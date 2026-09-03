Fantasy football cheat sheet 2026: Rankings, position tiers and tips to win your league

Welcome to the final boss of fantasy football preview for this season! We will have plenty more to come once the 2026 campaign really gets going, but after four sets of tiers, a perfect draft and some golden rules, we've finally arrived at the big, bad cheat sheet. This is EVERYTHING I think you need going into a draft in the next week before Game 1 kicks off on Wednesday, September 9. Yes, that is Wednesday. Do not schedule your draft thinking Thursday Night Football is the first game — it is not.

What follows is exactly the prep I went into my draft on Sunday night with; you will find that my actual fantasy football team for this year reflects these rankings basically to the letter. These are for full PPR but will work in half PPR; I drafted with this board and these rules in mind and will be suffering the consequences of failure along with the rest of you. If for no other reason, use this cheat sheet so that we can all be wrong together! Let's roll.

Fantasy Football draft cheat sheet: Rankings and tiers for you to follow

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tier 1: Absolutely first-round picks

Player Position/Rank Jahmyr Gibbs RB1 Bijan Robinson RB2 Christian McCaffrey RB3 Ja'Marr Chase WR1 Puka Nacua WR2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR3 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR4

These are my seven guys, and the rank I will probably receive the most questions about is that Christian McCaffrey placement. This will be a common refrain throughout the rankings, but the running back falloff is real and it will sink your ship if you don't know about it. McCaffrey may be 30 years old, but was the number-one player in fantasy by a mile last year. If I'm picking third, I'm picking CMC and not looking back — if he plays the entire season, you're going to make the playoffs. Simple as that.

Tier 2: Back-end first-round picks

Player Position/Rank DeVon Achane RB4 Justin Jefferson WR5 CeeDee Lamb WR6 Jonathan Taylor RB5

I am way higher on Achane than consensus given I don't necessarily agree that bad offense = no fantasy production, particularly for pass-catching running backs in full PPR. We have no clue how Malik Willis plans to operate the Miami Dolphins attack this year, but we know it will include a lot of Achane. He's effectively their only good player.

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tier 3: A grab-bag of second-round options

Player Position/Rank Derrick Henry RB6 James Cook RB7 Saquon Barkley RB8 Chase Brown RB9 A.J. Brown WR7 Ashton Jeanty RB10 Kenneth Walker III RB11 Nico Collins WR8 Trey McBride TE1 Brock Bowers TE2 Omarion Hampton RB12 George Pickens WR9

This is where we need to talk about the RB dead zone. After Kenneth Walker, I think there's a noticeable slide in quality; I'm not nearly as bullish on Omarion Hampton or Jeremiyah Love as some others, and I'm making absolutely sure I wind up with two of these top-11 RBs lest I want to start an absolute nobody in Week 5 after Rhamondre Stevenson didn't pay off. I'm also very high on George Pickens as someone with the upside to eclipse CeeDee Lamb this year, so target him.

Tier 4: Love it in the third round, not as much in the second

Player Position/Rank Rashee Rice WR10 Jeremiyah Love RB13 Javonte Williams RB14 Josh Allen QB1 Emeka Egbuka WR11 Breece Hall RB15 Kyren Williams RB16

These are my ideal third-round picks if no one in the above tier is available. I'm fine with Josh Allen here but would prefer to wait on QB (see "rules to follow" below). In my own draft, Pickens was available in round three so I wound up with none of these guys, but I'm bullish on Rice and Egbuka at value. Less interested in Love or either Williams, but they're objectively not bad options.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tier 5: Upside galore

Player Position/Rank Cam Skattabo RB17 Chris Olave WR12 DeVonta Smith WR13 Travis Etienne Jr. RB18 Davante Adams WR14 Bucky Irving RB19 Drake Maye QB2 Lamar Jackson QB3 Drake London WR15 Malik Nabers WR16

A lot of potential here — and a lot of risk. Do you buy the Skattabo profile? I do; he gets the goal-line touches, catches a million passes and would probably be a second-round pick had he not broken his leg last season. Injury risk is real, but well worth the fourth/fifth-round cost. Drake London is waaaaaay down here and will be much higher on boards in your actual draft, but I'm just out. If Tua Tagovailoa is the quarterback, I simply can't handle it.

Tier 6: League winners and losers

Player Position/Rank Luther Burden III WR17 Quinshon Judkins RB20 Garrett Wilson WR18 Tetairoa McMillan WR19 Tee Higgins WR20 Zay Flowers WR21 Joe Burrow QB4 Colston Loveland TE3

Someone in this tier will be the key to a championship roster, and for my money? It's Luther Burden III. He's pretty well underranked on a number of platforms, so you might be able to get him in the sixth or seventh round if you're lucky. Don't go nuts, but with DJ Moore departing, that is a lot of catches vacated for Burden, Rome Odunze and Colston Loveland (would be one of my favorite players this year if he wasn't being drafted in the fourth round — that's too rich). Burden is a guy who will get schemed touches, which you always want a piece of.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tier 7: Guys to specifically target

Player Position/Rank Mike Evans WR22 Ladd McConkey WR23 Jameson Williams WR24 Deandre Swift RB21 Parker Washington WR25 DJ Moore WR26 Terry McLaurin WR27 Rome Odunze WR28 Harold Fannin Jr. TE4 Marshawn Lloyd RB22

This is my little squad that may or may not be worth it depending on your pick, so you'll have to feel it out in the moment. They all nevertheless have value depending on their slots, and the best ones to know about are Mike Evans, Parker Washington and Marshawn Lloyd. I'll be the first to tell you I have no clue what the Green Bay Packers' backfield will look like without Josh Jacobs, but there's a chance a starting RB on a good offense is available for you in the eighth round. Evans and Washington feel like free money, undervalued for whatever reason of name value or injury risk. I'd flinch at taking Evans in the fourth round, sure, but in the seventh or eighth? Book it.

Tier 8: Everyone else definitely worth drafting

Player Position/Rank David Montgomery RB23 Jaylen Waddle WR29 Tyler Warren TE5 Bhayshul Tuten RB24 Courtland Sutton WR30 Rhamondre Stevenson RB25 TreVeyon Henderson RB26 Carnell Tate WR31 DK Metcalf WR32 Dak Prescott QB5 Jaxson Dart QB6 Kyle Pitts TE6 Tucker Kraft TE7 Caleb Williams QB7 Sam LaPorta TE8 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR33 George Kittle TE9 Travis Kelce TE10 Jayden Daniels QB8 Jalen Hurts QB9 Matthew Stafford QB10

Massive tier, not a lot of coherence; this is just everyone else I think you should definitely draft — anyone lower than this is your judgment call. What you'll notice, though, is a plethora of QBs and TEs, which is my main strategy this year. During my draft on Sunday, several of my friends remarked about how many good QBs they felt like were available super late, and at least two that had reached for a good one regretted it. Do not be that person. Wait on QB and TE. I beg.

Fantasy football sleepers to target aggressively

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Quentin Johnston | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Quentin Johnston (8th/9th round)

Jayden Reed (10th round)

Khalil Shakir (13th round or later)

Johnston is perhaps my favorite player not specifically on my board. He has never seen the kind of projectable volume that would make him a slam dunk, but the offense and the flashes of talent make me all-all-all the way in. There is a chance that Johnston is the number one receiver on an offense that figures to be explosive.

Reed and Shakir present similar value in that we're just not sure what their roles will be. But they've both been effective in the past with quarterbacks that trust them. You could do a lot worse in the 12th round that those two.

Players to avoid in fantasy football

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Jacobs (commissioners exempt list, may not play in 2026)

Ladd McConkey (horribly overpriced relative to role)

Tony Pollard (no receiving upside, bad offense)

Jacobs is more of a public service announcement than anything. He was placed on the commissioners exempt list for two misdemeanor charges, and there is, in my view, a good chance he does not play for the entire 2026 season — he should go undrafted in all leagues.

McConkey and Pollard are just players I can't handle the cost on. They're too iffy a proposition to lose your league overpaying for. If you are following this guide, you're already sorted on RBs long before Pollard would figure in. He's probably the highest-ranked player straight-up not on my board.

Hard and fast fantasy football draft rules to follow

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defenses are not worth the cost

Look: if you want to reach into the 12th round and grab Brandon Aubrey because you think it's fun, be my guest. But don't you dare pick a defense in anything but the last round of the draft. The best defenses in the league: the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks, will be downright unplayable for chunks of the early season with brutal schedules. I don't care if you're starting the 2000 Ravens or prime Legion of Boom. In fantasy football, we don't start defenses against good offenses. Pick one last, stream every week.

Wait on QB for the love of all that is holy

I'm sure you get the picture by now, but QB depth is out of control this year. Do not pick Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson or really anyone at all before, like, the 10th round. You're just robbing yourself of good players elsewhere.

Do not draft any Steelers players

A bit of a funnier one for the road. I recommend entirely avoiding the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yes, the team. The whole team. Do not mess with DK Metcalf or Michael Pittman Jr. or any of the running backs. You will be happier not trying to guess what about this offense will or won't work as Aaron Rodgers loads up a retirement tour with three backup quarterbacks behind him. Just don't do it — you'll be so much happier.