looking for more Taylor Swift team names. There will be some player-specific ones for various teams as well — in addition to the other pop culture references as well.

Arizona Cardinals fantasy football team names

McBride of Frankenstein (Trey McBride)

Jeremiyah Was a Bullfrog (Jeremiyah Love)

Brissett It and Forget It (Jacoby Brissett)

McBridesmaids (Trey McBride)

Redbird Rebellion (General Cardinals)

Atlanta Falcons fantasy football team names

Bed, Bath & Bijan (Bijan Robinson)

London, London Bridge (Drake London)

I Fell Into the Pitts (Kyle Pitts Sr.)

To Infinity and Bijan (Bijan Robinson)

Dirty Birds (General Falcons)

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Baltimore Ravens fantasy football team names

I'm Sorry Miss Jackson (Lamar Jackson)

One Derricktion (Derrick Henry)

Lamar Wars (Lamar Jackson)

A King and His Flock (Derrick Henry)

Hey, Zay Zay (Zay Flowers)

Buffalo Bills fantasy football team names

Jesse, We Need to James Cook (James Cook)

Josh.0 (Josh Allen)

DJ Jazzy Moore (DJ Moore)

Next of Kincaid (Dalton Kincaid)

Get the Tables! (General Bills)

Carolina Panthers fantasy football team names

Tet for Tat (Tetairoa McMillan)

Big League Chuba (Chuba Hubbard)

Bryce of Admission (Bryce Young)

Coker Cola Classic (Jalen Coker)

Sir Purr-formance Review (General Panthers/Sir Purr)

Chicago Bears fantasy football team names

Caleb Thrilliams (Caleb Williams)

I'm A Fun Monangai (Kyle Monangai)

As the Romans Odunze (Rome Odunze)

Beasts of Burden (Luther Burden III)

Still in Chicago (General Bears)

Cincinnati Bengals wide receivers Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati Bengals fantasy football team names

Ja'Marr Ja'Marr Binks (Ja'Marr Chase)

Spill the Tee (Tee Higgins)

Breakfast Burrow (Joe Burrow)

Cut to the Chases (Chase Brown and Ja'Marr Chase)

Who Dey and the Blowfish (General Bengals)

Cleveland Browns fantasy football team names

Judge Jeudy (Jerry Jeudy)

Fannin the Flame (Harold Fannin Jr.)

KC and the Sunshine Band (KC Concepcion)

Quinshon of the Dead (Quinshon Judkins)

Tanking for Arch (General Browns)

Dallas Cowboys fantasy football team names

Easy as A-B-CeeDee (CeeDee Lamb)

Pickens of the Litter (George Pickens)

Baby Got Dak (Dak Prescott)

Javonte's Inferon (Javonte Williams)

Did You Scratch My CeeDee? (CeeDee Lamb)

Denver Broncos fantasy football team names

Waddleburger (Jaylen Waddle)

Bo Tell It On the Mountain (Bo Nix)

Sutton Ranch (Courtland Sutton)

H-O-T-T-O-B-O (Bo Nix)

Mile High Performance (General Broncos)

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit Lions fantasy football team names

The Man in Jahmyrror (Jahmyr Gibbs)

Sun God’s Plan (Amon-Ra St. Brown)

Shake It Goff (Jared Goff)

LaPortauthority (Sam LaPorta)

Pride of Detroit (General Lions)

Green Bay Packers fantasy football team names

Gonna Be, Gonna Be Golden (Matthew Golden)

Jayden of Thieves (Jayden Reed)

Love Island (Jordan Love)

Master of the Kraft (Tucker Kraft)

Pack It Up, Pack It In (General Packers)

Houston Texans fantasy football team names

Nico Suave (Nico Collins)

Three-Card Monty (David Montgomery)

Boutte Cheeks (Kayshon Boutte)

Stroud and Proud (CJ Stroud)

Texans Forever (General Texans)

Indianapolis Colts fantasy football team names

Jonathan (Taylor's Version) (Jonathan Taylor)

Smart Alec (Alec Pierce)

Danny Dimes a Dozen (Daniel Jones)

It's Going Downs (Josh Downs)

This Is Our Team (General Colts)

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacksonville Jaguars fantasy football team names

Darn Tuten (Bhayshul Tuten)

Travis the Bounty Hunter (Travis Hunter)

The TrevorEnding Story (Trevor Lawrence)

Mr. Parker Does Washington (Parker Washington)

DUUUUUUUVAL (General Jaguars)

Kansas City Chiefs fantasy football team names

Karma Is My Tight End (Travis Kelce)

We're Not Worthy (Xavier Worthy)

What's the Frequency Kenneth (Kenneth Walker III)

Post Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes)

Big Red's Revenge (General Chiefs/Andy Reid)

Las Vegas Raiders fantasy football team names

I Would My Friend Fernando (Fernando Mendoza)

You're the Bech Around (Jack Bech)

Let Me Down Jeanty (Ashton Jeanty)

Tower of Bowers (Brock Bowers)

Back In Silver and Black (General Raiders)

Los Angeles Chargers fantasy football team names

Honkey Tonk McConkey Donk (Ladd McConkey)

Omarion My Wayward Son (Omarion Hampton)

Herbert Fully Loaded (Justin Herbert)

Nachos Bell Oronde (Oronde Gadsden)

Green Eggs & Hampton (Omarion Hampton)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, Davante Adams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Los Angeles Rams fantasy football team names

D. Adams Family (Davante Adams)

Chief of Stafford (Matthew Stafford)

Nacua Matata (Puka Nacua)

Kyrenosaurus Rex (Kyren Williams)

Pukachu (Puka Nacua)

Miami Dolphins fantasy football team names

Alice in Achanes (De’Von Achane)

Good Willis Hunting (Malik Willis)

Achane in the Membrane (De'Von Achane)

What You Talkin Bout Willis? (Malik Willis)

Aquaholics (General Dolphins)

Minnesota Vikings fantasy football team names

Bennie and the Jettas (Justin Jefferson)

Addison and Subtraction (Jordan Addison)

Kyler The Creator (Kyler Murray)

Griddy, Griddy Bang-Bang (Justin Jefferson)

Keep That Skol Baby (General Vikings)

New England Patriots fantasy football team names

What Can AJ Brown Do For You (AJ Brown)

Call Me Maye-be (Drake Maye)

Forgot About Rhamondre (Rhamondre Stevenson)

Racking Up Doubs (Romeo Doubs)

Vacations in Sedona (General Patriots...)

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave, quarterback Tyler Shough | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New Orleans Saints fantasy football team names

Olaver Twist (Chris Olave)

Shough in the Middle With You (Tyler Shough)

SpaghEttienne Meatballs (Travis Etienne)

Aw, Shoughs (Tyler Shough)

Who Dat Thing Called Love (General Saints)

New York Giants fantasy football team names

Skattegories (Cam Skattebo)

Darty Dancing (Jaxson Dart)

Like A Good Nabers (Malik Nabers)

Crayons For Dinner (Cam Skattebo)

Dart Vader (Jaxson Dart

New York Jets fantasy football team names

Keeping the Breece (Breece Hall)

Where There's a Wilson (Garrett Wilson)

Omar Coming (Omar Cooper Jr.)

Breece Company (Breece Hall)

At Least We Have the Knicks (General New York/Jets)

Philadelphia Eagles fantasy football team names

Je Ne Saquon (Saquon Barkley)

Hurts So Good (Jalen Hurts)

When Life Gives You Lemon (Makai Lemon)

DeVonta Be The Very Best (DeVonta Smith)

Praying to Goedert (Dallas Goedert)

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., DK Metcalf | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pittsburgh Steelers fantasy football team names

The Pitt(man) (Michael Pittman Jr.)

The Artful Rodgers (Aaron Rodgers)

Warren Peace (Jaylen Warren)

DK, Have It Your Way (DK Metcalf)

Terrible Towels (General Steelers)

San Francisco 49ers fantasy football team names

Step to the Mike (Mike Evans)

Purdy Fly For a White Guy (Brock Purdy)

Run CMC (Christian McCaffrey)

Strib Club (De'Zhaun Stribling)

Surviving the Substation (General 49ers)

Seattle Seahawks fantasy football team names

Mystery Wrapped In A Njigba (Jaxon Smith-Njigba)

VeJadarian Friendly (Jadarian Price)

Glass of Charbonnet (Zach Charbonnet)

I'm Sorry Smith Jaxon (Jaxon Smith-Njigba)

Darnold Ducks (Sam Darnold)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fantasy football team names

Mayfield of Dreams (Baker Mayfield)

Let's Emeka Deal (Emeka Egbuka)

Bucky the Vampire Slayer (Bucky Irving)

Godwin Complex (Chris Godwin Jr.)

Bake It Til You Make It (Baker Mayfield)

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tennessee Titans fantasy football team names

Ward & Peace (Cam Ward)

10 Things I Tate About You (Carnell Tate)

Million Pollard Baby (Tony Pollard)

Carnell Knowledge (Carnell Tate)

Titan Up Out There (General Titans)

Washington Commanders fantasy football team names

LL Cool Jayden (Jayden Daniels)

Aka Bill (Jacory Croskey-Merritt)

Throw It In Reverse Terry (Terry McLaurin)

Reservoir Diggs (Stefon Diggs)

The Commandalorian (General Commanders)