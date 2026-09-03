Fantasy football cheat sheet 2026: Rankings, position tiers and tips to win your league

Welcome to the final boss of fantasy football preview for this season! We will have plenty more to come once the 2026 campaign really gets going, but after four sets of tiers, a perfect draft and some golden rules, we've finally arrived at the big, bad cheat sheet. This is EVERYTHING I think you need going into a draft in the next week before Game 1 kicks off on Wednesday, September 9. Yes, that is Wednesday. Do not schedule your draft thinking Thursday Night Football is the first game — it is not.
What follows is exactly the prep I went into my draft on Sunday night with; you will find that my actual fantasy football team for this year reflects these rankings basically to the letter. These are for full PPR but will work in half PPR; I drafted with this board and these rules in mind and will be suffering the consequences of failure along with the rest of you. If for no other reason, use this cheat sheet so that we can all be wrong together! Let's roll.
Fantasy Football draft cheat sheet: Rankings and tiers for you to follow
Tier 1: Absolutely first-round picks
Player
Position/Rank
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB1
Bijan Robinson
RB2
Christian McCaffrey
RB3
Ja'Marr Chase
WR1
Puka Nacua
WR2
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR3
Amon-Ra St. Brown
WR4
These are my seven guys, and the rank I will probably receive the most questions about is that Christian McCaffrey placement. This will be a common refrain throughout the rankings, but the running back falloff is real and it will sink your ship if you don't know about it. McCaffrey may be 30 years old, but was the number-one player in fantasy by a mile last year. If I'm picking third, I'm picking CMC and not looking back — if he plays the entire season, you're going to make the playoffs. Simple as that.
Tier 2: Back-end first-round picks
Player
Position/Rank
DeVon Achane
RB4
Justin Jefferson
WR5
CeeDee Lamb
WR6
Jonathan Taylor
RB5
I am way higher on Achane than consensus given I don't necessarily agree that bad offense = no fantasy production, particularly for pass-catching running backs in full PPR. We have no clue how Malik Willis plans to operate the Miami Dolphins attack this year, but we know it will include a lot of Achane. He's effectively their only good player.
Tier 3: A grab-bag of second-round options
Player
Position/Rank
Derrick Henry
RB6
James Cook
RB7
Saquon Barkley
RB8
Chase Brown
RB9
A.J. Brown
WR7
Ashton Jeanty
RB10
Kenneth Walker III
RB11
Nico Collins
WR8
Trey McBride
TE1
Brock Bowers
TE2
Omarion Hampton
RB12
George Pickens
WR9
This is where we need to talk about the RB dead zone. After Kenneth Walker, I think there's a noticeable slide in quality; I'm not nearly as bullish on Omarion Hampton or Jeremiyah Love as some others, and I'm making absolutely sure I wind up with two of these top-11 RBs lest I want to start an absolute nobody in Week 5 after Rhamondre Stevenson didn't pay off. I'm also very high on George Pickens as someone with the upside to eclipse CeeDee Lamb this year, so target him.
Tier 4: Love it in the third round, not as much in the second
Player
Position/Rank
Rashee Rice
WR10
Jeremiyah Love
RB13
Javonte Williams
RB14
Josh Allen
QB1
Emeka Egbuka
WR11
Breece Hall
RB15
Kyren Williams
RB16
These are my ideal third-round picks if no one in the above tier is available. I'm fine with Josh Allen here but would prefer to wait on QB (see "rules to follow" below). In my own draft, Pickens was available in round three so I wound up with none of these guys, but I'm bullish on Rice and Egbuka at value. Less interested in Love or either Williams, but they're objectively not bad options.
Tier 5: Upside galore
Player
Position/Rank
Cam Skattabo
RB17
Chris Olave
WR12
DeVonta Smith
WR13
Travis Etienne Jr.
RB18
Davante Adams
WR14
Bucky Irving
RB19
Drake Maye
QB2
Lamar Jackson
QB3
Drake London
WR15
Malik Nabers
WR16
A lot of potential here — and a lot of risk. Do you buy the Skattabo profile? I do; he gets the goal-line touches, catches a million passes and would probably be a second-round pick had he not broken his leg last season. Injury risk is real, but well worth the fourth/fifth-round cost. Drake London is waaaaaay down here and will be much higher on boards in your actual draft, but I'm just out. If Tua Tagovailoa is the quarterback, I simply can't handle it.
Tier 6: League winners and losers
Player
Position/Rank
Luther Burden III
WR17
Quinshon Judkins
RB20
Garrett Wilson
WR18
Tetairoa McMillan
WR19
Tee Higgins
WR20
Zay Flowers
WR21
Joe Burrow
QB4
Colston Loveland
TE3
Someone in this tier will be the key to a championship roster, and for my money? It's Luther Burden III. He's pretty well underranked on a number of platforms, so you might be able to get him in the sixth or seventh round if you're lucky. Don't go nuts, but with DJ Moore departing, that is a lot of catches vacated for Burden, Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland (would be one of my favorite players this year if he wasn't being drafted in the fourth round — that's too rich). Burden is a guy who will get schemed touches, which you always want a piece of.
Tier 7: Guys to specifically target
Player
Position/Rank
Mike Evans
WR22
Ladd McConkey
WR23
Jameson Williams
WR24
Deandre Swift
RB21
Parker Washington
WR25
DJ Moore
WR26
Terry McLaurin
WR27
Rome Odunze
WR28
Harold Fannin Jr.
TE4
Marshawn Lloyd
RB22
This is my little squad that may or may not be worth it depending on your pick, so you'll have to feel it out in the moment. They all nevertheless have value depending on their slots, and the best ones to know about are Mike Evans, Parker Washington and Marshawn Lloyd. I'll be the first to tell you I have no clue what the Green Bay Packers' backfield will look like without Josh Jacobs, but there's a chance a starting RB on a good offense is available for you in the eighth round. Evans and Washington feel like free money, undervalued for whatever reason of name value or injury risk. I'd flinch at taking Evans in the fourth round, sure, but in the seventh or eighth? Book it.
Tier 8: Everyone else definitely worth drafting
Player
Position/Rank
David Montgomery
RB23
Jaylen Waddle
WR29
Tyler Warren
TE5
Bhayshul Tuten
RB24
Courtland Sutton
WR30
Rhamondre Stevenson
RB25
TreVeyon Henderson
RB26
Carnell Tate
WR31
DK Metcalf
WR32
Dak Prescott
QB5
Jaxson Dart
QB6
Kyle Pitts
TE6
Tucker Kraft
TE7
Caleb Williams
QB7
Sam LaPorta
TE8
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR33
George Kittle
TE9
Travis Kelce
TE10
Jayden Daniels
QB8
Jalen Hurts
QB9
Matthew Stafford
QB10
Massive tier, not a lot of coherence; this is just everyone else I think you should definitely draft — anyone lower than this is your judgment call. What you'll notice, though, is a plethora of QBs and TEs, which is my main strategy this year. During my draft on Sunday, several of my friends remarked about how many good QBs they felt like were available super late, and at least two that had reached for a good one regretted it. Do not be that person. Wait on QB and TE. I beg.
Fantasy football sleepers to target aggressively
- Quentin Johnston (8th/9th round)
- Jayden Reed (10th round)
- Khalil Shakir (13th round or later)
Johnston is perhaps my favorite player not specifically on my board. He has never seen the kind of projectable volume that would make him a slam dunk, but the offense and the flashes of talent make me all-all-all the way in. There is a chance that Johnston is the number one receiver on an offense that figures to be explosive.
Reed and Shakir present similar value in that we're just not sure what their roles will be. But they've both been effective in the past with quarterbacks that trust them. You could do a lot worse in the 12th round that those two.
Players to avoid in fantasy football
- Josh Jacobs (commissioners exempt list, may not play in 2026)
- Ladd McConkey (horribly overpriced relative to role)
- Tony Pollard (no receiving upside, bad offense)
Jacobs is more of a public service announcement than anything. He was placed on the commissioners exempt list for two misdemeanor charges, and there is, in my view, a good chance he does not play for the entire 2026 season — he should go undrafted in all leagues.
McConkey and Pollard are just players I can't handle the cost on. They're too iffy a proposition to lose your league overpaying for. If you are following this guide, you're already sorted on RBs long before Pollard would figure in. He's probably the highest-ranked player straight-up not on my board.
Hard and fast fantasy football draft rules to follow
Defenses are not worth the cost
Look: if you want to reach into the 12th round and grab Brandon Aubrey because you think it's fun, be my guest. But don't you dare pick a defense in anything but the last round of the draft. The best defenses in the league: the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks, will be downright unplayable for chunks of the early season with brutal schedules. I don't care if you're starting the 2000 Ravens or prime Legion of Boom. In fantasy football, we don't start defenses against good offenses. Pick one last, stream every week.
Wait on QB for the love of all that is holy
I'm sure you get the picture by now, but QB depth is out of control this year. Do not pick Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson or really anyone at all before, like, the 10th round. You're just robbing yourself of good players elsewhere.
Do not draft any Steelers players
A bit of a funnier one for the road. I recommend entirely avoiding the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yes, the team. The whole team. Do not mess with DK Metcalf or Michael Pittman Jr. or any of the running backs. You will be happier not trying to guess what about this offense will or won't work as Aaron Rodgers loads up a retirement tour with three backup quarterbacks behind him. Just don't do it — you'll be so much happier.