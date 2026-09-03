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Fantasy football cheat sheet 2026: Rankings, position tiers and tips to win your league

All the information you need to win your fantasy football league, all in one place. You're welcome.
ByOliver Fox|
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Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase | Dylan Buell/GettyImages

Welcome to the final boss of fantasy football preview for this season! We will have plenty more to come once the 2026 campaign really gets going, but after four sets of tiers, a perfect draft and some golden rules, we've finally arrived at the big, bad cheat sheet. This is EVERYTHING I think you need going into a draft in the next week before Game 1 kicks off on Wednesday, September 9. Yes, that is Wednesday. Do not schedule your draft thinking Thursday Night Football is the first game — it is not.

What follows is exactly the prep I went into my draft on Sunday night with; you will find that my actual fantasy football team for this year reflects these rankings basically to the letter. These are for full PPR but will work in half PPR; I drafted with this board and these rules in mind and will be suffering the consequences of failure along with the rest of you. If for no other reason, use this cheat sheet so that we can all be wrong together! Let's roll.

Fantasy Football draft cheat sheet: Rankings and tiers for you to follow

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tier 1: Absolutely first-round picks

Player

Position/Rank

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB1

Bijan Robinson

RB2

Christian McCaffrey

RB3

Ja'Marr Chase

WR1

Puka Nacua

WR2

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR3

Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR4

These are my seven guys, and the rank I will probably receive the most questions about is that Christian McCaffrey placement. This will be a common refrain throughout the rankings, but the running back falloff is real and it will sink your ship if you don't know about it. McCaffrey may be 30 years old, but was the number-one player in fantasy by a mile last year. If I'm picking third, I'm picking CMC and not looking back — if he plays the entire season, you're going to make the playoffs. Simple as that.

Tier 2: Back-end first-round picks

Player

Position/Rank

DeVon Achane

RB4

Justin Jefferson

WR5

CeeDee Lamb

WR6

Jonathan Taylor

RB5

I am way higher on Achane than consensus given I don't necessarily agree that bad offense = no fantasy production, particularly for pass-catching running backs in full PPR. We have no clue how Malik Willis plans to operate the Miami Dolphins attack this year, but we know it will include a lot of Achane. He's effectively their only good player.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III
Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tier 3: A grab-bag of second-round options

Player

Position/Rank

Derrick Henry

RB6

James Cook

RB7

Saquon Barkley

RB8

Chase Brown

RB9

A.J. Brown

WR7

Ashton Jeanty

RB10

Kenneth Walker III

RB11

Nico Collins

WR8

Trey McBride

TE1

Brock Bowers

TE2

Omarion Hampton

RB12

George Pickens

WR9

This is where we need to talk about the RB dead zone. After Kenneth Walker, I think there's a noticeable slide in quality; I'm not nearly as bullish on Omarion Hampton or Jeremiyah Love as some others, and I'm making absolutely sure I wind up with two of these top-11 RBs lest I want to start an absolute nobody in Week 5 after Rhamondre Stevenson didn't pay off. I'm also very high on George Pickens as someone with the upside to eclipse CeeDee Lamb this year, so target him.

Tier 4: Love it in the third round, not as much in the second

Player

Position/Rank

Rashee Rice

WR10

Jeremiyah Love

RB13

Javonte Williams

RB14

Josh Allen

QB1

Emeka Egbuka

WR11

Breece Hall

RB15

Kyren Williams

RB16

These are my ideal third-round picks if no one in the above tier is available. I'm fine with Josh Allen here but would prefer to wait on QB (see "rules to follow" below). In my own draft, Pickens was available in round three so I wound up with none of these guys, but I'm bullish on Rice and Egbuka at value. Less interested in Love or either Williams, but they're objectively not bad options.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tier 5: Upside galore

Player

Position/Rank

Cam Skattabo

RB17

Chris Olave

WR12

DeVonta Smith

WR13

Travis Etienne Jr.

RB18

Davante Adams

WR14

Bucky Irving

RB19

Drake Maye

QB2

Lamar Jackson

QB3

Drake London

WR15

Malik Nabers

WR16

A lot of potential here — and a lot of risk. Do you buy the Skattabo profile? I do; he gets the goal-line touches, catches a million passes and would probably be a second-round pick had he not broken his leg last season. Injury risk is real, but well worth the fourth/fifth-round cost. Drake London is waaaaaay down here and will be much higher on boards in your actual draft, but I'm just out. If Tua Tagovailoa is the quarterback, I simply can't handle it.

Tier 6: League winners and losers

Player

Position/Rank

Luther Burden III

WR17

Quinshon Judkins

RB20

Garrett Wilson

WR18

Tetairoa McMillan

WR19

Tee Higgins

WR20

Zay Flowers

WR21

Joe Burrow

QB4

Colston Loveland

TE3

Someone in this tier will be the key to a championship roster, and for my money? It's Luther Burden III. He's pretty well underranked on a number of platforms, so you might be able to get him in the sixth or seventh round if you're lucky. Don't go nuts, but with DJ Moore departing, that is a lot of catches vacated for Burden, Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland (would be one of my favorite players this year if he wasn't being drafted in the fourth round — that's too rich). Burden is a guy who will get schemed touches, which you always want a piece of.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore
Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tier 7: Guys to specifically target

Player

Position/Rank

Mike Evans

WR22

Ladd McConkey

WR23

Jameson Williams

WR24

Deandre Swift

RB21

Parker Washington

WR25

DJ Moore

WR26

Terry McLaurin

WR27

Rome Odunze

WR28

Harold Fannin Jr.

TE4

Marshawn Lloyd

RB22

This is my little squad that may or may not be worth it depending on your pick, so you'll have to feel it out in the moment. They all nevertheless have value depending on their slots, and the best ones to know about are Mike Evans, Parker Washington and Marshawn Lloyd. I'll be the first to tell you I have no clue what the Green Bay Packers' backfield will look like without Josh Jacobs, but there's a chance a starting RB on a good offense is available for you in the eighth round. Evans and Washington feel like free money, undervalued for whatever reason of name value or injury risk. I'd flinch at taking Evans in the fourth round, sure, but in the seventh or eighth? Book it.

Tier 8: Everyone else definitely worth drafting

Player

Position/Rank

David Montgomery

RB23

Jaylen Waddle

WR29

Tyler Warren

TE5

Bhayshul Tuten

RB24

Courtland Sutton

WR30

Rhamondre Stevenson

RB25

TreVeyon Henderson

RB26

Carnell Tate

WR31

DK Metcalf

WR32

Dak Prescott

QB5

Jaxson Dart

QB6

Kyle Pitts

TE6

Tucker Kraft

TE7

Caleb Williams

QB7

Sam LaPorta

TE8

Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR33

George Kittle

TE9

Travis Kelce

TE10

Jayden Daniels

QB8

Jalen Hurts

QB9

Matthew Stafford

QB10

Massive tier, not a lot of coherence; this is just everyone else I think you should definitely draft — anyone lower than this is your judgment call. What you'll notice, though, is a plethora of QBs and TEs, which is my main strategy this year. During my draft on Sunday, several of my friends remarked about how many good QBs they felt like were available super late, and at least two that had reached for a good one regretted it. Do not be that person. Wait on QB and TE. I beg.

Fantasy football sleepers to target aggressively

Quentin Johnso
Los Angeles Chargers receiver Quentin Johnston | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • Quentin Johnston (8th/9th round)
  • Jayden Reed (10th round)
  • Khalil Shakir (13th round or later)

Johnston is perhaps my favorite player not specifically on my board. He has never seen the kind of projectable volume that would make him a slam dunk, but the offense and the flashes of talent make me all-all-all the way in. There is a chance that Johnston is the number one receiver on an offense that figures to be explosive.

Reed and Shakir present similar value in that we're just not sure what their roles will be. But they've both been effective in the past with quarterbacks that trust them. You could do a lot worse in the 12th round that those two.

Players to avoid in fantasy football

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • Josh Jacobs (commissioners exempt list, may not play in 2026)
  • Ladd McConkey (horribly overpriced relative to role)
  • Tony Pollard (no receiving upside, bad offense)

Jacobs is more of a public service announcement than anything. He was placed on the commissioners exempt list for two misdemeanor charges, and there is, in my view, a good chance he does not play for the entire 2026 season — he should go undrafted in all leagues.

McConkey and Pollard are just players I can't handle the cost on. They're too iffy a proposition to lose your league overpaying for. If you are following this guide, you're already sorted on RBs long before Pollard would figure in. He's probably the highest-ranked player straight-up not on my board.

Hard and fast fantasy football draft rules to follow

Myles Garrett, Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defenses are not worth the cost

Look: if you want to reach into the 12th round and grab Brandon Aubrey because you think it's fun, be my guest. But don't you dare pick a defense in anything but the last round of the draft. The best defenses in the league: the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks, will be downright unplayable for chunks of the early season with brutal schedules. I don't care if you're starting the 2000 Ravens or prime Legion of Boom. In fantasy football, we don't start defenses against good offenses. Pick one last, stream every week.

Wait on QB for the love of all that is holy

I'm sure you get the picture by now, but QB depth is out of control this year. Do not pick Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson or really anyone at all before, like, the 10th round. You're just robbing yourself of good players elsewhere.

Do not draft any Steelers players

A bit of a funnier one for the road. I recommend entirely avoiding the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yes, the team. The whole team. Do not mess with DK Metcalf or Michael Pittman Jr. or any of the running backs. You will be happier not trying to guess what about this offense will or won't work as Aaron Rodgers loads up a retirement tour with three backup quarterbacks behind him. Just don't do it — you'll be so much happier.

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